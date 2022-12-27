ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koze.com

Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route

LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Winter Work Shutdown For New Safer Section Of US95 South Of Moscow-U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Continues To Suspend Construction Permits Involving Wetlands

Construction of the new safer section of U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow has shut down for the winter. The Idaho Transportation Department is building a straighter, flatter, four-lane, six-mile section of highway over Paradise Ridge. Work began in the spring. The new section of highway will replace the old two-lane segment of highway South of Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, December 27, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address : HILLCREST DR & N MOUNTAIN VIEW RD. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition : CLO. Time Reported: 07:03. There is a lot of flooding. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-M11126 Welfare Check. Incident Address : 700...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Forensic expert: Idaho killing answers will rest in science

(NewsNation) — In Moscow, Idaho, there are reminders of a murder mystery that remains unsolved as the weathered memorial outside the restaurant where two of the victims worked makes it clear it’s been quite some time since the stabbing deaths on Nov. 13. Almost every business is displaying...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key

(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

$168,000 raised for families of Idaho murder victims

MOSCOW, Idaho - With no suspect identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD), families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin continue to ask the same questions: Who killed them, what happened and why?. With these questions lingering, people from all over have donated money to support...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXL

Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths

(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
MOSCOW, ID
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy