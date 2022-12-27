Texas' Greg Abbott blasted for tweeting Christmas message after dumping migrants in freezing cold

Multiple buses dispatched by Texas' Republican governor unloaded migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in 18-degree weather on Christmas Eve.

After dumping dozens of migrants in Washington D.C. on Christmas Eve in the middle of an arctic blast, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing online ridicule over a tweet shared hours later praising the birth of Jesus.



“May the hopeful promise of our Savior’s birth bring comfort & joy to you & your family. Merry Christmas, Texas!” Abbott tweeted Christmas morning. His message also included a Bible verse: "For today in the city of David a Savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord."



The night prior, a multiple buses dispatched by Texas' Republican governor unloaded migrants — some clad in clothing no warmer than T-shirts — in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in 18-degree weather. The buses were the latest sent by Abbott, who has shipped thousands of asylum seekers to Democrat-controlled cities in a stunt meant to embarrass the Biden White House over its immigration policies.



Twitter critics couldn't resist addressing the irony of Abbott praising the birth of Jesus — himself was a refugee when his parents took him to Egypt to escape the death threats of King Herod — while cruelly stranding migrants in freezing weather.