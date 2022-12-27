ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man in viral video charged with hate crime in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. - A Denver man who has family in Alamo has been charged with a hate crime for an incident caught on video at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant and for a separate spitting incident in Danville. Jordan Krah, 40, is free on bail after being arrested by...
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

One arrested for homicide in SF's Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened in the city’s Richmond District, SFPD announced Thursday. At 4:32 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Willard North for the report of a home being broken into. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old man with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Rescued Antioch mink returns to wild

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An unexpected furry creature showed up at the Antioch Police Department in need of help. An American mink was found behind the police station earlier this month. The mink appeared “lethargic, unwell, and out of sorts,” Antioch Animal Services wrote. “Our Animal Control Officer quickly got him bundled up and transferred […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies of drug overdose overnight on BART

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A man who had “an apparent drug overdose” on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday died. BART police officers responded to a report of a man suffering a drug overdose at the Bay Fair station, according to the BART Police Daily Log. The man was unresponsive, and was given […]
thesfnews.com

SFPD Arrest Eduardo Navarro Perez For Hayes Valley Assault

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to an assault that occurred in the Hayes Valley region on December 17. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:32 a.m., officers from Northern Station were flagged down by a witness on the 400 block of Haight Street for a report of an assault with a skateboard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews race to put out Oakland commercial building fire

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland crews on Thursday raced to put out a fire at a commercial building. Firefighters said the fire broke out at a building on 92nd and G streets about 8 a.m. Two people reported suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire was under control just before 8:30 a.m.,...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two men wounded in Mission District shooting

SAN FRANCISCO - Two men were wounded in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Mission Street at around 12:42 p.m. When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly female stuck in Berkeley fire: Firefighter's union

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland firefighters have been called into Berkeley to assist their own fire department, which is battling a fire there, according to a tweet. The fire is at the 2900 block of Shasta Road, the tweet, from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 55, stated. Oakland’s Engine 8 is providing […]
BERKELEY, CA

