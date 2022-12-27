ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Take Steps to Protect Your Feet This Winter

By Cara Murez
HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TRIDX_0jvb9lAV00
Adobe Stock

TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting around in winter works best if you’re taking good care of the feet that take you places.

Orthopedic specialists at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City say they often see an uptick in avoidable injuries and foot problems during the winter.

They offered some tips for winterizing your feet.

First, make sure your winter shoes and boots still fit.

“Our feet change as we get older, and footwear that fit us last year may now be too tight,” said Dr. Mark Drakos, an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon at HSS Long Island and the main hospital in Manhattan. “Squeezing your feet into shoes that are too snug can lead to foot pain, blisters, bruises and other problems.”

Drakos recommends shopping for new shoes and boots in the late afternoon or evening because feet get larger throughout the day. Take along the socks you plan to wear in cold weather. Thicker socks require more room.

Don’t forget good traction, which can help keep you on your feet on snowy or icy ground.

“It may seem like common sense, but the first winter storm of the season often catches people off guard, and we tend to see more injuries,” said Dr. Andrew Elliott, an orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon at HSS in Manhattan and Paramus, N.J.

Elliott recommends keeping a spare pair of winter shoes at work in case of unexpected snow. Anti-slip shoe covers can also provide traction on slick surfaces. They’re easy to find online.

Footcare is important, too, the experts noted in an HSS news release.

Moisturize your feet daily if you’re prone to dry, cracked heels or similar issues.

Ward off fungus and infections such as athlete’s foot by keeping your feet dry. Acrylic-blend socks that wick away moisture can help with that.

Change socks after exercising, engaging in winter activities or at the end of the day. Dry any wet shoes and socks overnight, Elliott said.

Exposure to cold air can cause the body to slow blood circulation to the extremities. To prevent frostbite, make sure you’re wearing water-resistant, insulated footwear and warm socks if you’re out in the cold, the doctors urged.

If you start to experience numbness or pain, go to a warmer environment as soon as possible. People with diabetes are at particular risk because nerve damage known as neuropathy may prevent them from feeling the cold, Elliott said.

Before hitting the slopes, do some strength training and conditioning to get your body ready, said Dr. James Wyss, a physiatrist at HSS Long Island who treats patients with sports injuries and other painful conditions.

“Everyone should also take the time to warm up before an athletic activity,” he said. “This is essential to prevent injury."

Wyss suggests a 10-minute warmup that targets the muscles that will be used that day. Someone who is hiking or snowshoeing might do brisk walking on a level surface or climb a couple of flights of stairs.

Wearing a shoe with good traction is important if you run year-round, added Dr. Tony Wanich, an orthopedic surgeon at the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in Manhattan. A specialized shoe store can help you make the right choice.

“Much like the way we change our tires to deal with winter weather, we advise runners to wear the appropriate shoes for the season,” Wanich said.

He also recommends wearing insulated socks in very cold weather to avoid mild frostbite. Awareness of dropping temperatures is critical to staying safe.

Stop if you experience pain during an activity and take a break, the doctors advised. See a doctor sooner rather than later if you have foot pain that isn’t improving.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on foot injuries and disorders.

SOURCE: Hospital for Special Surgery, news release, Dec. 14, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC

NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

How to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Brooklyn

New Yorkers are gearing up to celebrate the conclusion of 2022, but you don’t need to go all the way into Manhattan to join in the festivities. News 12’s Julia Joseph checked out some local spots to explore the fun celebrations that Brooklyn has to offer. A full...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Nurses strike possible as experts predict tripledemic spike

NEW YORK -- Thousands of nurses are days away from potentially going on strike in New York as hospitals are preparing for another influx in tripledemic cases following the holidays.Nancy Hagans is a registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center and president of the New York State Nurses Association. The union represents 17,000 nurses across 12 private sector hospitals in New York City."Do you foresee the nurses going on strike?" CBS2's Ali Bauman asked. "It's really not up to us. It's up to the bosses," Hagans said.The union just voted overwhelmingly to go on strike if the hospitals cannot agree to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465, Bronx, NY 10465 - $560,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465 in Bronx is listed at $560,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 08. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ nightmare: 2 hours to drive out of American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD — It took over 90 minutes for some people to leave the American Dream entertainment and shopping complex on the day after Christmas. Those who spent the Monday holiday at the mall's restaurants, retailers and attractions at the Meadowlands complex found themselves at a standstill trying to head out.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
mychamplainvalley.com

Man killed by train after jumping onto subway tracks to get phone

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck by a train late on Christmas after he jumped onto the train bed at a Queens subway station to retrieve his phone, police said. The man, 46, was trying to get his phone when he was hit and killed by a northbound F train at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue station, officials said. Police got a 911 call around 11:35 p.m.
QUEENS, NY
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy