5 PGA Tour Players Who Look Ready to Win Their First Major in 2023
These five golfers have the game for a breakthrough major-championship victory. Watch out for them in the year ahead.
Golf Channel
OWGR approves Mexican tour – and its 54-hole events – for world-ranking points
The Official World Golf Ranking is adding another tour to its list of eligible tours. No, it's not LIV Golf, which continues to await its approval for world-ranking points. Rather, the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana, which began in 2017, will be included in the OWGR system moving forward, the OWGR's governing board announced Wednesday.
2022 Tournaments We'll Remember: 150th British Open
Rory McIlroy seemed destined for a historic win until Cam Smith grabbed it with a final round for the ages on the Old Course.
Players to watch: Predicting 10 first-time PGA Tour winners in 2023
After taking a nearly two-month holiday hiatus, the PGA Tour will return to action the first week of January with the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. The last time we saw the boys in action, Adam Svensson earned his first win on Tour at the RSM Classic in November. Tom Kim earned his second career win a month before at the Shriners Children’s Open.
Tony Finau enjoyed a career year in 2022 — can he ride that momentum into 2023?
Utah native is ranked first on the PGA Tour in scoring average in this 2022-23 season.
Your 2022 picks: Golfweek's top 10 golf equipment stories of the year
For the final days of 2022, we’re offering up snapshots of the top 10 stories from each of Golfweek’s most popular sections, including the PGA and LPGA tours, travel, instruction and fitness. Here’s what we’ve already counted down. Now it’s time to put our top equipment...
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: Tiger Plays and Plots
SI Golf's No. 2 newsmaker played sparingly with continued leg pains and wielded his considerable influence off the course.
BBC
Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Leona Maguire, Charley Hull among 2022 winners
With an English winner of the US Open, a Northern Irishman returning to the top of the world ranking as well as English, Scottish and Irish victories on the LPGA, 2022 has been a memorable year for UK and Irish golf. Yes, this period will be remembered for the unseemly...
Learning From the Great Seasons (and Swings) of Rory McIlroy, Lydia Ko and Scottie Scheffler
The game's best players have full ownership of distinctive swings, and all amateurs can learn from them just by watching on TV.
Post Register
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: The PGA Tour Player of the Year
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 4 SI Golf newsmaker, rode an amazing early year heater to a green jacket and the No. 1 world ranking.
Golf.com
This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole
Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
2022 Tournaments We'll Remember: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Will Zalatoris's first win came in a thrilling three-hole playoff after a series of bounces that are still hard to believe.
CTBC Invitational Golf Tournament Kicks off in Kaohsiung, Offering a Total Prize Pool of NT$5 Million
The 2022 CTBC Invitational, an annual women’s golf tournament hosted by CTBC Bank, will be held at the Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club for three consecutive days from December 29 this year, with total prize money of NT$5 million up for grabs. The CTBC LADY GOLF STARS, namely, Teresa Lu (盧曉晴), Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉), Hou Yu-sang (侯羽桑), Vivian Hou (侯羽薔), An Ho-yu (安禾佑), Jessica Peng (彭婕), June Ting (丁子云) and Heather Lin (林子涵) are among the 64 players from Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand to vie for the championship and the top prize of NT$1 million. The three-day tournament is open...
There's a New Tour in the Official World Golf Ranking But It's Not LIV Golf
It took 16 months for this tour to be included in the OWGR system.
