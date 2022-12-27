Read full article on original website
WOWT
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - An 82-year-old woman from rural Hall County was killed after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Highway 281 and Chapman Road in rural Hall County for an injury accident.
klkntv.com
82-year-old killed in Nebraska crash with juveniles after not yielding, authorities say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says an 82-year-old died after a collision north of Grand Island on Wednesday. It happened near Highway 281 and Chapman Road, just before 5 p.m. Authorities say Elaine Bishop was driving west on Chapman and failed to yield at...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man seriously injured after being hit by car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a gas station parking lot in Grand Island. The incident happened on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points area Casey’s gas station on Eddy Street. Police said...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 12-29
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Jacobi Carpet One, Homestead of Hastings, and CASA of South Central NE. For sale: 110 Gallon Fuel Tank for a Truck $200, 402-984-8009. For sale: Electric Fireplace with Mantle 3 ½’ x 3’ x ½ $75, 402-469-4132...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in Grand Island for possession and other charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- One person was arrested for multiple charges and two people were cited for possession of drugs following a traffic stop. The Grand Island Police Department said officers saw a vehicle with expired registration heading west on 16th St. W and Sycamore St. N. Police said they...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Pickleball Club thriving in new rented space at Buffalo County Fairgrounds
KEARNEY, NE — The exhibit building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds is full of a new sound this winter. The ping and pop of pickleball fills the facility that houses 4-H displays in the summer and used to be home to the Kearney Tennis Association. Now, the Kearney Pickleball Club rents the space.
NebraskaTV
Homeless shelter evacuated Christmas night due to broken sprinkler line
HASTINGS, Neb. — A homeless shelter had to be evacuated Christmas night after officials discovered a broken sprinkler line inside. Hastings Fire and Rescue said they responded to an alert around 9 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Mission Avenue. Responders discovered a broken sprinkler line in the main electrical room inside the building. Officials determined it was not safe to provide electrical service and disconnected the power. They said without power conditions were unsafe and the building was evacuated.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
Kearney Hub
'Family members at gunpoint': Kearney Police issue scam alert
KEARNEY – During the last couple of weeks, Kearney Police Department has received reports of scammers using different techniques to steal money from people and cause fear and panic in their victims' lives. The scams have come in the form of phone calls, contact through social media pages, text...
klkntv.com
Nebraska homeless shelter says 80 people were displaced when water pipe burst
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A water pipe burst at a homeless shelter in Hastings on Sunday, leaving 80 guests displaced. Officials say they had no choice but to evacuate Crossroads Mission Avenue around midnight, as water was spraying on an electric panel, causing a fire hazard. Everyone has since...
gifamilyradio.com
Crossroads In Hastings Forced To Evacuate
At approximately 9:00 pm last night Hastings Fire & Rescue responded to an alert at the Crossroads Mission Avenue. Upon arrival, responders discovered a broken sprinkler line in the main electrical room inside the building. Further inspection was conducted by the City of Hastings Fire Marshal, Electrical Inspector and Hastings Utilities. A determination was made that it was unsafe to provide electrical service to the building and power was disconnected.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island temporary casino open for business
Grand Island Casino and Resort’s hatchling is open for business. Tuesday a delegation of community leaders and eager gamblers assembled for the grand opening of the casino’s temporary facility in the Fonner Park concourse. After the ribbon cutting, a steady stream of gamblers and curious community members filed...
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney County accident sends one to hospital
AXTELL, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in central Nebraska on Friday, sending on to the hospital. The Kearney County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44 on Dec. 23 around 8:15 p.m. A 46-year-old Naponee woman...
NebraskaTV
Two charged in Grand Island hotel robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged following a hotel robbery last week. Marcos Perez, 32, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking. Joseph Rivera,...
NebraskaTV
Two vehicle crash sent one to emergency room
AXTELL, Neb. — According to the Kearney County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the Highway 6 and 44 junction just after 8:15 p.m. Friday. They said an SUV that was driven by 46-year-old Lisa Stone of Naponee, was stopped at a stop sign...
KSNB Local4
GI man facing charges after firing gun inside home on Christmas
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing 28 felony charges in Hall County Court following an incident involving a gun on Christmas morning. According to police, officers were called to a home in the 400 block of east 1st Street for a report of gunshots around 5:48 a.m. Once on scene, officers heard more shots fired.
News Channel Nebraska
Bond in set in Hall County Court for man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Utah boy
GRAND ISLAND, NE — We are starting to learn more about the alleged kidnapping that led to an arrest in Grand Island early Wednesday morning. Court documents say a man living in Layton, Utah contacted police about a sex offense involving his 13-year-old son in late November. The man said a 26-year-old going by the name Hunter Fox was sending sexual texts and exchanging nude images with his son. Police say Fox also goes by the name Aaron Zeman. Court documents list his name as Tadashi Kojima.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing late Monday night and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
1011now.com
Remembering the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - The Hastings Museum has several small exhibits dedicated to the Naval Ammunition Depot that once operated in Hastings. We visited with executive director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson about what people can see. “The NAD was one of the four largest Naval Ammunition Depots in the country at that...
