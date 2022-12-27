Wildly colorful and severely sweet, Funfetti cake blazed a whole new trail in the world of baked goods with the creation of a whole new cake flavor. No longer would sprinkles remain just a cake topping or a mere afterthought. Now, sprinkles can be an ingredient all on their own, scattered within the rich, vanilla-flavored batter of birthday cakes everywhere. Not a cake person? The best part about this rainbow-inspired concept is that it doesn't have to be limited to just cake. You can unleash your desire for aggressive colors with other treats like cookies, muffins, cupcakes, brownies, and really anything you want to bake. The sprinkles don't add any additional flavors to the mix, just a happiness-inducing splash of color. Top it with vanilla buttercream and you've got yourself a deliciously moist cause for celebration.

