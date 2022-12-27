Onslow County Classic has potential to be wide-open basketball tournament

Has Onslow County high school basketball taken a step forward this season?

While area coaches aren’t gung-ho to make that proclamation, they did point out the county’s competitive balance entering this year’s Bob Mills Mitsubishi Onslow County Classic at Swansboro High.

The three-day tournament tips off Wednesday.

“The records of a lot of the teams are similar and you do have some teams that have gotten better, but also who have some younger and older guys on their teams,” Northside coach Kendrick Hall said. So it should be a pretty good tournament.”

Led by defending tournament champion Swansboro (6-1) and last year’s runner-up White Oak (6-2), four teams enter the Onslow County Classic at least three games above .500 while three others are at .500.

Dixon enters 4-6.

“But Daniel Casey does a great job at Dixon,” Swansboro coach Brett McFarland said. “This definitely will be a competitive three days.”

Last year, the Pirates were 9-0, followed by White Oak at 7-2 and Richlands at 6-4 as the only winning teams in the bracket while only one other team had an even record. But this year, teams as a while have better records than last season.

Jacksonville coach Sean Thompson said there is one particular reason for his squad being three games better now than last year at this point.

“We only had two days of practice before we starting playing games,” he said. “It is amazing what a little bit of practice can do.”

Thompson was referring to Jacksonville not getting its basketball season started on time last year because of the football team’s run to the East Regional final. The Cardinals were able to tip-off practice earlier this season since the football team ended its season in the third round.

Other teams started practice on time and perhaps the results are showing.

White Oak coach Chris Grimes said that there is not one team that stands out greater than the others and that most teams are similar in their abilities.

“It is not like four or five years ago where you had two undefeated teams in the tournament and two others who have not won a game,” he said. “Everyone has one or two really solid players and for whatever reason, they also have one or two key role players on their teams.”

That balanced may make for some close games.

“You can’t sit there and say it will be Team A against Team B to play in the championship game,” Grimes said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if a team like Richlands were to win because they might be the most veteran team in the bunch. Then you have Swansboro, the defending championship playing on its home court so you know they will be ready to play.”

Swansboro opens defense of its tournament crown against Jacksonville.

“We will see where we stand,” McFarland said. “This tournament will help us going into conference.”

Tournament schedule

Wednesday

Richlands (6-3) vs. Dixon (4-6), 3 p.m.

Southwest (4-4) vs. White Oak (6-2), 4:30 p.m.

Lejeune (4-4) vs. Northside (5-5), 6 p.m.

Jacksonville (5-2) vs. Swansboro (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 2 loser vs. Games 3 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 1 loser vs. Games 4 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Games 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 5 loser vs. Games 6 loser (Seventh place), 3 p.m.

Game 5 winner vs. Games 6 winner (Fifth place), 4:30 p.m.

Game 7 loser vs. Games 8 loser (Third place), 6 p.m.

Game 7 winner vs. Games 8 winner (Championship), 7:30 p.m.

