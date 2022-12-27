ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

multihousingnews.com

Connecticut Property Changes Hands for $49M

The former owner recently implemented a two-year capital improvement program. Yellowstone Property Group has acquired Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Conn., for $48.7 million. The seller was Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Belpointe. CBRE brokered the deal for the seller and procured the buyer. Built in 1959,...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit

2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
rew-online.com

CBRE Arranges $48.65 Million Sale of 164-Unit Reserve41 in Norwalk, Connecticut

Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel and Stuart MacKenzie, announced the $48.65 million sale of Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Connecticut. CBRE represented the seller, Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm, Belpointe. The team also procured the buyer, Yellowstone...
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Town sued over Old Mill Beach house approval

WESTPORT — The town, its Zoning Board of Appeals and a Hillspoint Road homeowner are being sued over the approval a house reconstruction plan at Old Mill Beach. Ellen and David van Dorsten of 216 Hillspoint Road filed their suit at state Superior Court in Bridgeport. It was received by the Town Clerk’s Office on Dec. 22.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in November 2021 and the most...
GREENWICH, CT
zip06.com

East Haven People in the News

• Nathaniel Correia, 2022, of East Haven was named to the Xavier High School Principal’s List for the 2021-’22 school year. • The following East Haven students were named to the Xavier High School fourth quarter Honor Roll: Nathaniel Correia, 2022-Honors; Nicholas Duryea, 2023-Honors; Justin Brown, 2023-Honors. •...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465, Bronx, NY 10465 - $560,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 240 Graff Avenue, Bronx, NY 10465 in Bronx is listed at $560,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 08. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
newstalknewengland.com

Leader Of Connecticut Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced To 12 Years

At the United States District Court in New Haven, Connecticut on Wednesday, Tajh Wiley 27, of Norwalk, Connecticut also known as “Yung,” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to 144 months of imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release. On July 13, 2022 a...
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November

MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
DoingItLocal

Area Hospitals On Lock-Down

2022-12-28@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Fairfield CT– Police said a man was refused treatment at St. Vincent’s Hospital and he became upset and threatened to come back and “shoot up the place”. As a result Bridgeport and St. Vincent’s Hospital went on lockdown until the man was arrested a short time later in Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

