Can You Make Chips In An Air Fryer?
After talking with many cooking enthusiasts, and scrolling through cooking hacks pages, it seems like the possibilities in an air fryer are endless. Your favorite kitchen gadget seems to pop up more often than you plan for it to, but you're not complaining. It cooks things without undivided attention, it requires less or no oil for things that are normally fried, which makes meals healthier than regular. Mornings can start with air-fried oats, and lunch and dinner are set with air-fried chicken breast. And yes, the air fryer recipe list continues, including veggies, apple pies, hard-boiled eggs, omelets, mac and cheese, and beyond.
10 cheese recipes
The door of my fridge always contains at least one wedge of hard, salty cheese wrapped in waxed paper, ready to grate over everything from plain buttered spaghetti to beans on toast, and usually a few rinds too, waiting to add flavour to soups and stews. The handy thing about such cheeses is they keep for ever and a day, graduating from being good for melting into macaroni cheese, cheese and onion pie or quesadillas, to desiccated nubs perfect for party food such as cheese straws or cloud-like gougeres. Blue cheese, which generally doesn’t last long enough around me to create leftovers, is worth hoarding to add to a broccoli soup, and most odds and ends will work in a fondue, as long as they’re happy to melt and mingle with others. The pleasure of softer, fresher cheeses is more ephemeral, but its potential in the kitchen is just as great; think milky paneer smothered in rich spinach gravy, or featherlight gnudi dumplings made from mousse-like ricotta. Or, indeed, the richness of cream cheese baked into a wobbly, and deliciously burnt Basque cheesecake. Few ingredients match the sheer versatility of cheese; consider this a love letter and a celebration.
EatingWell
Creamy Cauliflower & Zucchini Soup
Melt butter in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add leek and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and starting to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in zucchini; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and starting to brown, about 4 minutes. Add cauliflower, broth, milk, garlic, onion powder, salt, pepper, crushed red pepper and nutmeg; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.
Vitamin-Loaded Green Juice Recipe
This vitamin-loaded green juice recipe is a nutritional powerhouse that tastes good, and is a refreshing way to keep your vegetable intake high. According to food blogger Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, drinking green juices is an easy and delicious way to ensure you get the most nutrients possible from different vegetables. With a mix of celery, cucumbers, and kale, this simple juice provides vitamins from some of the best powerhouse vegetables and herbs for juicing.
Martha Stewart Adds Two Secret Ingredients to Her Chicken Pot Pie to Add Lots of Extra Flavor
Chicken pot pie is one of those comforting dishes many home chefs have in their back pockets for chilly winter nights. The flaky crust and savory filling warm your belly and the entire pot pie experience feels like a hug you can eat! Martha Stewart’s chicken pot pie recipe includes two unexpected ingredients you don’t often see in pot pie recipes, but may just take your regular go-to pot pie filling from good to great. “With its buttery crust and ultra-savory filling, chicken potpie is the ultimate post-holiday comfort food,” the caption of a post on Stewart’s official Instagram account reads....
KGUN 9
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
BAKED GARLIC PARMESAN POTATO WEDGES
Optional: fresh parsley (or cilantro), ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping$. Preheat oven to 375. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a small bowl whisk together salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle potato wedges with the shredded cheese, tossing to coat, then sprinkle with the seasoning mixture.
Everything Bagel Latkes
When it comes to Jewish foods, an everything bagel with a shmear of cream cheese is unquestionably my holy grail — it’s bready, creamy, and full of allium flavor. The only downside to everything bagels with cream cheese? While they make perfect breakfast, brunch, and even lunch fare, they’re just not socially acceptable as a dinner food (despite what my 5-year-old might claim). You simply can’t invite a group of friends over and present them with a glorified bread basket for dinner.
TikTok Is Salivating Over A Chick-Fil-A Worker's Spicy Meal Hack
In a TikTok video with over 15 million views, user @destini.j shares how she enjoys eating spicy chicken when on break from her job at Chick-fil-A. She combines a medium waffle fry and a spicy chicken filet into a container. She then drizzled a Texas Pete hot sauce, sriracha, and ranch over the food and placed the lid before giving it a good shake. From there, TikTok users had a field day salivating over what they'd just witnessed.
One Green Planet
From Rainbow Chard Wraps to Zucchini and Butternut Squash Casserole: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include curry and rainbow chard wraps so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
The Versatile Green Olive Giada De Laurentiis Swears By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Whether you love 'em or hate 'em, olives pack a punch when it comes to nutritional value and the ability to add flavor, color, and texture to any dish they are used in. According to Healthline, olives are wholesome sources of fiber, calcium, vitamin E, copper, and oleic acid — a cancer-fighting fatty acid. Olives are used in an array of recipes such as tapenade, ropa vieja, and insalata di rinforzo. They are also a popular topping on pizzas, tacos, muffaletta sandwiches, salads, and pasta. Of course, you can also enjoy them by themselves as a hearty snack, either marinated in a salty brine or unadorned.
How Long Can You Leave Cheesecake Out For?
Whether you buy it or make your favorite cheesecake recipe from scratch and whether you make a no-bake version or you go the baked and water bath route, there's no denying that cheesecake is an amazing dessert. With a few basic ingredients like cream cheese, eggs, and sour cream, you're just a little mixing and waiting away from a slice of creamy goodness. However, while you may leave a normal cake or similar baked goods out on your counter unrefrigerated or on a cake stand for hours or days, you won't want to do the same with your cheesecake.
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Padma Lakshmi's Tangy Twist On A Butter Board
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've scrolled through TikTok at any point in the past few months, you probably stumbled upon at least one video of a whole bunch of butter slathered atop a charcuterie board with custom medleys of herbs, spices, seeds, berries, and veggies sprinkled on top. The creamy trend, simply dubbed the butter board, quickly swept the nation.
Nadiya Hussain Has A Foolproof Formula For Crunchy Potatoes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Potatoes are one of the most versatile foods out there, so there are a lot of different ways to cook them that leave you with an incredibly flavor-packed side dish. Eat them mashed with a dollop of butter, fried on a skillet, scalloped, boiled in salt, or baked whole and topped with all the trimmings your heart desires. But what about those of us who are texture fiends and need a little more crunch in our potatoes to achieve true perfection? Thankfully, Great British Bake Off winner and wildly successful chef and author Nadiya Hussain knows just the thing you need to get the crispiest seasoned potatoes.
TikTok's New Viral Spaghetti Might Just Be Better Than Feta Pasta: Here's the Recipe
Baked feta pasta who?
Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
Can You Use Coconut Oil To Fry Food?
The scent of coconut makes many of us think of sunshine, warm weather, and paradise. If you like the scent and flavor, you may enjoy cooking with coconut oil. You may have also read that saturated fats like coconut oil are not the healthiest option. That's always the challenge with food, isn't it? We may occasionally enjoy fried food, but when we do, is coconut oil a good option?
Why It's Important To Use Freezer Bags Over Regular Plastic Storage Ones
When it comes to storing leftovers, plastic containers or plastic bags are the way to go. Plastic bags are pretty affordable and don't take up a whole lot of space. They come in a variety of sizes, making them the perfect storage solution for food and random knickknacks. If you're anything like us, you've probably been in a situation where you've needed to reuse a plastic bag. After all, why waste something that seems to be working perfectly fine? It does beg the question: is it even safe to reuse a plastic bag? The simple answer is that it depends. According to Taste of Home, if you're storing anything that's not raw meat, you can simply wash the bag, let it dry, then use it again.
How The Humble Lemon Will Protect Your Hard-Boiled Eggs
Eggs are a timeless ingredient that humans have enjoyed since before the dawn of civilization. Eggs have been an integral part of the human diet for thousands of years thanks to their versatility and wide range of health benefits (per Incredible Egg). According to Healthline, eggs are high in protein, low in calories, and include some of the essential proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals we need to survive. The best part about eggs? There are a million and one ways to prepare them.
