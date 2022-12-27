ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Legoland Florida Resort unveils new life-size Ford F-150 Lightning truck

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwGXf_0jvb41El00

Legoland Florida Resort has unveiled the newest vehicle in its Lego brick build fleet — the Ford F-150 Lightning, now on display in the theme park in front of the Ford Driving School.

A team of 15 master model builders started building the truck in mid-July at The Lego Group’s U.S. headquarters in Enfield, Conn. The team spent more than 1,600 hours assembling the design, which includes 320,740 Lego bricks. The new 3,730-pound build measures in at more than 19 feet long and nearly 7 feet wide, making this the largest (and first) electric vehicle model currently on display at any Legoland Park in North America.

Legoland Florida Resort partnered with long-time sponsor Southern Ford Dealers to build the one-of-a-kind, life-size model in celebration of Ford’s all-electric truck launch earlier this year. This 1:1 replica is modeled after the Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat featuring a four-door, crew cab design, complete with a full-size truck bed, runner boards and working headlights and taillights.

This brick Ford F-150 Lightning is exclusive to Legoland Florida Resort and will be on permanent display outside the Ford Driving School. At Ford Driving School and Jr. Ford Driving School, little brick fans conquer the rules of the road while pretending to be policemen, firewomen, taxi drivers or any driver they choose in Lego City and earn their own personalized Legoland driver license. The Ford Mustang build, known as the Brick Pony, will be relocated to a nearby courtyard for guests to visit.

Legoland Florida Resort is at One Legoland Way, Winter Haven. For more information, visit legolandFlorida.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WANE-TV

Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage

(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That...
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction

While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
MICHIGAN STATE
SlashGear

2023 Ford GT Mk IV Gives Supercar An Extreme Performance Makeover

It's safe to say that the Ford GT is one of the greatest cars to ever wear the legendary oval. For several decades, Ford engineers poured their hearts and souls into making the Ford GT better. There's even an entire movie starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale about the inception of the very first Ford GT and its historic victory over Ferrari. In essence, the GT is a big deal.
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Heads To Taiwan In 2023

Since its launch in North America in late 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has expanded its reach across the globe, going on sale in places like Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and China. Altogether, a grand total of 150,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers have rolled off the assembly line at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico, though even more have been built in China for the local market as well. Now, the Mach-E continues its global expansion, as the automaker has announced that the EV crossover is destined for Taiwan next year.
fordauthority.com

Next-Gen Ford F-150 Lightning Will Arrive In 2025: Report

While the Ford F-150 Lightning is a fairly new product after debuting for the 2022 model year, big changes are on the horizon for the automaker’s very first all-electric version of its popular pickup. The next-gen Ford F-150 Lightning will ride on a dedicated EV platform with improved technology, moves that come after the first-gen model launched sharing quite a few components with its ICE counterpart in an effort to keep costs down while also getting it to market more quickly. Now, it seems as if we won’t have to wait much longer for the next-generation Ford F-150 Lightning, as AutoForecast Solutions is reporting that it will arrive in 2025.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key

While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Carscoops

Brand New 2023 Corvette Z06’s Engine Dies After Just 52 Miles

Part of what makes the C8 Corvette Z06 so special is its engine. The naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 makes an impressive 670 hp (679 PS / 500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, but it seems there could already be issues with the unique powerplant. A...
fordauthority.com

2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction

In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Bumper Assembly With Integrated Airbag

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a bumper assembly with an integrated airbag, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 29th, 2020, published on December 27th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11535182. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a large number of airbag-related patents...
SlashGear

McLaren And Lockheed Martin Want To Bring Fighter Jet Design Tech To Supercars

McLaren Automotive has partnered with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to elevate the future of supercars. According to today's press release from McLaren, the collaboration is testing futuristic fighter jet technology and its integration into the manufacturer's supercar design. McLaren says that the research is utilizing a new Skunk Works software — but didn't specify what software that is — that will push boundaries for high-velocity systems.
Carscoops

Liberty Walk Gives The New Lexus LX 600 A Mean Makeover

Few will deny that the new Lexus LX 600 is an impressive SUV that makes a big statement. Soon, owners looking to make a grandiose statement will be able to do so thanks to a carbon fiber bodykit developed by Liberty Walk. The tuning package has been previewed ahead of...
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy