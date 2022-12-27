ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Southwest Airlines cancels Thursday’s flights at Myrtle Beach International amid struggle to recover from Christmas weekend storm

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All 10 Southwest Airlines flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport were canceled again on Thursday, and an airline official said the problem could continue into next week. The airline has scrubbed thousands of flights nationwide since a winter storm over the Christmas holiday weekend began creating havoc […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the calendar turns to a new year, officials in Myrtle Beach are expecting a big 2023 when it comes to welcoming visitors. Tourism numbers are expected to be on par for 2022 but could be slightly slower next year. That said, some events could give the area a boost in terms of national exposure in the way of sports tourism.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?

Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Police activity slows traffic in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
foxwilmington.com

Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
WBTW News13

Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.
AYNOR, SC
Radio Ink

How Would You Like to Work in Myrtle Beach?

Dick Broadcasting Company is looking for a Sales/Market Manager in one of its most exciting and successful markets; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Here are all the details on our job opening of the week…. “We’re seeking a seasoned leader with sales management experience that will be heavily focused on managing...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Black Bike Festival – May 26 – 29, 2023

Atlantic Beach has set the dates for the Myrtle Beach Black Bike week from May 26 to May 29, 2023. This weekend is also Memorial day weekend. According to the City of Atlantic Beach, Myrtle Beach Black Bike Week is recently reported to draw crowds in excess of 400,000 people to the area though it is hard to distinguish them from the crowd of spring breakers who have been in Myrtle Beach during the same time.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach seeks developer to reshape downtown properties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is actively searching for investors to redevelop property downtown. City council approved the purchase of 10 properties for $15 million in December 2021. Since then, the city has bought eight more pieces of property downtown. The total cost for the 18 properties is close to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Dog Rescued From South Carolina Waterway Following 30-Foot Plunge

As the sun dropped below the horizon on December 27, air traffic controllers inside the Strand Tower of the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, spotted something odd in the black waters of the Intracoastal Waterway down below. Was it an alligator? An errant swimmer? A large bird? Looking closer, they realized the stranded creature was actually a dog, the canine trapped at the bottom of a 30-foot cliff behind the airport.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

