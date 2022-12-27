ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas' Greg Abbott blasted for tweeting Christmas message after dumping migrants in freezing cold

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago

Multiple buses dispatched by Texas' Republican governor unloaded migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in 18-degree weather on Christmas Eve.
After dumping dozens of migrants in Washington D.C. on Christmas Eve in the middle of an arctic blast, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing online ridicule over a tweet shared hours later praising the birth of Jesus.

“May the hopeful promise of our Savior’s birth bring comfort & joy to you & your family. Merry Christmas, Texas!” Abbott tweeted Christmas morning. His message also included a Bible verse: "For today in the city of David a Savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord."

The night prior, a multiple buses dispatched by Texas' Republican governor unloaded migrants — some clad in clothing no warmer than T-shirts — in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in 18-degree weather. The buses were the latest sent by Abbott, who has shipped thousands of asylum seekers to Democrat-controlled cities in a stunt meant to embarrass the Biden White House over its immigration policies.

Twitter critics couldn't resist addressing the irony of Abbott praising the birth of Jesus — himself was a refugee when his parents took him to Egypt to escape the death threats of King Herod — while cruelly stranding migrants in freezing weather.

Perhaps the pithiest response came from pastor and Christian author John Pavlovitz. It was comprised of just four words: "You'd have hated him."

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

