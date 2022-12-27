ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Hiring, innovation remain key manufacturing priorities

According to local leaders, the state of manufacturing in 2023 likely will reflect similar obstacles and opportunities as 2022. To be sure, industry professionals have weathered a handful of challenges within the past two years, including supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and now inflation. “Normally, in a normal business cycle,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids

Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Another redevelopment coming to downtown Muskegon

With several new projects already in the works, Muskegon officials have announced a new $220 million redevelopment project downtown. The former headquarters of the Shaw Walker Furniture Company known as the Watermark Center, the development sits at 930 Washington Avenue, and aims to convert the building into living units, with office, retail and restaurant spaces as well.
MUSKEGON, MI
K102.5

6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest

Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bell’s Brewery expands Two Hearted brand

One of the Midwest’s most beloved beers is getting another sibling. Kalamazoo’s Bell’s Brewery earlier this month rolled out its new Hazy Hearted IPA, a brand expansion to its Two Hearted Ale family. The company also released Light Hearted Ale, a low-calorie and alcohol version, in 2020 and Double Two Hearted, a regular limited release from the brewery.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023

WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker...
WALKER, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each month

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
discoverkalamazoo.com

5 Reasons to Visit the Gilmore Car Museum

Depending on your hobbies and interests, the Gilmore Car Museum is either a national or hidden treasure, but rest assured, you don't need to be a car enthusiast or even a self-proclaimed history buff to enjoy this Southwest Michigan gem!. The Gilmore Car Museum tells the history of America through...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

There is help out there for chronic neuropathy pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – have you ever been told that the pain and numbness you suffer from is permanent and untreatable? Our next guest may have a solution for you! Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, from Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, and is a Neuropathy Survivor herself.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Exodus Place helps people get back on their feet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. Donations of any size can help provide food and shelter, and are also essential due to the rising heating bills now that we are in the heart of winter. Robb...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

