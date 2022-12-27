Edge has elevated 12712 Rock Creek Mill Road to 100% occupancy with the recent leasing of 3600 square of space to Envision Now, LLC. The 59,800-square-foot flex/office building is situated in the North Bethesda submarket of Montgomery County and owned by Crystal Development RCM LLC. Envision Now offers move & relocation services and building repairs and maintenance services. Envision Now was founded in 2015 by Katherine Rooker. Ms. Rooker has 20 years of construction and government experience and supported Federal contracts ranging from $10,000 to $70 million dollars. Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh, both Partners, Advisory Services for Edge, oversaw the leasing strategy and program on behalf of the landlord. Marek Rich and Nick Pugh of Scheer Partners represented the tenant in this leasing transaction.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO