BHG

These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Stunning Hummingbird Gown for Her Christmas Party

Jennifer Lopez's unique holiday theme was all about her first Christmas as Mrs. Affleck. In her latest edition of her On The J.Lo newsletter, the superstar opened up about the extravagant party she and her husband hosted at their Hollywood home. For the weekend before Christmas, the Afflecks welcomed a star-studded guest list to their ornately-decorated home, which the "Waiting For Tonight" singer centered around a hummingbird theme.
CNN

You'll Regret Missing These 2022 Amazon Best Sellers

It’s finally that time of the year again. No, not just Christmas and Chanukah, but time to see what Best Sellers have risen to the top on Amazon during 2022. Every category has its rankings, and we’ve collected the best of the best in one place. That way, you can spend less time clicking and scrolling and more time nabbing quality products. And what makes these products worthy of Best Seller status? The reviews, of course. Our selections are backed by thousands, if not tens or hundreds of thousands, of glowing reviews. That way, you can find exactly what’s so great about each of these top Amazon sellers below.
TODAY.com

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is here and it has up to 70% off fashion, beauty, more

Can you believe the new year is less than a week away? Before popping the bubbly, Nordstrom is giving you an added way to celebrate another trip around the sun — with its Half-Yearly Sale! The retailer is helping shoppers ring in 2023 with steep discounts on tens of thousands of items across every category.
housebeautiful.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Home Items of 2022, According to Our Readers

At House Beautiful, it's safe to say that we think a lot about our homes. (You could say obsessed, we even have a series sharing our latest obsessions!) We've also poured over home tours for inspiration, asked designers about up-and-coming trends, and scoured the web for the very best products to add to your space.
TODAY.com

Here’s the full list of holidays and observances in January

Sometimes, January can be a tough month. The holiday season has ended. We’re in the doldrums of winter. And those New Year's resolutions just aren’t sticking. Never fear because there are plenty of January holidays, awareness days and observances to lift your spirits. It can be challenging to...
seventeen.com

Hailey Bieber Shows Off Legs In Gorgeous Tiny Cocktail Dress

On Tuesday evening, Hailey Bieber debuted a look from her drafts on TikTok. The 26-year-old model is wearing a silk green dress by Vivienne Westwood from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, with a plunging neckline and off-the-shoulder design that fitted her figure perfectly. The built-in shorts allowed the skirt to come up very high on her toned legs, and the bust was adorned with an eye-catching tassel.
TODAY.com

Kim Kardashian shares the dress code her employees follow — and why she has one

Kim Kardashian has strong preferences when it comes to clothing — and not just her own. The SKIMS and SKKN founder recently invited Angie Martinez into her office to record an episode of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, and when the host asked if the color-coordinated style of the employees there was intentional, Kardashian replied, “Absolutely.”
TODAY.com

Eva Mendes is closing the year with a new hairstyle: ‘I went red’

Eva Mendes is going to ring in the new year with a whole new look. This week, Mendes, 48, shared a photo of herself looking off into the distance with vibrant red hair. In the caption, the natural brunette wrote, "I went red," and she also tagged hairstylist Richi Grisillo.
TODAY.com

Experts outline the best baking tools every home cook should have — starting at $3

There's nothing better than the smell of a freshly baked treat wafting through the house. From cookies and cupcakes to pies and rolls, a baked good is an easy way to bring family and friends together. But if you've never baked before or don't have much experience, it might seem like a daunting hobby to get into.
Allure

These Double Ombré French Nails Are an Optical Illusion

They're hypnotic and can look three-dimensional, but the double ombré French manicure can easily be done at home. The classic French manicure has been reinvented many times in the last decade with negative space, neon hues, holographic finishes, and more. One iteration that took over TikTok this year — the double ombré French manicure — was arguably the most mesmerizing. It combines the French tip with ombré gradients for nail art that looks like something you’d see at a magic show. "It's surreal and totally unique," says Rita Remark, editorial manicurist and Essie’s global lead educator.
Distractify

The Titular 'Glass Onion' Mansion Is Listed on Zillow for a Hefty Sum

For movie buffs, the chance to own a piece of cinematic history can be a dream. Wearing the MCU Iron Man suit, riding around in the Back to the Future Delorean, or even stepping foot in the Millennium Falcon are all incredibly enticing concepts for the geek in all of us. Theme park recreations of popular movie sets can only take you so far, and it's not often that folks get a chance to truly live out their favorite scenes from a movie. But this latest stunt from Glass Onion gets pretty close.
TODAY.com

44 romantic Valentine's Day dinner ideas for two

Reservations can be made, shows can be booked, trips can be planned, but many times the most romantic thing you can do for another person is to cook them a meal. And what better opportunity to complete a labor of love in the kitchen for someone special than Valentine's Day?
LOUISIANA STATE

