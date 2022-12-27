Legoland Florida Resort unveils new life-size Ford F-150 Lightning truck

Legoland Florida Resort has unveiled the newest vehicle in its Lego brick build fleet — the Ford F-150 Lightning, now on display in the theme park in front of the Ford Driving School.

A team of 15 master model builders started building the truck in mid-July at The Lego Group’s U.S. headquarters in Enfield, Conn. The team spent more than 1,600 hours assembling the design, which includes 320,740 Lego bricks. The new 3,730-pound build measures in at more than 19 feet long and nearly 7 feet wide, making this the largest (and first) electric vehicle model currently on display at any Legoland Park in North America.

Legoland Florida Resort partnered with long-time sponsor Southern Ford Dealers to build the one-of-a-kind, life-size model in celebration of Ford’s all-electric truck launch earlier this year. This 1:1 replica is modeled after the Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat featuring a four-door, crew cab design, complete with a full-size truck bed, runner boards and working headlights and taillights.

This brick Ford F-150 Lightning is exclusive to Legoland Florida Resort and will be on permanent display outside the Ford Driving School. At Ford Driving School and Jr. Ford Driving School, little brick fans conquer the rules of the road while pretending to be policemen, firewomen, taxi drivers or any driver they choose in Lego City and earn their own personalized Legoland driver license. The Ford Mustang build, known as the Brick Pony, will be relocated to a nearby courtyard for guests to visit.

Legoland Florida Resort is at One Legoland Way, Winter Haven. For more information, visit legolandFlorida.com.