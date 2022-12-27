ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Channel

OWGR approves Mexican tour – and its 54-hole events – for world-ranking points

The Official World Golf Ranking is adding another tour to its list of eligible tours. No, it's not LIV Golf, which continues to await its approval for world-ranking points. Rather, the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana, which began in 2017, will be included in the OWGR system moving forward, the OWGR's governing board announced Wednesday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Players to watch: Predicting 10 first-time PGA Tour winners in 2023

After taking a nearly two-month holiday hiatus, the PGA Tour will return to action the first week of January with the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. The last time we saw the boys in action, Adam Svensson earned his first win on Tour at the RSM Classic in November. Tom Kim earned his second career win a month before at the Shriners Children’s Open.
HAWAII STATE
Post Register

Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.
Golf.com

This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole

Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
The Associated Press

CTBC Invitational Golf Tournament Kicks off in Kaohsiung, Offering a Total Prize Pool of NT$5 Million

The 2022 CTBC Invitational, an annual women’s golf tournament hosted by CTBC Bank, will be held at the Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club for three consecutive days from December 29 this year, with total prize money of NT$5 million up for grabs. The CTBC LADY GOLF STARS, namely, Teresa Lu (盧曉晴), Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉), Hou Yu-sang (侯羽桑), Vivian Hou (侯羽薔), An Ho-yu (安禾佑), Jessica Peng (彭婕), June Ting (丁子云) and Heather Lin (林子涵) are among the 64 players from Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand to vie for the championship and the top prize of NT$1 million. The three-day tournament is open...

