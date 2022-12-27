Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Year in Review: Historic events, major firsts blanket Michigan politics
LANSING, Mich. — As 2022 wraps up, News Channel 3 takes a look back on a year of major firsts and events drawing people to rally at the Michigan State Capitol and head to the polls. Looking forward: Whitmer, Gilchrist wrap up 2022, prepare for a very different second...
WWMT
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer sentenced to over 19 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. It comes after prosecutors recommended a life...
WWMT
Whitmer, Gilchrist wrap up 2022, prepare for a very different second term
LANSING, Mich. — As they wrap up their first four years in the state's top office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II sat down with our political reporter Rachel Louise Just to review and look ahead to a very different second term. Whitmer and Gilchrist will...
WWMT
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appoints new MSU Board of Trustee member
LANSING, Mich. — On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Sandy Pierce to the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. She is expected to fill the vacancy left by former member, Pat O'Keefe, who resigned in November. Last month: MSU Trustee Pat O'Keefe resigns over concerns about transparency. Sandy Pierce's...
WWMT
Attorney General urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect personal data
LANSING, Mich. — Following a data breach at Hope College Dec. 15, Attorney General Dana Nessel urged current and former Hope College students who may have been impacted by the breach to take the necessary steps to protect their information from identity theft Wednesday. “While bad actors may have...
WWMT
Attorney General Dana Nessel responds after sentencing of Adam Fox
WEST MICHIGAN — Adam Fox returned to federal court Tuesday and was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted in the plot of kidnapping Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement Tuesday, following his sentencing. Adam Fox: 'Driving force' behind Whitmer kidnap plot...
WWMT
Police picking up patrols for New Year's Eve
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Drive sober or get pulled over. The yearly holiday campaign by Michigan State Police is in full force. There will be extra officers on the roads this New Year's Eve across northern Michigan. Police want to remind drivers to stay safe while you have fun celebrating.
WWMT
Sheriff's departments urge snowmobilers take safety precautions after 2 fatal crashes
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There have been two fatal snowmobile crashes in northern Michigan in the past week and according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, 17 crashes in total for 2022. Northern Michigan Sheriff's Departments have a message for those who ride: Obey the laws and think...
WWMT
Ring in 2023 as the turtle drops on Mackinac Island
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- People everywhere will be counting down to the start of 2023 Saturday night. While some celebrations will include tens of thousands, others will be smaller. Ring in 2023: New Year celebrations across Northern Michigan. On Mackinac Island the 9th Annual Great Turtle Drop will take...
WWMT
Michigan DNR offers tips for cleaning up winter storm-damaged branches, injured trees
FLINT, Mich. — Recent winter storms have left Michigan homeowners with injured trees are broken branches. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said safety is a big concern when dealing with the cleanup, especially in freezing temperatures. DNR said a homeowner should first assess any broken tree limbs...
WWMT
Benton Township murder suspect killed by Texas police
The main suspect in a deadly Benton Township shooting has been killed in Texas. Police say Michael Delaney was shot and killed by police there on Monday. It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting. Delaney was wanted in connection to the December 18th shooting death of...
WWMT
Long, cold pattern ending, warmer pattern begins
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For much of the last two weeks, temperatures in West Michigan have been colder than the climatological average. The run of cold air crescendoed a few days ago with the powerful winter storm that caused blizzard conditions. For three consecutive days, Friday through Sunday, maximum temperatures didn't rise out of the teens. The typical high for this time of year is in the lower to middle 30s.
WWMT
Officials: Steer clear of shelf ice, danger lurks underneath
Shelf ice on the shore of Lake Michigan can provide breathtaking views. Unfortunately, that same ice can also take your breath away if you walk on it. We all know to be cautious on thin ice. But shelf ice comes with its own set of rules-mainly to look but not...
Comments / 0