Montgomery County, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Hundreds rally on anniversary of White’s Ferry closing, push for solution

Hundreds of Poolesville community members gathered alongside historic White’s Ferry on Thursday afternoon to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the ferry’s closure. Families and business owners carried signs reading, “Don’t let the grinch steal our ferry!”. For over 200 years, White’s Ferry connected Montgomery County’s quiet...
POOLESVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

2022’s top 11 stories of power and politics in Montgomery County

The year in Montgomery County government and politics started with the launch of political campaigns for the 2022 election cycle and concluded with the first 11-member council being sworn in. In between, the entire Planning Board resigned, a controversial general master plan was adopted and a recount in the Democratic...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

American Legion Bridge turns 60, draws scrutiny

The American Legion Bridge turns 60 on Saturday. Though the 10-lane span over the Potomac River is safe, it’s not built for the 240,000 cars it carries every day. The debate over how to rebuild it, how to pay for that project and additional options to relieve traffic is only intensifying.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

New Virginia laws starting in 2023

There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit

WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Armed carjacking in Derwood area of Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a gas station in Derwood early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The carjacking was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 1:19 AM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Notable Montgomery County restaurant openings in 2022

Throughout 2022, Montgomery County residents said hello to dozens of new eateries throughout the area. Here are some of the more notable options that opened. El Mercat Bar de Tapas opened at Rockville Town Square at 101 Gibbs St. Bethesda Bagels opened its third location at Rockville’s Fallsgrove Village Center...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Envision Now Signs Lease to Elevate Rockville Office Building to 100% Occupancy

Edge has elevated 12712 Rock Creek Mill Road to 100% occupancy with the recent leasing of 3600 square of space to Envision Now, LLC. The 59,800-square-foot flex/office building is situated in the North Bethesda submarket of Montgomery County and owned by Crystal Development RCM LLC. Envision Now offers move & relocation services and building repairs and maintenance services. Envision Now was founded in 2015 by Katherine Rooker. Ms. Rooker has 20 years of construction and government experience and supported Federal contracts ranging from $10,000 to $70 million dollars. Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh, both Partners, Advisory Services for Edge, oversaw the leasing strategy and program on behalf of the landlord. Marek Rich and Nick Pugh of Scheer Partners represented the tenant in this leasing transaction.
ROCKVILLE, MD

