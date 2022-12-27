Read full article on original website
The City Where Home Prices Will Surge in 2023
Americans will not be able to dodge higher home prices next year, but in several markets, they will barely rise.
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village may host its last funeral
A village that was evacuated 80 years ago will host what might be its last funeral. The village of Imber in Wiltshire was cleared during World War Two to allow the area to be used to train troops. Villagers were never allowed to return and it remains part of the...
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
BBC
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
Shoppers break into brawls as they fight for Boxing Day bargains
We all know how heated it can get while shopping in the Boxing Day sales, however, tensions seemingly boiled over as police were forced to address an 'altercation' at a shop in London. Two women were reportedly forced apart after an ugly fight broke out at Pull&Bear in Oxford Street.
Elon Musk Backs 'Obvious' Solution to Europe's Energy Crisis
Europe discovered a new reality this winter: energy rationing. No matter which European country you are in, the inhabitants explain to you how they must save energy because of the energy crisis hitting the Continent. The war in Ukraine and tensions with Russia are plunging Europe into an unprecedented situation.
Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars
The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
BBC
Energy payment: £600 voucher can be redeemed at Post Office
Households in Northern Ireland will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office. People with no direct debit arrangements and those with a prepaid meter will receive the voucher from their energy supplier which can then be redeemed at their local Post Office. Direct...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall A&E departments 'under incredible pressure'
Hospitals across Cornwall and Devon are urging people to use NHS 111 as a first contact for medical help unless they have a life-threatening illness. Health bosses say emergency departments (EDs) are under "incredible pressure" and people should "think very carefully" before going to them. Visitors to Cornwall for new...
The top 5 cities around the world where even the rich soon won't be able to afford renting an apartment
Rents in New York, Singapore, and London round up the top three cities where rents have risen the fastest.
BBC
The young Indians saving crumbling ancestral homes
When Rohan Dewanjea was a child, he and his cousins spent summer afternoons at their ancestral house, marvelling at the colourful rays of light filtering through Venetian windows inlaid with stained glass. This month, he watched as those windows and his childhood home - the sprawling, 120-year-old Jagat Niwas in...
BBC
New Year assessment for sinking Miller & Carter Lakeside restaurant
A floating restaurant, partially submerged at a UK shopping centre, will be subject to a structural assessment in the New Year. The paddle steamer, which is home to a Miller & Carter steakhouse, started to sink at Lakeside in Essex on Friday. Staff were preparing to open when they had...
BBC
Telford food bank volunteers feel vulnerable after raid
Volunteers at a community grocery say a break-in on Christmas morning has left them feeling "vulnerable" and worried about security. Sarah Kaul from the set-up at All Nations Church in Telford said: "It certainly wasn't the kind of Christmas that we thought we might get." Clearing up the damage had...
BBC
Hampshire: No hospital beds as critical incident reinstated
There are no beds available at three hospitals in Hampshire, forcing the NHS to reinstate critical incidents across the county. Hospitals in Andover, Basingstoke and Winchester are all full, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) said. Nearly all other hospital beds were occupied, the region's NHS Integrated Care Board said.
Bull in a china shop: Cow roaming through store shocks shoppers in India
Customers doing their Boxing Day shopping were shocked when they spotted a cow strolling the store. The animal managed to get into the building in the Dhubri district of Assam, India, on 26 December and wandered around, seemingly unphased by the unusual surroundings.Shoppers are seen moving out of its path, as shouts of shock can be heard in the background.The cow then reportedly walked out on its own, much to the relief of customers who could then return to the sales. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargainsStudent’s hair and eyelashes completely freeze in sub-zero temperatures in MontanaStacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash are expecting third child: ‘A huge surprise’
BBC
Doctors ask health board to declare major incident
Doctors in Scotland's biggest emergency department urged NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to declare a major incident amid "grave concerns" over patient safety, the BBC understands. Staff working in A&E at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital said the department continued to be overwhelmed. They asked the board to call a...
BBC
Love Gorgie Farm forced to close again over rising costs
One of the last urban farms in Scotland is set to close over rising costs and lack of funding, just three years after it was saved from collapse. Love Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh, which gives volunteering opportunities to disadvantaged young people and adults, will close its doors on 7 February.
Record year for Irish passports with 1,080,000 issued in 2022
A record number of Irish passports has been issued in one year, with 1,080,000 given out in 2022.The number of first-time passport applications from Northern Ireland and Great Britain was 100,000 out of more than 1.15 million total applications received.The Irish Passport Service announced in November that it had reached the millionth mark in November, breaking the previous record of 935,000 in 2019.Applications were also received from the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, France, Spain, Germany and South Africa.Meanwhile, the Irish Passport Service said the most popular surname worldwide was Murphy and the most popular baby girls’ names were Emily,...
Windrush generation and NHS celebrated in new 2023 coin collection
The Windrush generation and the NHS will be celebrated in new commemorative coins for 2023, bearing the King’s official coinage portrait.The unveiling of the new collection symbolises one of the biggest changes to UK coins since decimalisation, the Royal Mint said.Collectors will see UK coins make their transition from portraits of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, to the effigy of the King.All new Royal Mint coins struck from January 1 2023 will bear the King’s portrait.Rebecca Morgan, divisional director of the collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “Each year the Royal Mint reveals a collection of coins,...
BBC
No rail travel as Boxing Day sales begin
Scotland's rail network was at a standstill on Boxing Day as industrial action continued. No trains ran on 26 December as RMT members who work for Network Rail were on strike as part of a long-running dispute over pay. Retail bosses feared traditional Boxing Day sales would be hit by...
