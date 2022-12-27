Read full article on original website
963xke.com
City reminds of garbage and recycling collection changes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that the garbage and recycling schedule is delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday. Garbage and recycling will remain on schedule for the New Year’s holiday next week....
WANE-TV
Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
WANE-TV
When does Allen County issue a travel advisory?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County may not have a travel advisory right now, but this past week, one was issued. But why? Who decides? and under what circumstances?. The answer lies with Bernie Beier, the director of Allen County’s Homeland Security. He decides when they’re issued...
orangeandbluepress.com
Here’s What Turned Out of the Fort Wayne American Rescue Fund
Fort Wayne, Indiana was challenged to find a way to disburse about $51 million in funds, and for about months Fort Wayne City council members have been grappling with it. According to a published post by 21 Alive News, in 2021, pandemic relief bill funds came from the American Rescue Plan. Some jurisdictions supplied some of the funding, but Fort Wayne’s leaders have been contemplating their plans for some time.
WANE-TV
Allen County Public Library to waive all overdue fines, fees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) announced it will be getting rid of overdue fines and fees for all ACPL cardholders effective Jan. 3. The move will not go toward waiving fees for lost or damaged items. The ACPL cited national trends in decreases...
WANE-TV
Allen County family boasts over 50 Christmas trees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most difficult parts of the holidays is making decisions about your Christmas tree. When to buy it, how to decorate it, deciding when it should be put up and brought down. Now imagine you had to make those decisions for over...
WANE-TV
Guadalupe’s opens new location on Dupont Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another Guadalupe’s has arrived in Fort Wayne, this time on the north side. The fast-casual local chain announced on its Facebook page that a new location at 545 E. Dupont Road opened Thursday morning. The new location represents the third Guadalupe’s to open...
WOWO News
Purchase Agreement Reached On Potential New Allen County Jail Site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A purchase agreement has been signed for the proposed site of the new Allen County Jail. According to a release from Allen County officials, the Purchase Agreement for land on Meyer Road was accepted and signed by the landowner on Tuesday. With the executed agreement, Allen County will purchase 140 acres of land with a large existing building whose exact future use is still to be determined located at 2911 and 2955 Meyer Road in Fort Wayne. Allen County Commissioner, Nelson Peters emphasized that there is still a lengthy process to come before the land can be committed as the new jail site. The use of land as a confinement facility will go before the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals in mid-January. And then the seller has 180 days after closing to remove personal property from the buildings.
hometownstations.com
Animal Liberation Front claims responsibility for mink farm vandalization in Van Wert
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - The Animal Liberation Front has taken credit for the vandalism that released thousands of mink into Van Wert County back in November. According to their website, the Animal Liberation Front claims to be responsible for purposefully releasing around 10,000 mink from Lion Farms in Van Wert. Vandals spray painted "ALF", the acronym for the group, on the side of one of the buildings. Many animals were shot or killed by traffic after being released.
wfft.com
Grabill under boil water advisory
GRABILL, Ind. (WFFT) - Grabill is under a boil water advisory Wednesday. The advisory is due to a water main break and affects approximately 150 people north and west of Henry Street. The advisory is expected to last three days.
WOWO News
Downtown law office damaged after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown law office is damaged after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a white SUV was going south on South Harrison Street and a black SUV was going east on West Wayne Street. Both drivers say that they had the right of way when they crashed at the intersection. After they crashed, the black SUV spun around and backed into Beckman Lawson LLP law office. A large window in the front of the building was smashed. Minor injuries were reported.
WANE-TV
Landowner signs purchase agreement for site of new county jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners (ACC) announced the landowner of the planned location for a new county jail on Meyer Road accepted and signed the purchase agreement Tuesday. With the agreement, Allen County will purchase 140 acres of land with a large existing...
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
wboi.org
Blue Jacket sweetens city’s south side with Tall Rabbit Café
Baristas are trained and ready to serve up an array of esspresso-based drinks from artistsan coffee blends using Utopian Coffee. Blue Jacket, Inc. has added a new social enterprise to its job training and placement services on the city’s south side, a coffee shop called the Tall Rabbit Café.
WANE-TV
Salvation Army achieves Red Kettle goal, eyes year-end giving amidst “easiest year” for leadership
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although there was some worry that the Fort Wayne Salvation Army would miss its Red Kettle Campaign goal, Tuesday’s final count revealed they surpassed their 233,000 dollar target. The final count came in as $292,788, after adding a matching donation provided by Hanning...
wfft.com
Mild, rainy end to the week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Grab the rain gear before heading out the door Friday morning. Light rains showers track across the region throughout the day. Highs top out in the low to mid 50s with a breezy southwest wind. Expect sustained speeds between 15 and 20 mph with...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne community icon passed away just a few days before Christmas. Brenda Robinson has been called a lion, a giant and a gift, someone whose work focused on making Fort Wayne a better place for all people, regardless of skin color. That passion...
WANE-TV
Authorities extradite man with murder charge to Fort Wayne for initial hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in the 2021 Valentine’s Day death of his girlfriend took part in an initial hearing Friday morning after being extradited from Arkansas. Authorities charged 32-year-old Tykwan Walker with murder after police found Heather Hobbs dead at...
WANE-TV
Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the...
