KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power in Whitman, Garfield counties as heavy winds blow through region
PULLMAN, Wash. - More than 200 Inland Power customers are without electricity in Whitman County and hundreds more are without power in Garfield County, as heavy winds hit eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle. The 239 customers without power represent about 10% of all Inland Power customers in Whitman County....
Melting Snow and Rain Could Cause Flooding of Area Creeks into Wednesday
LEWISTON - The National Weather Service says the combination of rain and melting snow will produce rises on creeks and streams in southeast Washington and the central and southern Idaho Panhandle starting Tuesday. The NWS predicts the warmest and wettest day of the week will occur on Tuesday, and several...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Latah County Above 3,000 Feet
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations of Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 5 inches of snow above 3,000 feet. The advisory runs until 7:00 tonight.
koze.com
Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
Vineyard Avenue in Lewiston Back Open Following Mudslide
LEWISTON - As of 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Vineyard Avenue in Lewiston has been reopened between Vineyard Drive and Stewart Avenue following a mudslide that was reported in the area Wednesday afternoon. According to the City of Lewiston, the area in which the slide occurred has been secured and the...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Work Shutdown For New Safer Section Of US95 South Of Moscow-U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Continues To Suspend Construction Permits Involving Wetlands
Construction of the new safer section of U.S. Highway 95 South of Moscow has shut down for the winter. The Idaho Transportation Department is building a straighter, flatter, four-lane, six-mile section of highway over Paradise Ridge. Work began in the spring. The new section of highway will replace the old two-lane segment of highway South of Moscow.
Lewiston City Council Meeting Rescheduled as 'Special Meeting' on Jan. 4
LEWISTON - According to the City of Lewiston’s website, the regular city council work session scheduled for January 2nd was canceled for the holiday. A special meeting is scheduled for January 4th. The 20 page packet and agenda only contains two discussion items: storm water service updates and audit firm selection.
Construction of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center's New Acute Rehabilitation Unit to Officially Begin Next Week
LEWISTON - St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is beginning construction of a new rehabilitation unit, which will be located on the sixth floor, the hospital has announced. The $6 million project is scheduled to be finished mid-June 2023. Once complete, the acute rehabilitation unit (ARU) will provide the area’s only...
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
KTVB
Celebration of life to be held in Coeur d'Alene for two University of Idaho students killed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A celebration to honor the lives of two of the students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, in Coeur d'Alene. According to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim's family members, the memorial...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, December 27, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------- Incident Address : HILLCREST DR & N MOUNTAIN VIEW RD. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition : CLO. Time Reported: 07:03. There is a lot of flooding. ------------------------------------------------------- 22-M11126 Welfare Check. Incident Address : 700...
newsnationnow.com
Forensic expert: Idaho killing answers will rest in science
(NewsNation) — In Moscow, Idaho, there are reminders of a murder mystery that remains unsolved as the weathered memorial outside the restaurant where two of the victims worked makes it clear it’s been quite some time since the stabbing deaths on Nov. 13. Almost every business is displaying...
newsnationnow.com
In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key
(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
KHQ Right Now
$168,000 raised for families of Idaho murder victims
MOSCOW, Idaho - With no suspect identified by the Moscow Police Department (MPD), families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin continue to ask the same questions: Who killed them, what happened and why?. With these questions lingering, people from all over have donated money to support...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
KXL
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
Idaho murders: 90 white Elantras were registered to park on campus as cops struggle to find vehicle
Police are seeking a white Hyundai Elantra spotted near a crime scene just steps away from the University of Idaho in connection with a quadruple homicide.
Heartless & Heartfelt Reactions to Professor Wrongly Accused of Moscow Murders
Moscow, Idaho. It was Sunday, Nov. 13 when four University of Idaho students were found slain in their off-campus residence. Since then, scarce details regarding the quadruple homicide have left locals astonished and longing for answers. As Moscow Police continue their investigation, speculation grows regarding the killer's identity. From mainstream...
Spokane Couple Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug and Theft Charges
LEWISTON - On Sunday, December 25, the Lewiston Police Department issued an alert to surrounding agencies for a 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer that was reported stolen out of Lewiston, ID. When the alert went out, an ISP Trooper patrolling near the Lewiston Hill on US95 observed the stolen trailer being...
