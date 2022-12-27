ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announces His 2023 Decision

Just about every year, Nick Saban has to replace a majority of his coaching staff after they leave for promotions elsewhere. However, this year could be a little bit different. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has been linked to the New England Patriots. Whether or not he leaves is still up for debate.
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
Local Players on Prestigious Short List

OPELIKA — The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) last week announced three finalists in each classification for “Back of Year” and “Lineman of Year” in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). Locally, Lee-Scott’s (LSA) George Meyers (senior) was named a finalist for AISA “Back of...
Close call in Abbeville

Before Christmas break, the Bullock County Hornets traveled to Abbeville to battle the Yellowjackets of Abbeville High School. The Hornets started with a fast offensive game pulling ahead early. Bullock County was hitting their shots from all over the perimeter. They also stepped it up on defense as well taking...
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home

Guthrie’s hosted a toy drive to benefit families of first responders to give thanks for all the hard work they do in community. A pair of Eufaula Tigers are headed to the next level. On the dotted line: Overton inks with Memphis. Updated: 19 hours ago. The four-star recruit...
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole

An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
2 arrested in overnight shooting death in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin is shedding light on what he calls an “odd case” that happened early Tuesday. That case involved three 19-year-olds. One of them, Emanuel Antwone Lucas, was killed, while his girlfriend and a mutual friend were booked into jail on different charges.
