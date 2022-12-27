Read full article on original website
WMBF
Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the calendar turns to a new year, officials in Myrtle Beach are expecting a big 2023 when it comes to welcoming visitors. Tourism numbers are expected to be on par for 2022 but could be slightly slower next year. That said, some events could give the area a boost in terms of national exposure in the way of sports tourism.
WMBF
Busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach; community rallies behind restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach restaurant whose mission is to provide hot meals to those who are struggling, is now in need of some help. Kinsey Muller, one of the owners of the restaurant, said a busted water heater from the apartment above the restaurant, flooded the business on Thursday.
WMBF
Police searching for suspect in Surfside Beach armed bank robbery
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Surfside Beach police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Surfside Beach bank Thursday. Around 1:15 p.m. the suspect walked into TD Bank in Surfside Beach and gave the teller a demand note. The note also indicated the suspect claimed to be armed.
WMBF
Grab your friends and head to the Crooked Hammock Brewery to celebrate the New Year!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get your crew together, put on your party hat and head to the Hammock for a night of revelry and unbridled optimism for the future!. You’ll toast, feast, dance and take selfies with snow in yourhair. Dress up or dress down, just come out...
WMBF
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
WMBF
2 buildings, several vehicles damaged in Aynor-area outdoor fire
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Several vehicles and a home were damaged in a nearly two-acre outdoor fire Thursday in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the 3000 block of Vick Road at around 2:15 p.m. The blaze damaged a nearby abandoned structure as well as a home in the area.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police host walk to honor 20th anniversary of fallen officer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department is honoring one of their own with a walk in his name, 20 years after his passing. At the age of 28, PFC. Joe McGarry was shot and killed in a parking lot on King’s Highway and had served with the police department for four years, leaving a lasting legacy.
WMBF
Man arrested in connection to 2016 Horry County armed robbery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges years after an armed robbery in Horry County. The Horry County Police Department said on Jan. 24, 2016, Thomas Brandon Crudo, now 29, stole an AK-47 before fleeing. Online records show he was extradited to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Dec. 23.
WMBF
CCU’s Chanticleer Regiment to play in London New Year’s Day Parade
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Next week’s London New Year’s Day Parade will include a little splash of teal from the Grand Strand. Coastal Carolina University’s marching band, the Chanticler Regiment, will play at the event early Sunday morning. According to the university’s website, 92 musicians are traveling to perform. University mascot Chauncey will also be making the trip.
WMBF
Deputies: Man attempts to rob woman on day after Christmas in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man attempted to rob a woman in the Pee Dee on the day after Christmas, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:50 p.m. Monday in the area of Abram Loop in Marion. Deputies said the...
WMBF
Beach Ball Classic tips off for 42nd year in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school basketball is taking center stage this week on the Grand Strand for the return of a big tradition. The 42nd annual Beach Ball Classic tipped off Tuesday and runs through Friday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, with teams from across the country competing in the big showcase.
WMBF
Report: Horry County police investigate after 2 show up with gunshot wounds to hospital in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating after two people with gunshot wounds showed up at the McLeod Seacoast hospital in Little River Monday night. Officers responded to the hospital off Highway 9 in Little River for reports of a past shooting. Upon arriving, hospital security told police two people with gunshot wounds were in the emergency room.
WMBF
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic in Little River was slowed Thursday by police activity in the area. The Horry County Police Department confirmed it was conducting an ongoing investigation in the Little River area, but further details were not immediately available. Police added that there is no risk to the community.
WMBF
Warrants: Man shot at victim with BB gun during Myrtle Beach robbery
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars after allegedly committing an armed robbery with a BB gun in Myrtle Beach. Records show 27-year-old Christopher Farrington, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested on Dec. 22 and was later booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Warrants state his...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police cracking down on traffic enforcement, increasing presence for New Years Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement continues to stress to the community that roads around Myrtle Beach are busier this time of year. Now with the New Year coming along in just a matter of days, Myrtle Beach police said they’re increasing their presence and cracking down on traffic violations, no matter what they may be.
WMBF
Report: HCPD officer hears ‘barrage’ of shots fired in Green Sea; home hit by bullets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A home in Green Sea with people inside was hit by bullets early Thursday morning, according to an incident report. The report states that a Horry County police officer was responding to another call when he heard of a “barrage of rounds being shot.”
WMBF
Conway woman faces felony DUI after Christmas Eve head-on collision injures 5
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were seriously injured on Christmas when the SUV they were traveling in was hit head-on. The Conway Police Department said Jenni Dodge Smith, 28, of Conway, was traveling southbound on Fourth Ave. and South Oaks Dr. when she crossed over the center line into the northbound lanes.
WMBF
HCPD launches special investigation into suspicious, illegal activity in Little River; drugs, guns seized
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Numerous complaints about illegal activity in the Little River area led to a months-long special investigation by the Horry County Police Department. On Thursday, the police department released information on the arrests and charges in the investigation that has been ongoing since the start...
WMBF
Deputies: Man in serious condition after being beaten outside Florence County gas station
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a man was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County Wednesday evening. Florence County Deputy Chief Tommy Sullivan said the man was beaten with an object, possibly a hammer, at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76.
WMBF
Troopers: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after driving off of a Marion County road early Wednesday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver was on Zion Road, four miles west of Mullins when they went off the road, struck a ditch and flipped. There were no...
