Highlights: Democracy Prep battles Vanden (CA) at Tarkanian Classic

LAS VEGAS – There are very few teams in Nevada high school girls basketball with as bright a future as Democracy Prep (Agassi Campus).

Relying almost entirely on freshmen and sophomores, the Blue Knights began the season 8-0 before playing in the Tarkanian Classic's Diamond (top) Division gauntlet. They went 1-3, but they looked impressive in some close losses against high-level competition. That included nearly defeating Vanden (CA), the reigning CIFSJS Division 3 champion Vanden and arguably a top-10 team in Northern California.

DCAP fell 67-57 to a much bigger and more experienced Vikings squad, but not before leading most of the game in a strong offensive showing. Keonni Lewis, one of the top 2026 guards on the West Coast, took over in the second half and led the Blue Knights in scoring.

