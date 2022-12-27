Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or Neutered
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special Recognition
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Auburn football 2023 schedule outlook, early predictions
What’s the ceiling for Hugh Freeze and these Auburn Tigers? Here's a schedule prediction for 2023.
Pete Golding explains what went wrong for Alabama at Tennessee, LSU
Had everything gone according to plan for Alabama this season, its trip in November to Baton Rouge would have been the only game defensive coordinator Pete Golding coached back in his home state of Louisiana. But losses to Tennessee and LSU ultimately shifted the Tide out of the College Football...
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announces His 2023 Decision
Just about every year, Nick Saban has to replace a majority of his coaching staff after they leave for promotions elsewhere. However, this year could be a little bit different. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has been linked to the New England Patriots. Whether or not he leaves is still up for debate.
Nick Saban: Alabama bowl prep has been Tide’s best ever after ‘energy vampires’ left
When Nick Saban used the term “defections” last week to refer to the 11 players who left his Alabama program through the transfer portal since November, you could get a sense of how he felt about their departures. He made his point perfectly clear Thursday night. “This has...
What Joe Klanderman is saying ahead of Kansas State vs. Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Opening statement…. "I just want to thank everybody, thank the Sugar Bowl Committee for having us. It's an unbelievable event with...
Former Auburn assistant lands Power Five job
Former Auburn linebackers coach finds a new home.
‘Heart is over stars,’ K-State player says of recruiting disparity with Alabama
Forget about five stars. Just getting four-star players to commit to Kansas State has been a struggle. Before quarterback Jake Rubley became the prize of K-State’s 2021 recruiting class, the last time the program signed a high school recruit rated with four stars in 247 Sports’ composite was 2007.
wtoc.com
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
Auburn football fans dragged Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss’ Texas Bowl loss
After a month of bait-and-switching back in November regarding becoming the next Auburn football head coach, Lane Kiffin — who ended up re-signing with Ole Miss for $9 million per season over the next seven years to remain the Rebels head coach — received the wrath of Tiger fans scorned.
opelikaobserver.com
Local Players on Prestigious Short List
OPELIKA — The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) last week announced three finalists in each classification for “Back of Year” and “Lineman of Year” in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). Locally, Lee-Scott’s (LSA) George Meyers (senior) was named a finalist for AISA “Back of...
unionspringsherald.com
Close call in Abbeville
Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
thebamabuzz.com
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
Guthrie’s hosted a toy drive to benefit families of first responders to give thanks for all the hard work they do in community. A pair of Eufaula Tigers are headed to the next level. On the dotted line: Overton inks with Memphis. Updated: 19 hours ago. The four-star recruit...
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole
An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
WSFA
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin is shedding light on what he calls an “odd case” that happened early Tuesday. That case involved three 19-year-olds. One of them, Emanuel Antwone Lucas, was killed, while his girlfriend and a mutual friend were booked into jail on different charges.
