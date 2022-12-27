Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday DonationZoë BroussardOrinda, CA
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man in viral video charged with hate crime in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. - A Denver man who has family in Alamo has been charged with a hate crime for an incident caught on video at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant and for a separate spitting incident in Danville. Jordan Krah, 40, is free on bail after being arrested by...
One arrested for homicide in SF's Richmond District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened in the city’s Richmond District, SFPD announced Thursday. At 4:32 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 100 block of Willard North for the report of a home being broken into. Upon arrival, they found a 42-year-old man with […]
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
KTVU FOX 2
State agency will not issue final report on Alameda County's 'unsuitable' deputy saga
OAKLAND, Calif. - The state agency vested with the power of overseeing California's peace officer standards will not be issuing any type of final report or reprimand to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, which allowed more than 40 deputies to be hired even though they received D grades and were deemed "not suited" on their first psychological exam.
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
Rescued Antioch mink returns to wild
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An unexpected furry creature showed up at the Antioch Police Department in need of help. An American mink was found behind the police station earlier this month. The mink appeared “lethargic, unwell, and out of sorts,” Antioch Animal Services wrote. “Our Animal Control Officer quickly got him bundled up and transferred […]
Le Marais Bakery owner calls for city officials to 'do more' after burglary
The owner of Le Marais Bakery hopes local government can help prevent burglaries.
Oakland fire displaces 5, building declared uninhabitable
A fire destroyed a commercial building this morning in East Oakland, displacing people and animals. The fire was started by a candle in a building in the 9200 block of G Street.
Man facing multiple charges for racist, homophobic assaults in East Bay, DA says
The Colorado man arrested after two racist and homophobic assaults in the East Bay has been charged with multiple criminal counts, the Contra Costa County DA's Office said.
Man dies of drug overdose overnight on BART
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A man who had “an apparent drug overdose” on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday died. BART police officers responded to a report of a man suffering a drug overdose at the Bay Fair station, according to the BART Police Daily Log. The man was unresponsive, and was given […]
thesfnews.com
SFPD Arrest Eduardo Navarro Perez For Hayes Valley Assault
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to an assault that occurred in the Hayes Valley region on December 17. The SFPD reported at approximately 12:32 a.m., officers from Northern Station were flagged down by a witness on the 400 block of Haight Street for a report of an assault with a skateboard.
Young men arrested in connection with killing above Mission district BART station
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two men, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old, were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Dec. 18 above the Bay Area Rapid Transit station at Mission and 24th streets, according to a Facebook post from BART police. The shooting occurred in the plaza above the actual BART station and did not […]
KTVU FOX 2
Crews race to put out Oakland commercial building fire
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland crews on Thursday raced to put out a fire at a commercial building. Firefighters said the fire broke out at a building on 92nd and G streets about 8 a.m. Two people reported suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire was under control just before 8:30 a.m.,...
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: I-880 Shut Down In Oakland After Major Crash
A multiple-injury crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on northbound I-880 at Fruitvale in Oakland, leading to all lanes being shut down. The crash involved a jackknifed big rig and two other vehicles, and all northbound lanes reopened by 6:40 a.m. [KPIX / KRON4]. The ice-skating rink at Union Square...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
KTVU FOX 2
Two men wounded in Mission District shooting
SAN FRANCISCO - Two men were wounded in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Mission Street at around 12:42 p.m. When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds,...
Elderly female stuck in Berkeley fire: Firefighter's union
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland firefighters have been called into Berkeley to assist their own fire department, which is battling a fire there, according to a tweet. The fire is at the 2900 block of Shasta Road, the tweet, from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 55, stated. Oakland’s Engine 8 is providing […]
