Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the calendar turns to a new year, officials in Myrtle Beach are expecting a big 2023 when it comes to welcoming visitors. Tourism numbers are expected to be on par for 2022 but could be slightly slower next year. That said, some events could give the area a boost in terms of national exposure in the way of sports tourism.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Police searching for suspect in Surfside Beach armed bank robbery

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Surfside Beach bank Thursday. Around 1:15 p.m. the suspect walked into TD Bank in Surfside Beach and gave the teller a demand note. The note also indicated the suspect claimed to be armed.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
SOCASTEE, SC
WMBF

2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.
AYNOR, SC
WMBF

Man arrested in connection to 2016 Horry County armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges years after an armed robbery in Horry County. The Horry County Police Department said on Jan. 24, 2016, Thomas Brandon Crudo, now 29, stole an AK-47 before fleeing. Online records show he was extradited to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 23.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

CCU’s Chanticleer Regiment to play in London New Year’s Day Parade

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Next week’s London New Year’s Day Parade will include a little splash of teal from the Grand Strand. Coastal Carolina University’s marching band, the Chanticler Regiment, will play at the event early Sunday morning. According to the university’s website, 92 musicians are traveling to perform. University mascot Chauncey will also be making the trip.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Beach Ball Classic tips off for 42nd year in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school basketball is taking center stage this week on the Grand Strand for the return of a big tradition. The 42nd annual Beach Ball Classic tipped off Tuesday and runs through Friday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, with teams from across the country competing in the big showcase.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Report: Horry County police investigate after 2 show up with gunshot wounds to hospital in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating after two people with gunshot wounds showed up at the McLeod Seacoast hospital in Little River Monday night. Officers responded to the hospital off Highway 9 in Little River for reports of a past shooting. Upon arriving, hospital security told police two people with gunshot wounds were in the emergency room.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police activity slows traffic in Little River area

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
LITTLE RIVER, SC

