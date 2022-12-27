Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo honours 'eternal King Pele' as Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe also pay respects
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Kylian Mbappe post tributes to Pele.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho named his all-time XI of players he has managed and it included Ronaldo and Ozil… but NO Man Utd stars
JOSE MOURINHO revealed his all-time XI of players he has managed - but it had NO Manchester United stars selected. The Special One was appointed as United boss in May 2016, but despite winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season, fans never really took to him.
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
Yardbarker
Report: Ronaldo’s exit could help Juventus land his former Man United teammate
Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties. As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his...
England ace Jude Bellingham snubbed Man Utd transfer despite ‘double your money offer and meetings with two club icons’
JUDE BELLINGHAM snubbed a move to Manchester United, even though they offered TWICE as much as other suitors AND introduced him to Sir Alex Ferguson and Eric Cantona. According to ex-Birmingham CEO Dong Ren, United's now-former chief Ed Woodward went all out to land Bellingham in 2020 from St Andrew's.
Liverpool assistant coach heaps praise on 'transformative' Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Jurgen Klopp's right-hand man Pep Lijnders put rivalries aside to tell FFT just how much respect he has for the job Arteta has done
Arsenal ready to build Arsene Wenger statue 'as early as 2023'
Arsenal are preparing to honour legendary Arsene Wenger with a statue outside the Emirates Stadium in the near future.
Man Utd ‘line up Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae in huge summer transfer’ as Ten Hag looks to strengthen defence
MANCHESTER UNITED are preparing a summer move for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, according to reports. Erik ten Hag is actively looking to strengthen his defence ahead of next season and the South Korean star has emerged as a potential addition. Kim only arrived in Italy in July, but his form...
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
BBC
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad
Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
Premier League clubs make enquiries for Viktor Gyokeres
Coventry City have received several enquiries from Premier League clubs regarding star striker Viktor Gyokeres.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Man City predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Manchester City's starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
CBS Sports
Brighton vs. Arsenal live stream: Premier League prediction, TV channel, how to watch, start time, odds
Premier League leaders Arsenal begin what promises to be a serious examination of their title credentials on New Year's Eve, travelling to a ground where they have won just once in their last five top flight trips. Indeed, Brighton will be looking to make it three wins over the Gunners in the calendar year, having won at the Emirates Stadium in the league and EFL Cup.
Liverpool's worst January signings - ranked
Liverpool have had their fair share of disappointing transfers in January over the years.
Pep Guardiola responds to Leeds chants aimed at Kalvin Phillips
Pep Guardiola responds to chants from Leeds fans directed at Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
Yardbarker
Photo – Inter Milan Share Snapshots Of Matteo Darmian & Romelu Lukaku In Action Against Sassuolo
Inter secured a 1-0 friendly win over Serie A side Sassuolo in their final friendly match of the World Cup break. Whilst the result will not be overly important in the grand scheme of things, the nature of the performance sends a very positive message ahead of the Nerazzurri’s long anticipated return to Serie A action against Napoli next week.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brighton
Yardbarker
Arsenal tipped to rival PSG for top Serie A centre-back
If there is one position that many Gunners would argue does not require improvement, it is defense. Arteta has one of the strongest defensive units in the PL, thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and William Saliba. However, it appears that Arteta is not yet satisfied with his defense. Over...
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0