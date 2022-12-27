Michael Van Gerwen is the favourite at this year’s PDC World Darts Championship but the Dutchman will face fierce competition in the hunt to claim the Sid Waddell Trophy.The likes of defending champion Peter Wright, who got the better of Michael Smith in a thrilling final 7- last year, and 2021 champion Gerwyn Price are the clear favourites with £500,000 up for grabs to the winner.In the build-up to the tournament Van Gerwen has hit back at critics who argue he should have more than three world titles given his talent, but the 33-year-old maintains he has nothing to prove.“Of...

6 HOURS AGO