Fox47News
CMHA-CEI Treatment Foster Care Oregon - 12/29/22
LANSING, Mich. — Deborah Mears, Clinical Coordinator with CMHA-CEI Treatment Foster Care Oregon talks about what help they need from the community and recruiting Therapeutic Parents. For more information please visit CEICMH.org or call (517) 346-8059. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay...
Good behavior bills could mean shorter sentences in Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — A pair of bills introduced in the State House would allow the Michigan Department of Corrections to shave time off of prisoners' sentences for good behavior. Criminal reform groups and state representatives want the current Truth in Sentencing Law changed to offer people a second chance.
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
Hundreds of members of the New York Army National Guard are helping in storm response
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Hundreds of members of the New York Army National Guard have been deployed to Western New York to help in the relief efforts from the historic winter storm. "The initial team that came out here was on Christmas Eve," Major Gary Barney said. "They got the building set up, started setting up our facilities, making sure we had personnel on the ground and all of our equipment ramped up."
