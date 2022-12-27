ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Water gushes from Ohio Statehouse ceiling as Senate chamber is flooded. Watch the video here

By Jeremy Pelzer, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 23

John Richardson
3d ago

maybe the pepugs can stop the leak by stuffing cash down the pipe...their pockets are full of kickback money from the oil ,coal and gas industry.

Reply(3)
10
Abe Blinkin
3d ago

Obviously god is trying to stop the anti American, insurrectionist Traitors from harming the good people of Ohio. Take that religious nuts.

Reply(3)
4
Bill Greenwell
3d ago

hey Republicans, are you ready to fix the infrastructure now that it's coming down on your heads?

Reply(1)
8
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel

The new year could include many different developments in the redistricting arena, but one thing is for sure: new maps have to be on the agenda. But this time around, majority leaders may not have as much trouble getting maps through the current approving authority: The Ohio Supreme Court. With the departure of Chief Justice […] The post Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: A rainy end to 2022. Auditor’s findings: The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. Andrew Tobias reports that Faber released findings from a special audit on Thursday, which he ordered in response to a critical report from a consultant working for the retirees in June 2021.
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

These Ohio State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for 17 of 33 seats in the Ohio State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 25-8 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 14 of 17 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
wbnowqct.com

Damage At The Capitol

Officials are assessing water damage at the Ohio Statehouse after a pipe burst during freezing weather, sending water pouring into the Senate chamber, an adjacent lounge for lawmakers, and other areas on Tuesday morning. Retiring state Sen. Jay Hottinger tweeted video showing water falling from a ceiling into an overflowing container and pooling across the patterned carpet of the empty Senate floor. Water also streamed down stairs and pooled outside Gov. DeWine’s ceremonial office before the flow was shut off. Workers were drying things out by afternoon and starting to evaluate any damage. It isn’t expected to affect the scheduled start of the new legislative session next week.
OHIO STATE
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change

Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, …. Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
OHIO STATE
warricknews.com

New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday

A quirk in Indiana's turn-signal statutes that puts just about every motorist traveling the Crossroads of America at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time goes away Sunday. Current law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they're about to make a...
INDIANA STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy