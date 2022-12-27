FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A purchase agreement has been signed for the proposed site of the new Allen County Jail. According to a release from Allen County officials, the Purchase Agreement for land on Meyer Road was accepted and signed by the landowner on Tuesday. With the executed agreement, Allen County will purchase 140 acres of land with a large existing building whose exact future use is still to be determined located at 2911 and 2955 Meyer Road in Fort Wayne. Allen County Commissioner, Nelson Peters emphasized that there is still a lengthy process to come before the land can be committed as the new jail site. The use of land as a confinement facility will go before the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals in mid-January. And then the seller has 180 days after closing to remove personal property from the buildings.

