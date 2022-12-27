ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks

By Maureen Breslin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eTVN_0jvb6lUO00

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling four lots of its blood pressure medication, Quinapril Tablets, because of an impurity known as Nitrosamines being found in recent testing of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) .

The FDA stated that no illness related to the medication has yet been reported and that the marketing of the Quinapril Tablets ended in September. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor that is used to treat hypertension in order to lower blood pressure.

RECALL ROUND-UP: Make sure you’re in the know about all of the most recent recalls.

The tablets were contaminated by a substance known as Nitrosamines, which the FDA reports is commonly found in food and water. These impurities are found in meats, dairy products, and vegetables and can increase a person’s risk of developing cancer when faced with prolonged exposure, according to the FDA.

Those who are currently on Quinapril tablets are being advised by the FDA to continue taking their medication until they contact a medical professional for personal advice in regard to an alternate medication.

However, retailers are being told to discontinue the sale of Quinapril tablets immediately.

Anyone who has questions regarding the Quinapril recall is being told by the FDA to contact Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc. at (877) 538-8445 Monday – Friday 09:00 am to 05:00 pm EST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Search underway for young man last seen at High Point Walmart

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are searching for a High Point man who has been missing since at least Friday morning. Greensboro police are trying to find 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. He’s 5’11”, 155 pounds and has tattoos on his inner forearms. He was last seen at the Walmart on South Main Street in High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Pelé, Brazil’s legendary soccer player, dead at 82

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the […]
FOX8 News

North Carolina kidnapping suspect found ‘severely beaten’ in South Carolina, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies. Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a person behind […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Rockingham County deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen accused of shooting at home in Madison on Sky Drive

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a teen they say is “armed and dangerous.” Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden, is accused of shooting into a home in Madison on Sky Drive. Arrest warrants are currently on file for Foster. Anyone who sees him or knows […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman graduates college at 19 while working as EMT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is a great example of “if you put your mind toward something, you can achieve it.” Sarah Bishop has accomplished a lot in 19 years, including starting college at the age of 15. She’s now a college graduate, certified EMT and has a new goal set for herself all […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of confining victim to dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with murder after deputies said he confined the victim to a dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles William Book, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
89K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy