Water gushes from Ohio Statehouse ceiling as Senate chamber is flooded. Watch the video here

Read full article on original website
John Richardson
3d ago
maybe the pepugs can stop the leak by stuffing cash down the pipe...their pockets are full of kickback money from the oil ,coal and gas industry.
Reply(3)
10
Abe Blinkin
3d ago
Obviously god is trying to stop the anti American, insurrectionist Traitors from harming the good people of Ohio. Take that religious nuts.
Reply(3)
4
Bill Greenwell
3d ago
hey Republicans, are you ready to fix the infrastructure now that it's coming down on your heads?
Reply(1)
8
Related
Sen. Nickie Antonio of Lakewood to become the first openly gay minority leader of Ohio Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio –State Sen. Nickie Antonio will become the first openly gay minority leader in the Ohio Senate when the new two-year legislative session begins Jan. 3. But that’s not the only first that Antonio, a Lakewood Democrat, has racked up in the 220-year-old Ohio General Assembly. In...
Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel
The new year could include many different developments in the redistricting arena, but one thing is for sure: new maps have to be on the agenda. But this time around, majority leaders may not have as much trouble getting maps through the current approving authority: The Ohio Supreme Court. With the departure of Chief Justice […] The post Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: A rainy end to 2022. Auditor’s findings: The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. Andrew Tobias reports that Faber released findings from a special audit on Thursday, which he ordered in response to a critical report from a consultant working for the retirees in June 2021.
Ohio receives $1.6 billion from feds for Brent Spence Bridge expansion on Ohio-Kentucky border
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state will receive about $1.6 billion in federal funds to pay for a long-coveted expansion of the Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati, officials announced Thursday. The money goes toward a “companion bridge,” with work scheduled to begin in 2023. The project is expected to cost...
These Ohio State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for 17 of 33 seats in the Ohio State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 25-8 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 14 of 17 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself
In spending $85 million, Ohio could reduce poverty
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
wbnowqct.com
Damage At The Capitol
Officials are assessing water damage at the Ohio Statehouse after a pipe burst during freezing weather, sending water pouring into the Senate chamber, an adjacent lounge for lawmakers, and other areas on Tuesday morning. Retiring state Sen. Jay Hottinger tweeted video showing water falling from a ceiling into an overflowing container and pooling across the patterned carpet of the empty Senate floor. Water also streamed down stairs and pooled outside Gov. DeWine’s ceremonial office before the flow was shut off. Workers were drying things out by afternoon and starting to evaluate any damage. It isn’t expected to affect the scheduled start of the new legislative session next week.
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Summit County Republican Party chairman again seeks top job with Ohio GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams again is going for the Ohio Republican Party’s top job after failing to engineer a pre-election ouster of the state party’s current chairman in September. Williams announced his candidacy on Wednesday in a letter to state central...
Ohio Supreme Court punts on challenge to state law saying Ohioans accused of felonies can’t have guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court has punted on a Cuyahoga County case over whether Ohioans indicted for felonies can possess guns, sending the case back to a lower court for review. In a 4-3 decision, the high court’s four Republican justices voted to send State v. Phillpotts...
Funds awarded to Ohio to build new bridge
Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $1.635 billion to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change
Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, …. Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency.
whbc.com
Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
Cuyahoga County, most of northern Ohio yellow for fifth week for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most northern Ohio counties held steady at yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, for the fifth week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties also were classified as...
warricknews.com
New Indiana turn-signal law takes effect Sunday
A quirk in Indiana's turn-signal statutes that puts just about every motorist traveling the Crossroads of America at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time goes away Sunday. Current law requires drivers in Indiana to use turn signals any time they're about to make a...
Which Ohio cities are the newest and oldest, based on the age of houses? - new census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Four Ohio cities have so much new housing that more than half of their houses were built since 2000, topped in the Greater Cleveland area by Avon, according to new estimates released from the Census Bureau. On average, however, the 22 years since 2000 have been one...
orangeandbluepress.com
$161 Million Rental Assistance Will Be Given To Residents in Ohio, Lawmakers Say
The State of Ohio’s lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance. However, the groups that provide this cash claim that it won’t be of any use unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes the state statute that it is part of. Ohio Lawmaker’s New Bill. House Bill 45...
Disregard for the public’s wishes by GOP legislators leaves Ohioans feeling powerless
The Plain Dealer reports that most Ohioans strongly support restrictive gun laws, including banning AR 15-style semi-automatic rifles, expanding background checks, and enacting red-flag laws. Unfortunately, even such strong support will mean nothing to our Republican legislators. This year we have seen them, on more than one occasion, flagrantly thumb...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 23