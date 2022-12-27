Read full article on original website
Related
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
iheart.com
New Year Means New Laws in New York State
Dozens of new laws are taking effect across New York to start the New Year. Nursing homes will be required to notify residents and families of confirmed infections and must have a plan to protect residents during an outbreak. A new law makes it easier to seize guns from people...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
New York has all it needs to reverse the crime crisis — except leadership
New York state had a violent-crime rate of 1,180.9 per 100,000 and a murder rate of 14.5 per 100,000 in 1990. By 2015, those measures had plummeted to 379.7 and 3.1. That achievement is even more eye-popping when one considers that serious violent crime was (and remains) concentrated in small slices of the state’s urban enclaves, among some of its least-advantaged residents. Gallons of ink have been spilled over the question of how the victory was achieved. Well, in the lead-up to that win, New York took more aggressive approaches to policing and criminal-justice policy — approaches the state’s new “progressive”...
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
New York needs school choice, not more money for ever-worse results
New York’s leaders are stuck in an unwinnable battle, doubling down on past failures in the hope things will magically improve. Despite dwindling public-school enrollments driven by families leaving the state, the Board of Regents proposes increasing state education aid by $3.4 billion, or almost 11% percent, over this year’s already-bloated amount. The state has followed the strategy of spending more on schools — with little improvement to show for it — for more than 20 years. Total school spending more than tripled between 1995 and 2020. State education aid itself grew by $11 billion between 2013 and 2022, while enrollment...
Phone Arena
New York passes the Digital Fair Repair Act; amendments added to the bill reduce its impact
New York Governor Kathy Hochul affixed her signature to the Digital Fair Repair Act and while other states have passed Right to Repair bills, none are as all-encompassing as New York's legislation. As noted by The Verge, the bill gives consumers and independent repair shops the ability to obtain from manufacturers manuals, diagrams, and parts necessary to fix a device. The manufacturers covered by the law have to do business inside the state of New York.
Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law
A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
Nursing homes in NYS can now waive penalties for staffing requirements
Earlier this year, we told you about some new staffing laws for nursing homes. Fast forward to Dec. of 2022, the state is bending the rules for nursing homes unable to meet requirements.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul signs legislation to combat healthcare challenges for LGBTQ+ communities
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Last week, Gov. Hochul signed a legislative package that would allow homeless and runaway youth under the age of 18 to make their own healthcare decisions and require specialized gender identity training for nurses and home healthcare aides. Yarrow Brown, Founder of Southern Tier Trans Advocacy and...
Gotham Gazette
A New Year’s Resolution for New York: Cut Down on Alcohol-Fueled Problems with Mandatory Server Training
These days, safety is at the forefront of the consciousness of most New Yorkers. With New Year's Eve just around the corner – and the binge drinking that comes with it – alcohol-fueled accidents, crashes, injuries, and crime are an unfortunate inevitability. The bars and liquor stores that...
Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
Gotham Gazette
Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress
It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
urbancny.com
New York State Urges Recipients of Government Assistance to Protect Themselves Against Card Skimming
Thieves Using Skimming Devices To Steal Benefits from Electronic Benefit Transfer Card Users. Federal Funding Bill Includes Provision To Issue Additional Assistance to Victims of Stolen Benefits. Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers who receive government assistance via an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to take steps to protect themselves...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
How safe are you from the latest skimming trend in New York State?
mychamplainvalley.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
wnynewsnow.com
Gov. Hochul signs bill to preserve New York’s land and water
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — New York state leaders set a goal to conserve 30% of the state’s land and water by 2030. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation supportive of President Joe Biden’s national conservation initiative, America the Beautiful. The new bill requires the Department of Environmental...
Comments / 0