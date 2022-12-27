ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
greenepublishing.com

Allegations surround former football coach

During the regular meeting of the Madison County District School Board on Monday, Dec. 19, the board heard the results of an audit performed by Mark Buescher and Associates. This is done every year in order to review practices at each of the schools and make suggestions where warranted to help the schools remain on financially solid ground.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

JCHAI Robotics Team qualifies for quarterfinals

Jefferson County Homeschool Assoc., Inc. Thanks to an amazing coach and lots of hard work, this group of local homeschoolers had an outstanding performance on Saturday, Dec. 3, at. the North West Florida (NWFL) local. qualifying event for the First Lego League. (FLL) Robotics Challenge in Leon County. The team...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Jefferson Library is distribution site during emergencies

The Jefferson County R. J. Bailar Public Library will continue to serve as the county’s point of distribution (POD) site during natural or manmade emergencies, per a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that county officials. recently approved. The MOU, which the commission approved on Thursday evening, Dec. 1, lists the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Speed cameras making way to Valdosta school zones

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Controversial speeding cameras will soon be going up in three Valdosta school zones. The city is going to do a trial run to see how and if the cameras improve safety. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones...
VALDOSTA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Fire and landfill assessments to rise

Long aware that the fire and landfill assessments have been falling short of their intended purposes of making the fire and solid waste departments self-sustaining operations, county officials recently acted to correct the problem. The correction will ultimately translate into higher fire and landfill assessments for residents. By unanimous vote...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

The Kearney Center housing homeless during holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Even with the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have a place to lay their heads at night. Vance Miller was released from prison on grand theft auto charges and started...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

VyStar Credit Union Opens New Branch, Contact Center Hub in Tallahassee. VyStar Credit Union is proud to announce its second Tallahassee branch is now open at 3208 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308, continuing the credit union’s efforts to better serve residents in the Florida Panhandle. Tallahassee-Mahan Drive, VyStar’s 68th full-service branch, will also house a regional Contact Center, adding 25 jobs to the area. Additionally, a Starbucks Coffee® will open onsite in 2023, providing an even more enjoyable experience for members who visit the branch.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
VALDOSTA, GA
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Tuesday, Dec. 27

The Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency (IA) recently held a meeting in which the board unanimously approved an expanded historical survey related to the New Hope Cemetery. The cemetery has been identified as a part of the Northeast Gateway Cultural Survey Project. Get the details. On Dec.27, a group of local pastors...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy