WCTV
Gadsden County community comes together to support family after fire
Florida State fans gather for Cheez-It Bowl. The Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city has a place to lay their heads at night. Former FSU standouts give back to 30 children early Christmas presents. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM...
ecbpublishing.com
“Fiber-Acababra” opens Jan. 7 at Jefferson Arts Gallery
Jefferson Arts Gallery (JAG) will feature artwork created with fibers in its January exhibit, entitled “Fiber-Acababra” The Magic of Fiber. JAG invites the public to the opening of the exhibit, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7, from noon until 4 p.m. Exhibit openings draw together those interested in the local art scene and include refreshments along with opportunities to meet the artists and fellow art enthusiasts. “Fiber-Acababra” will display fiber art by a number of JAG members, so you'll be sure to see a variety of styles, techniques and materials used.
Gadsden County to host New Year's brunch
In celebration of New Year's, Gadsden County will be holding a New Year's brunch on Sunday, January 1.
greenepublishing.com
Allegations surround former football coach
During the regular meeting of the Madison County District School Board on Monday, Dec. 19, the board heard the results of an audit performed by Mark Buescher and Associates. This is done every year in order to review practices at each of the schools and make suggestions where warranted to help the schools remain on financially solid ground.
ecbpublishing.com
JCS names teachers, employee of the year
The faculty and staff of Jefferson County K-12 (JCS) honored three of their fellow educational team members earlier this month. Carrie Wahlquist was named the Elementary Teacher of the Year; Rebecca Egbuka was selected as the Secondary Teacher of the Year; and Heather Collins was chosen as the School-Related Employee of the year. Subsequently, JCS Principal Jackie Pons and Superintendent Eydie Tricquet selected Wahlquist as the Jefferson County Teacher of the Year.
ecbpublishing.com
JCHAI Robotics Team qualifies for quarterfinals
Jefferson County Homeschool Assoc., Inc. Thanks to an amazing coach and lots of hard work, this group of local homeschoolers had an outstanding performance on Saturday, Dec. 3, at. the North West Florida (NWFL) local. qualifying event for the First Lego League. (FLL) Robotics Challenge in Leon County. The team...
ecbpublishing.com
Jefferson Library is distribution site during emergencies
The Jefferson County R. J. Bailar Public Library will continue to serve as the county’s point of distribution (POD) site during natural or manmade emergencies, per a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that county officials. recently approved. The MOU, which the commission approved on Thursday evening, Dec. 1, lists the...
Thomasville, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville. The Miller County High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on December 27, 2022, 17:30:00. The Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Monroe Comprehensive High School on December 28, 2022, 10:00:00.
WALB 10
‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother said the mold inside her rental home is so bad it damaged her furniture and forced her family into a hotel for the holidays. The mother of three who’s been living in the home for three months now said her livelihood is at stake. She says she and her children spent Christmas in a hotel and are currently still in a hotel because of a mold-infested home.
WCTV
The Kearney Center housing homeless during holiday season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Even with the holidays in the rearview mirror, the Kearney Center is working overtime to make sure that the homeless in the Capital city have a place to lay their heads at night. Vance Miller was released from prison on grand theft auto charges and started...
WALB 10
Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones
Douglas paramedic’s family in need after fire destroys home. 'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture. She and her children spent Christmas in a hotel. They're currently still in a hotel because of the mold-infested home. South Georgia businesses...
WCTV
One dead in Tallahassee shooting at Terra Lake Apartments
Just after the holidays, many of us are eager to get our presents unwrapped and our packages were thrown away. The City of Tallahassee wants to turn your Christmas tree into mulch. Updated: 5 hours ago. ‘O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree.’ The City of Tallahassee wants your Christmas tree....
franchising.com
Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location
Local Entrepreneur to Bring a Taste of Hawaii to the Capital of Florida. December 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Island Fin Poké is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
wfxl.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill opening in Valdosta Friday, brings 25 jobs to area
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first-ever location in Valdosta on Friday, December 30. This restaurant is located off Inner Perimeter Road, right in front of the Walmart Supercenter, and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. This will be the second Chipotle location in Valdosta,...
Midway Families going on 4th day with little or no water
Roosevelt Carter is among the many people in Midway going on four days of no to very little water pressure. The problem started Christmas Eve and as of Monday afternoon was not yet resolved.
riverbendnews.org
Preen Acres provides a no-kill haven for homeless cats
Preen Acres Cat Sanctuary is a no-kill, lifetime cat sanctuary for abandoned and homeless cats in Suwannee County and the surrounding North Florida area. The non-profit provides a safe and healthy home for cats, kittens and feral cats. Additionally, they offer adoption services to place rescued cats and kittens in loving, fur-ever homes. Although Preen Acres is no longer able to take on more cats, they remain open, caring for and adopting out cats currently residing at the sanctuary.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
WCTV
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
riverbendnews.org
Missing Wellborn woman’s body possibly found in Hamilton County
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigators located the remains of a female just off Highway State Road 6 in Hamilton County. The SCSO is waiting for positive identification from the medical examiners office in Jacksonville, Fla. Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John suspects it is Deborah Lanham, 59-years-old of Wellborn, who was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
riverbendnews.org
One dead in Hamilton County shooting
On Thursday, Dec. 29, around 11 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) responded to an apparent shooting at Mama's Burgers, in Jasper. According to Hamilton County Sheriff J. Harrell Reid, the victim, Jerry Dean Holbrook, was deceased when deputies arrived. A witness contacted HCSO, stating they had followed the alleged shooter, later identified as Kenneth Cody Izell, age 26, of Jasper. "We have never had an incident like this where somebody just walks up and shoots someone in broad daylight, in front of so many people," Sheriff Reid stated. Izell was arrested by the HCSO and charged with homicide. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail without bond.
