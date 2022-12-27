Read full article on original website
Related
greenepublishing.com
Allegations surround former football coach
During the regular meeting of the Madison County District School Board on Monday, Dec. 19, the board heard the results of an audit performed by Mark Buescher and Associates. This is done every year in order to review practices at each of the schools and make suggestions where warranted to help the schools remain on financially solid ground.
ecbpublishing.com
JCHAI Robotics Team qualifies for quarterfinals
Jefferson County Homeschool Assoc., Inc. Thanks to an amazing coach and lots of hard work, this group of local homeschoolers had an outstanding performance on Saturday, Dec. 3, at. the North West Florida (NWFL) local. qualifying event for the First Lego League. (FLL) Robotics Challenge in Leon County. The team...
ecbpublishing.com
Jefferson Library is distribution site during emergencies
The Jefferson County R. J. Bailar Public Library will continue to serve as the county’s point of distribution (POD) site during natural or manmade emergencies, per a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that county officials. recently approved. The MOU, which the commission approved on Thursday evening, Dec. 1, lists the...
WALB 10
Speed cameras making way to Valdosta school zones
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Controversial speeding cameras will soon be going up in three Valdosta school zones. The city is going to do a trial run to see how and if the cameras improve safety. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones...
WCTV
Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire
Florida State fans gather for Cheez-It Bowl. The Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city has a place to lay their heads at night. Former FSU standouts give back to 30 children early Christmas presents. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM...
Thomasville, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville. The Miller County High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on December 27, 2022, 17:30:00. The Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Monroe Comprehensive High School on December 28, 2022, 10:00:00.
ecbpublishing.com
Fire and landfill assessments to rise
Long aware that the fire and landfill assessments have been falling short of their intended purposes of making the fire and solid waste departments self-sustaining operations, county officials recently acted to correct the problem. The correction will ultimately translate into higher fire and landfill assessments for residents. By unanimous vote...
WCTV
The Kearney Center housing homeless during holiday season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Even with the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have a place to lay their heads at night. Vance Miller was released from prison on grand theft auto charges and started...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee People on the Move
VyStar Credit Union Opens New Branch, Contact Center Hub in Tallahassee. VyStar Credit Union is proud to announce its second Tallahassee branch is now open at 3208 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308, continuing the credit union’s efforts to better serve residents in the Florida Panhandle. Tallahassee-Mahan Drive, VyStar’s 68th full-service branch, will also house a regional Contact Center, adding 25 jobs to the area. Additionally, a Starbucks Coffee® will open onsite in 2023, providing an even more enjoyable experience for members who visit the branch.
wfxl.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill opening in Valdosta Friday, brings 25 jobs to area
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first-ever location in Valdosta on Friday, December 30. This restaurant is located off Inner Perimeter Road, right in front of the Walmart Supercenter, and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. This will be the second Chipotle location in Valdosta,...
Gadsden County to host New Year's brunch
In celebration of New Year's, Gadsden County will be holding a New Year's brunch on Sunday, January 1.
WCTV
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
UPDATE: Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County woman; woman located
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Purple Alert on Thursday for a missing woman of Leon County.
New emergency room comes to South Georgia
South Georgia is getting a new emergency room. South Georgia Medical Center converted Smith Northview into a walk-in urgent care center in 2015 — but during the height of the pandemic, their main Valdosta campus was swamped with COVID-19 cases. The state gave the nonprofit health system emergency permission...
WALB 10
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
WALB 10
Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
Man arrested in Terra Lake Apartments Shooting
Wednesday's shooting left many living in the Terra Lake Apartment Complex feeling unsafe in their homes.
Tallahassee Pastors host city-wide prayer as a call to action to stop violence
On December 27, a group of local pastors will gather and plan out what will be a city-wide prayer.
Midway Families going on 4th day with little or no water
Roosevelt Carter is among the many people in Midway going on four days of no to very little water pressure. The problem started Christmas Eve and as of Monday afternoon was not yet resolved.
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Tuesday, Dec. 27
The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency (IA) recently held a meeting in which the board unanimously approved an expanded historical survey related to the New Hope Cemetery. The cemetery has been identified as a part of the Northeast Gateway Cultural Survey Project. Get the details. On Dec.27, a group of local pastors...
Comments / 0