Meek Mill Bails Out 20 Incarcerated Women In Philly: ‘No One Should Have To Spend The Holidays In Jail’

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia
Rapper Meek Mill has paid bail for 20 women incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia so that they can spend the holidays at home, according to the REFORM Alliance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Shares Young Thug Story In Light Of New Charges
Meek Mill recalled a story about Young Thug after hearing about the new charges brought against him. In light of new charges against Young Thug, Meek Mill shared a story about the Atlanta rapper on Twitter, Tuesday. A grand jury charged Thug with four more counts including street racing, reckless driving, speeding, and more.
TMZ.com
Tory Lanez's Family Rages Outside Courthouse After Guilty Shooting Verdict
Tory Lanez's father is blowing a gasket after watching his son's conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial ... directing his anger at cops, prosecutors and even Jay-Z. Ya gotta see the video ... Tory's father launches into an epic rant outside the courthouse where his son was hauled...
Meek Mill Posts Bail For 20 Philadelphia Women, Brings Them Home For The Holidays
“No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time," he said.
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty ordered to settle lawsuit
Kenneth Petty, the husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle the lawsuit with his rape victim. Petty has been required to register as a sex offender in every state he lives in since being convicted as a teen of raping Jennifer Hough in New York. He served four years in prison for the violent crime.
‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money
Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Popculture
Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case
Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
Popculture
Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court
There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee faces 4 additional murder charges
STOCKTON — Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee now faces four additional murder charges and an attempted murder charge after prosecutors filed an amended complaint, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.Two of the new murder charges relate to the shooting deaths of Juan Alexander Vasquez and Mervin Harmon, both in Alameda County. The other two relate to the shooting deaths of Paul Yaw and Salvador Debudey, Jr., both in San Joaquin County.Read the District Attorney's amended complaint against Wesley BrownleeThe attempted murder charge is tied to Natasha LaTour, who was shot in Stockton on April 16, 2021, but survived.Brownlee, 43, was previously charged with the murders of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, who died Aug. 30, 2022; Juan Cruz, 52, who died Sept. 21, 2022; Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54, who died Sept. 27, 2022. "The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office continues to collaborate with our local law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for these victims," said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. "We would like to thank the community for their support and law enforcement for their diligent investigation and apprehension of the suspect."Brownlee is expected to appear in court on Jan.3 for further arraignment.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones & Bobby Shmurda Give Back This Christmas With Visit To Women's Shelter
Jim Jones and Bobby Shmurda have shown they’re in a giving mood this Christmas by stopping by a New York women’s shelter to help hand out gifts to the less fortunate. On Saturday (December 24), Capo took to Instagram to share a video of him and the GS9 spitter gifting members of their local community with toys and essentials such as nappies and toothbrushes.
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Scores Early Victory In $1M Legal Battle With 1501 Certified Ent.
Harris County, TX - Megan Thee Stallion has scored an early victory in her bitter legal battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. According to Rolling Stone, a Texas judge sided with the Houston rap star on Wednesday (December 28) by rejecting 1501’s request to rule that her 2021 project Something For Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract.
Rapper Meek Mill posts bail for 20 incarcerated women so they can spend holidays at home
The rapper Meek Mill has posted bail for 20 women in jail to allow them to spend the holidays with their families. The women were incarcerated at the Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia without the money to post bail, the Reform Alliance, an organisation founded by Meek Mill and Jay-Z along with other leaders from sports and business in 2019, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. Five women were released on Saturday, and another 15 will be released over the coming week, the non-profit said on Christmas Eve. The women will also get a gift card “to...
Boxer Gervonta Davis accused of hitting woman, faces domestic violence charge
A woman suffered a small abrasion to her lip after Gervonta Davis allegedly hit her with a "closed hand type slap," according to an incident report.
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Hilariously Fails Teaching Michael Rubin Lil Uzi Vert's Dance
Meek Mill is eager to teach his billionaire pal Michael Rubin the latest hip hop dance craze ... but the problem is, neither of them can actually nail the moves!!!. The Philly rap legend went live on Instagram with the Fanatics founder Thursday night at a party where Lil Uzi Vert's red-hot "Just Wanna Rock" came on, and attempted to play dance instructor ... with hilarious results.
Rapper Young Thug’s Brother Avoids Prison with Plea Deal in Wide-Ranging Georgia RICO Case
The brother of a Grammy award-winning rapper has pleaded guilty to racketeering charge, but he won’t see any more time behind bars. Quantavious “Unfoonk” Grier, the brother of fellow rapper Jerry Lamar “Young Thug” Williams, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in a wide-ranging RICO case out of Fulton County, Georgia. As part of the deal, Grier avoids prison time: he was sentenced to 12 years, which was commuted to two years of time served and 10 years on probation, records show.
Young Thug Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty in Racketeering Case, Agrees to Testify About Drive-By Shooting
A seventh man entered a plea in the wide-ranging indictment against an alleged criminal gang linked to rapper Young Thug called “Young Slime Life” or YSL. This time, the defendant is Antonio “Mounk Tounk” Sledge, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to violate the racketeering act and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As Law&Crime’s Cathy Russon reported, Sledge has to testify in any trial emerging from the indictment and will not be allowed to invoke his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. In return for this, prosecutors will recommend he spend 15 years on probation for the racketeering charge and will drop the firearm charge.
TMZ.com
Tory Lanez Fans Petition for Appeal in Meg Thee Stallion Verdict, Attacking Jury, Jay-Z
Tory Lanez's family and friends are banding together to help him avoid prison time ... and they're going after the jury, the music industry, Jay-Z and even suggesting Tory is a sacrificial lamb to do a solid for African American women. Soon after Tory was convicted for shooting Meg Thee...
Ye fka Kanye West Can’t Be Found For Ex-Business Manager To Serve $4.5M Lawsuit
Kanye West's ex-business manager is claiming he is unable to find the rapper, in order to serve a lawsuit against his former client. The post Ye fka Kanye West Can’t Be Found For Ex-Business Manager To Serve $4.5M Lawsuit appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thesource.com
Takeoff’s Alleged Killer: Home Before the New Year?
Takeoff’s alleged killer, Patrick Xavier Clark, could be home in just a few days. According to reports, Clark’s attorney has filed for another bond reduction. The Eighth Amendment’s Constitutional protections against “excessive bail,” as well as the federal Bail Reform Act, give a defendant the right to request lower bail when the amount initially set by the court is too high to pay and would effectively be a denial of bail and order of pretrial detention. Clark’s bond was initially set at $2 million and then reduced to $1 million. His legal team is attempting another reduction at around $300,000. Should the judge grant this reduction, Clark will be home before the New Year. Furthermore, Clark will be instructed to turn in his passport upon his potential release. He will be assigned a GPS monitoring device that will immediately notify authorities if bond conditions are violated.
