Polk County, FL

Polk County Sheriff: Eagle Lake Crash Closes Portion Of US 17 On Tuesday

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
Source: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Eagle Lake on US Hwy 17 North at Windsor Reserve Drive.

PCSO was asking motorists to seek alternate routes.

Deputies said the northbound lanes of US Hwy 17 in that area were shut down, but have since reopened.

In the news: Missing-Endangered 77-Year-Old Woman Out Of Land O’ Lakes, Found Safe

We will update this story when the roadway has reopened.

