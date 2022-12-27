Report: Manchester United Are Favourites To Sign Enzo Fernandez From Benfica, Release Clause Activated

Manchester United are now reportedly the favourites to sign Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

Enzo Fernandez has returned to Benfica following his contribution to Argentina’s World Cup winning campaign. The midfielder was named as the young player of the tournament following his performances.

The Argentine is now a major target for a number of European giants including Manchester United , Liverpool and Real Madrid. Fernandez is highly sought after with a number of reports stating that the midfielder is on his way out of Benfica.

Reports from Portugal state that Benfica are preparing for a club to pay the players release clause as early as January. The Portuguese club are said to be bracing for the activation.

A report from Argentine reporter Gaston Edul states that United are leading Liverpool and Madrid in the race. He said; “Enzo Fernández arrived in Portugal.”

“His representative traveled to be close in case he had to negotiate a contract if a club decides to pay Benfica's exit clause 120 million. That depends on the buying club. Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid. In that order.”

Following this report, sources close to the United Transfer Room have stated the following; “Manchester United are said to have triggered the release clause of Enzo Fernandez.”

“However, the action by United has now prompted Liverpool to act quickly in an attempt to take the midfielder to Anfield.”

It seems that Liverpool and United will be spearheading the fight to sign the Argentine with United’s rivals focusing on a move for Jude Bellignham, however. Should Liverpool focus on the Englishman then it will open the door for United to act.

