Read full article on original website
Related
PDC world darts: Van Gerwen defeats Suljovic and Smith edges into last 16
Michael van Gerwen maintained his pursuit of a fourth world title after defeating Mensur Suljovic 4-2 at Alexandra Palace. Van Gerwen opened up a 2-0 advantage in his match before the Austrian halved the deficit. Van Gerwen made it 3-1 before Suljovic hit back to remain in the tie. But the Dutchman clinched his place in the last 16 by winning the sixth set and will face either Dirk van Duijvenbode or Ross Smith next.
PDC World Darts Championship odds, tips and prediction including Michael Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price
Michael Van Gerwen is the favourite at this year’s PDC World Darts Championship but the Dutchman will face fierce competition in the hunt to claim the Sid Waddell Trophy.The likes of defending champion Peter Wright, who got the better of Michael Smith in a thrilling final 7- last year, and 2021 champion Gerwyn Price are the clear favourites with £500,000 up for grabs to the winner.In the build-up to the tournament Van Gerwen has hit back at critics who argue he should have more than three world titles given his talent, but the 33-year-old maintains he has nothing to prove.“Of...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Liam Williams back for Cardiff v Ospreys
Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 1 January Kick off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Wales full-back Liam Williams is back from injury...
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
BBC
Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend
Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
Yardbarker
‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios has the ‘weapons to win’ the Australian Open says defending champion Rafael Nadal. The Australian number one enjoyed his best season in 2022, winning the Australian Open doubles tournament and reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Nadal, as captain of the Spain side, was...
Erling Haaland reveals watching other players score at World Cup ‘triggered me’ as he sends ominous warning to Arsenal
ERLING HAALAND revealed he felt triggered watching other players scoring at the World Cup. The Manchester City striker missed out on Qatar after Norway failed to qualify for the tournament. But he has wasted no time in returning to the scoresheet after putting two past Leeds at Elland Road. He...
Tennis-Kyrgios withdrew from United Cup to give himself best chance at Australian Open
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios said he withdrew from the inaugural edition of the United Cup to be in peak condition for next month's Australian Open, adding that he did not expect everyone to understand the reasoning behind his decision.
BBC
2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks
It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
Dion Dublin downs pint at World Darts Championship to delight of fans at Ally Pally
Dublin got stuck in early - revealing on Twitter that he had already sunk six pints before the session even started - and downed another when cameras panned to him at the Ally Pally.
BBC
In pictures: When Pele played in Scotland
Pele has been hailed the world over as the greatest footballer to ever play the game following his death aged 82. But one small Scottish football club has posted a special tribute to the Brazilian great after a famous visit to its ground in June 1966. Troon FC have hailed...
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
Cody Gakpo Pictured In Liverpool Kit For First Time After Signing For "Amazing Club"
Gakpo's arrival was confirmed by Liverpool on social media as the club uploaded photos and video of him dressed in their famous red kit.
BBC
Eve Muirhead reflects on the year her career was made - and brought to an end
"Dancing in front of the Strictly audience would give me the complete fear. I'd rather eat those disgusting things on I'm A Celeb." Eve Muirhead sits contently as the topic of the next chapter of her life comes up. For someone whose adult life has been dictated by routine, staring into the unknown sits surprisingly well with the 32-year-old.
kalkinemedia.com
Kvitova beats Pegula but US win United Cup tie
Petra Kvitova upset world number three Jessica Pegula Friday at the United Cup, but fellow top 10 players Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia both earned victories. Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova clinched a thriller, saving seven set points in the first set before winning 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 at the Ken Rosewall Arena.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
wtatennis.com
Kvitova posts Top 5 win over Pegula; U.S. beats Czech Republic
SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States moved to the top of Group C on Day 2 at the United Cup, after securing a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic. The Americans went into the day with a 2-0 lead after Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys won their openers on Day 1, and needed just one more win to seal the tie.
BBC
Michael O'Neill: What's on NI manager's 'to-do' list as he returns for second spell?
It's almost three weeks since Michael O'Neill strode purposefully, and very happily, back through the door at Windsor Park. The man who made history during his first spell as Northern Ireland manager by leading them to the Euro 2016 finals has returned - by very popular demand - for a second spell in charge of his country.
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
BBC
'Alvarez will be a better player thanks to World Cup'
Pep Guardiola says Julian Alvarez's experience at the World Cup with Argentina will only benefit Manchester City, but winning the tournament won't guarantee him more games. "All of us are so incredibly happy for him," said the City boss. "Argentina could lose the penalties against Holland and lose the penalties...
Comments / 0