Report: Ronaldo’s exit could help Juventus land his former Man United teammate

Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties. As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his...
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad

Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Brighton vs. Arsenal live stream: Premier League prediction, TV channel, how to watch, start time, odds

Premier League leaders Arsenal begin what promises to be a serious examination of their title credentials on New Year's Eve, travelling to a ground where they have won just once in their last five top flight trips. Indeed, Brighton will be looking to make it three wins over the Gunners in the calendar year, having won at the Emirates Stadium in the league and EFL Cup.
Arsenal tipped to rival PSG for top Serie A centre-back

If there is one position that many Gunners would argue does not require improvement, it is defense. Arteta has one of the strongest defensive units in the PL, thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and William Saliba. However, it appears that Arteta is not yet satisfied with his defense. Over...
