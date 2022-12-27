ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appoints new MSU Board of Trustee member

LANSING, Mich. — On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Sandy Pierce to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. She is expected to fill the vacancy left by former member, Pat O'Keefe, who resigned in November. Last month: MSU Trustee Pat O'Keefe resigns over concerns about transparency. Sandy Pierce's...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Attorney General Dana Nessel responds after sentencing of Adam Fox

WEST MICHIGAN — Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday and was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted in the plot of kidnapping Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement Tuesday, following his sentencing. Adam Fox: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Police picking up patrols for New Year's Eve

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Drive sober or get pulled over. The yearly holiday campaign by Michigan State Police is in full force. There will be extra officers on the roads this New Year's Eve across northern Michigan. Police want to remind drivers to stay safe while you have fun celebrating.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Ring in 2023 as the turtle drops on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- People everywhere will be counting down to the start of 2023 Saturday night. While some celebrations will include tens of thousands, others will be smaller. Ring in 2023: New Year celebrations across Northern Michigan. On Mackinac Island the 9th Annual Great Turtle Drop will take...
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
WWMT

Benton Township murder suspect killed by Texas police

The main suspect in a deadly Benton Township shooting has been killed in Texas. Police say Michael Delaney was shot and killed by police there on Monday. It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. Delaney was wanted in connection to the December 18th shooting death of...
TEXAS STATE
WWMT

Long, cold pattern ending, warmer pattern begins

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For much of the last two weeks, temperatures in West Michigan have been colder than the climatological average. The run of cold air crescendoed a few days ago with the powerful winter storm that caused blizzard conditions. For three consecutive days, Friday through Sunday, maximum temperatures didn't rise out of the teens. The typical high for this time of year is in the lower to middle 30s.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy