BBC
Elliot Millar-Mills: Bath sign former Wasps tighthead prop as injury cover
Bath have signed former Wasps prop forward Elliot Millar-Mills on a short-term contract. The 30-year-old will provide cover at tighthead while Will Stuart is out because of injury. Millar-Mills was previously with Ealing Trailfinders for three years after spells at Edinburgh and Leeds Tykes. Millar-Mills has appeared for England Counties,...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Liam Williams back for Cardiff v Ospreys
Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 1 January Kick off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Wales full-back Liam Williams is back from injury...
BBC
Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors go into 1872 Cup second leg with contrasting philosophies
United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors. Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Fri, 29 Dec Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text coverage on BBC Sport online. Edinburgh entertain Glasgow Warriors in the second leg of the 1872 Cup with the respective head coaches voicing...
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
In Pictures: A new Prince of Wales and a historic World Cup journey
2022 saw Wales embark on a football rollercoaster, from qualification joy to Doha heartache, as well as a new Prince of Wales following the death of the Queen.Wales qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, the country’s first successful campaign since 1958, but disappointing results – most notably a 3-0 defeat to England – saw them finish bottom of the group and head home early.Following the death of the Queen, Charles ascended to the throne to become King – meaning his son, William, as heir apparent became the new Prince of Wales.William and Kate became the new Prince and Princess...
BBC
Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town on loan
Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August. Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda...
BBC
QPR apologises over offensive message about Luton Town fan
A football club has apologised after an offensive message about a rival fan appeared on its stadium's main screen. Brian Rourke, 53, a Luton Town fan, was found with a serious head injury following his team's defeat to Queens Park Rangers in November 2021. At Thursday's game between the two...
Yardbarker
Celtic On This Day – 30th December – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 30th December 1905. David’s latest bestseller The Celtic Rising ~ 1965: The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything SOLD OUT on Celtic Star Books but the good news is that it is now back in stock! You can place an order here and we’ll post your order immediately. The Celtic Rising is also now available on Amazon Kindle, link below.
BBC
Bolton Wanderers: Manager Ian Evatt insists there is 'more to come' in 2023
Manager Ian Evatt has insisted there is "more to come" from his high-flying Bolton Wanderers side in 2023. Bolton are currently fifth in League One following their 0-0 draw with Derby County on Tuesday. They started 2022 down in 15th, so Evatt is pleased at how the Trotters have come...
BBC
Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter predicts more shock results in Premiership
Exeter Chiefs director of Rugby Rob Baxter believes the Premiership is much more "competitive" without the threat of relegation. Relegation to the Championship will not return until 2024-25 at the earliest as the top flight bids to rebalance after the demise of Worcester and Wasps. And in the last round...
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
York records strongest house price rises in England and Wales
In a year of rising interest rates, and with stalling house price growth, it was the cathedral city of York that bucked the trend and recorded the strongest house price rises in England and Wales, new figures reveal. Over the past year, house prices in the city have grown by...
BBC
Tjay De Barr: Wycombe Wanderers forward taken to hospital after collapsing at end of match
Wycombe Wanderers forward Tjay De Barr was taken to hospital for tests after collapsing at the end of Thursday's 1-0 League One defeat by Plymouth Argyle. The 22-year-old Gibraltar international was treated on the Home Park pitch, with the club later tweeting that he was in "a good condition" when taken to hospital.
BBC
'A lot of Rashford's current form is down to the manager'
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has played a huge part in Marcus Rashford's resurgence, says former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker. After scoring in United's Carabao Cup win over Burnley last week, Rashford scored one goal and assisted another in Tuesday's Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. Reo-Coker told...
Williamson and Latham, the two constants of New Zealand cricket
A lot of things are in flux right now but their batting leaders are still churning out those tough runs
BBC
Wales: 2022 in pictures
It has been a colourful, controversial and contrasting 12 months in Wales. The year began with Covid lockdown measures in place, then we had extreme weather, political drama, sporting agony and ecstasy and moments of history. Throughout 2022, photographers captured those moments - the extraordinary and the everyday. Here are...
BBC
Michael O'Neill: What's on NI manager's 'to-do' list as he returns for second spell?
It's almost three weeks since Michael O'Neill strode purposefully, and very happily, back through the door at Windsor Park. The man who made history during his first spell as Northern Ireland manager by leading them to the Euro 2016 finals has returned - by very popular demand - for a second spell in charge of his country.
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Ladislav Almasi, Jeremie Frimpong, Steven Gerrard, Craig Gordon
Celtic will turn to previous target Ladislav Almasi, the 23-year-old Slovakia and Banik Ostrava striker, if they fail to land South Korea's Cho Gue-sung. (Rudolf Ludvik via Daily Record) Celtic could be set for a significant sell-on fee as Real Madrid have made an enquiry for their £45m-rated former defender...
