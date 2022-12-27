Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Hundreds rally on anniversary of White’s Ferry closing, push for solution
Hundreds of Poolesville community members gathered alongside historic White’s Ferry on Thursday afternoon to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the ferry’s closure. Families and business owners carried signs reading, “Don’t let the grinch steal our ferry!”. For over 200 years, White’s Ferry connected Montgomery County’s quiet...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
bethesdamagazine.com
2022’s top 11 stories of power and politics in Montgomery County
The year in Montgomery County government and politics started with the launch of political campaigns for the 2022 election cycle and concluded with the first 11-member council being sworn in. In between, the entire Planning Board resigned, a controversial general master plan was adopted and a recount in the Democratic...
bethesdamagazine.com
American Legion Bridge turns 60, draws scrutiny
The American Legion Bridge turns 60 on Saturday. Though the 10-lane span over the Potomac River is safe, it’s not built for the 240,000 cars it carries every day. The debate over how to rebuild it, how to pay for that project and additional options to relieve traffic is only intensifying.
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
WJLA
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
fox5dc.com
New Virginia laws starting in 2023
There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
NBC Washington
New Year, New Laws: Here's What Will Change in DC, Maryland and Virginia Jan. 1, 2023
With the new year comes new laws that could affect your money, healthcare and more. Read on to see what new laws will go into effect in D.C., Virginia and Maryland on Jan. 1, 2023. New Laws in Washington, DC. Minimum wage: Minimum wage in the District will increase to...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
wchstv.com
District denies allegations it failed to notify students of academic honors in effort to push diversity
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (TND) — A top high school in Northern Virginia didn't publicly notify parents and students ahead of looming college application deadlines whether they had been selected as National Merit Scholars, a prestigious award for students across the country. Critics argue this occurred for multiple years at Thomas...
fox5dc.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
rockvillenights.com
Armed carjacking in Derwood area of Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking at a gas station in Derwood early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The carjacking was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 1:19 AM.
USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring
A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring. Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. officials propose adding 7th police district to combat crime
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is considering adding a seventh district police station to combat the increase in crime following three recent homicides in Silver Spring, including one in a downtown parking garage. Currently, the county has six police districts. “[It] would I think help us spread the load better...
bethesdamagazine.com
Notable Montgomery County restaurant openings in 2022
Throughout 2022, Montgomery County residents said hello to dozens of new eateries throughout the area. Here are some of the more notable options that opened. El Mercat Bar de Tapas opened at Rockville Town Square at 101 Gibbs St. Bethesda Bagels opened its third location at Rockville’s Fallsgrove Village Center...
mocoshow.com
Envision Now Signs Lease to Elevate Rockville Office Building to 100% Occupancy
Edge has elevated 12712 Rock Creek Mill Road to 100% occupancy with the recent leasing of 3600 square of space to Envision Now, LLC. The 59,800-square-foot flex/office building is situated in the North Bethesda submarket of Montgomery County and owned by Crystal Development RCM LLC. Envision Now offers move & relocation services and building repairs and maintenance services. Envision Now was founded in 2015 by Katherine Rooker. Ms. Rooker has 20 years of construction and government experience and supported Federal contracts ranging from $10,000 to $70 million dollars. Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh, both Partners, Advisory Services for Edge, oversaw the leasing strategy and program on behalf of the landlord. Marek Rich and Nick Pugh of Scheer Partners represented the tenant in this leasing transaction.
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case Evidence
Barbara Jean Dreher grew up with her sister and two brothers on Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast Washington, D.C. Their parents were separated, and the siblings were primarily raised by their grandparents.
Hans Riemer: The Montgomery County Council made historic progress on housing
Visionary reforms that will help keep Montgomery County growing and thriving while promoting affordability and inclusion. The post Hans Riemer: The Montgomery County Council made historic progress on housing appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
