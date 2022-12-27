Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines cancels Thursday’s flights at Myrtle Beach International amid struggle to recover from Christmas weekend storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All 10 Southwest Airlines flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport were canceled again on Thursday, and an airline official said the problem could continue into next week. The airline has scrubbed thousands of flights nationwide since a winter storm over the Christmas holiday weekend began creating havoc […]
Southwest flights at Myrtle Beach International canceled again on Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another day, another round of canceled Southwest Airlines flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport and across the U.S. After nearly a dozen Southwest flights in and out of Myrtle Beach were canceled on Tuesday, five arriving and five departing flights scheduled for Wednesday and single arriving and departing flights on […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the calendar turns to a new year, officials in Myrtle Beach are expecting a big 2023 when it comes to welcoming visitors. Tourism numbers are expected to be on par for 2022 but could be slightly slower next year. That said, some events could give the area a boost in terms of national exposure in the way of sports tourism.
Myrtle Beach International Airport sees a dozen flights canceled on Tuesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two days after Christmas, many travelers are still struggling with weather-related cancellations and delays at U.S. airports, and Myrtle Beach International is no exception. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Myrtle Beach International’s website showed that six arriving flights and six departing flights had been canceled. All but one of the […]
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?
Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
WMBF
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
foxwilmington.com
Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
WMBF
2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.
Radio Ink
How Would You Like to Work in Myrtle Beach?
Dick Broadcasting Company is looking for a Sales/Market Manager in one of its most exciting and successful markets; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Here are all the details on our job opening of the week…. “We’re seeking a seasoned leader with sales management experience that will be heavily focused on managing...
One dead in crash involving dirt bike, SUV in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a dirt bike and an SUV in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. along Highway 17 Business near Stanley Drive in the Garden City area, according to troopers. The dirt bike […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police cracking down on traffic enforcement, increasing presence for New Years Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement continues to stress to the community that roads around Myrtle Beach are busier this time of year. Now with the New Year coming along in just a matter of days, Myrtle Beach police said they’re increasing their presence and cracking down on traffic violations, no matter what they may be.
myrtlebeachsc.com
43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Black Bike Festival – May 26 – 29, 2023
Atlantic Beach has set the dates for the Myrtle Beach Black Bike week from May 26 to May 29, 2023. This weekend is also Memorial day weekend. According to the City of Atlantic Beach, Myrtle Beach Black Bike Week is recently reported to draw crowds in excess of 400,000 people to the area though it is hard to distinguish them from the crowd of spring breakers who have been in Myrtle Beach during the same time.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
Myrtle Beach seeks developer to reshape downtown properties
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is actively searching for investors to redevelop property downtown. City council approved the purchase of 10 properties for $15 million in December 2021. Since then, the city has bought eight more pieces of property downtown. The total cost for the 18 properties is close to […]
WBTV
Crews rescue dog trapped on embankment between Grand Strand airport, Intracoastal Waterway
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Rescue crews reunited a lost and scared dog with its owner Monday night after it became trapped on the Grand Strand Airport embankment. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said just after 5:30 p.m., B-Battalion’s Squad 3 and Battalion 1 were requested...
LOOK: Dog Rescued From South Carolina Waterway Following 30-Foot Plunge
As the sun dropped below the horizon on December 27, air traffic controllers inside the Strand Tower of the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, spotted something odd in the black waters of the Intracoastal Waterway down below. Was it an alligator? An errant swimmer? A large bird? Looking closer, they realized the stranded creature was actually a dog, the canine trapped at the bottom of a 30-foot cliff behind the airport.
Traffic flowing again after crash on Highway 17 Bypass at Coventry Road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Tuesday afternoon slowed traffic on Highway 17 Bypass at Coventry Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 1:45 p.m., and crews have since cleaned up the scene and reopened the highway. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
