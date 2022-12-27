Read full article on original website
BBC
The high street shops thriving after a tough year
In June, months into a cost-of-living crisis that was only set to get worse, a vast new department store opened in Liverpool's city centre. Housed in a traditional Georgian exterior, Flannels' new seven-floor extravaganza boasts the traditional department store fare: a beauty hall, a host of clothing brands, and three restaurants including a roof terrace.
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village may host its last funeral
A village that was evacuated 80 years ago will host what might be its last funeral. The village of Imber in Wiltshire was cleared during World War Two to allow the area to be used to train troops. Villagers were never allowed to return and it remains part of the...
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
Shoppers break into brawls as they fight for Boxing Day bargains
We all know how heated it can get while shopping in the Boxing Day sales, however, tensions seemingly boiled over as police were forced to address an 'altercation' at a shop in London. Two women were reportedly forced apart after an ugly fight broke out at Pull&Bear in Oxford Street.
BBC
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
BBC
Energy payment: £600 voucher can be redeemed at Post Office
Households in Northern Ireland will be able to redeem the £600 energy discount voucher at the Post Office. People with no direct debit arrangements and those with a prepaid meter will receive the voucher from their energy supplier which can then be redeemed at their local Post Office. Direct...
CNBC
European markets advance as upbeat sentiment continues
LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. On a sector level, autos added 1.6% to lead gains as most sectors traded in positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks slipped 0.4% lower. Stocks in Europe received a boost...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall A&E departments 'under incredible pressure'
Hospitals across Cornwall and Devon are urging people to use NHS 111 as a first contact for medical help unless they have a life-threatening illness. Health bosses say emergency departments (EDs) are under "incredible pressure" and people should "think very carefully" before going to them. Visitors to Cornwall for new...
BBC
West Bromwich Albion agree four-year £20m loan with investment group MSD Holdings
West Bromwich Albion have confirmed they have agreed a £20m loan from US investment group MSD Holdings. The money, taken out over four years with the group's UK holding company, will be used to finance the club's "general business operations". Albion are currently 14th in the Championship, three points...
BBC
The young Indians saving crumbling ancestral homes
When Rohan Dewanjea was a child, he and his cousins spent summer afternoons at their ancestral house, marvelling at the colourful rays of light filtering through Venetian windows inlaid with stained glass. This month, he watched as those windows and his childhood home - the sprawling, 120-year-old Jagat Niwas in...
BBC
New Year assessment for sinking Miller & Carter Lakeside restaurant
A floating restaurant, partially submerged at a UK shopping centre, will be subject to a structural assessment in the New Year. The paddle steamer, which is home to a Miller & Carter steakhouse, started to sink at Lakeside in Essex on Friday. Staff were preparing to open when they had...
TechCrunch
India to explore prohibition of unbacked crypto in its G20 presidency
India began its year-long presidency of the Group 20 early this month. The group, which comprises 19 nations across continents and the EU, represents 85% of the world’s GDP. It also invites non-member countries including Singapore and Spain and international organizations such as World Bank and the IMF. The...
BBC
Dillon Lewis: Cardiff and Wales prop faces Six Nations fitness battle
Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 1 January Kick off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app and later on demand. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Cardiff prop Dillon Lewis faces a race to...
BBC
Hampshire: No hospital beds as critical incident reinstated
There are no beds available at three hospitals in Hampshire, forcing the NHS to reinstate critical incidents across the county. Hospitals in Andover, Basingstoke and Winchester are all full, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) said. Nearly all other hospital beds were occupied, the region's NHS Integrated Care Board said.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Sunset for Kraken in Japan
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC) Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said it will...
BBC
Doctors ask health board to declare major incident
Doctors in Scotland's biggest emergency department urged NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to declare a major incident amid "grave concerns" over patient safety, the BBC understands. Staff working in A&E at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital said the department continued to be overwhelmed. They asked the board to call a...
BBC
Australia v South Africa: Alex Carey century keeps hosts in charge in Melbourne
Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day three of five) Australia 575-8dec: Warner 200, Carey 111; Nortje 3-92 South Africa trail Australia by 371 runs with 9 wickets remaining. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored a maiden century as Australia closed in on a series-sealing win over South Africa on day three of...
Bull in a china shop: Cow roaming through store shocks shoppers in India
Customers doing their Boxing Day shopping were shocked when they spotted a cow strolling the store. The animal managed to get into the building in the Dhubri district of Assam, India, on 26 December and wandered around, seemingly unphased by the unusual surroundings.Shoppers are seen moving out of its path, as shouts of shock can be heard in the background.The cow then reportedly walked out on its own, much to the relief of customers who could then return to the sales. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britons pack into London’s Westfield shopping centre in search of Boxing Day bargainsStudent’s hair and eyelashes completely freeze in sub-zero temperatures in MontanaStacey Solomon reveals she and Joe Swash are expecting third child: ‘A huge surprise’
Boxing Day morning shopper footfall up by half on last year, data suggests
Shoppers appear to have defied Boxing Day expectations with early indications suggesting footfall at UK retail destinations is up by as much as half on this time last year.Concerns had been raised that the cost-of-living crisis coupled with rail strikes could affect the traditionally popular shopping day.But central London, which has been hit hard by industrial action from transport unions, saw footfall more than double on Boxing Day morning.Industry analyst Springboard said data up until midday on Monday showed footfall was higher across all three key retail destination types compared with the same period in 2021.On high streets it was...
BBC
Love Gorgie Farm forced to close again over rising costs
One of the last urban farms in Scotland is set to close over rising costs and lack of funding, just three years after it was saved from collapse. Love Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh, which gives volunteering opportunities to disadvantaged young people and adults, will close its doors on 7 February.
