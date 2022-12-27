Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Hiring, innovation remain key manufacturing priorities
According to local leaders, the state of manufacturing in 2023 likely will reflect similar obstacles and opportunities as 2022. To be sure, industry professionals have weathered a handful of challenges within the past two years, including supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and now inflation. “Normally, in a normal business cycle,...
Sprawling Shaw-Walker eyesore in Muskegon purchased, $220M transformation planned
MUSKEGON, MI – A prominent Muskegon developer has purchased the dilapidated former Shaw Walker furniture factory where he plans to spend $220 million to build about 500 living units as well as retail space. Jon Rooks of Parkland Properties plans for half of the residential units to be apartments...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids
Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination. In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.
wgvunews.org
Another redevelopment coming to downtown Muskegon
With several new projects already in the works, Muskegon officials have announced a new $220 million redevelopment project downtown. The former headquarters of the Shaw Walker Furniture Company known as the Watermark Center, the development sits at 930 Washington Avenue, and aims to convert the building into living units, with office, retail and restaurant spaces as well.
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest
Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
Whitehall business gifting free van to family in need
WHITEHALL, Mich — The owner of an auto repair shop in Muskegon County is looking to pay it forward to a family in need. The Viking Garage in Whitehall is planning to gift a local family with a used Chrysler Town and Country minivan. "I believe we have a...
Passengers stranded at Gerald R. Ford International Airport as Southwest cancels thousands of flights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Airline passengers nationwide were left without hope of getting to their destination on Tuesday as Southwest canceled thousands of flights across the country. According to the flight analysis database FlightAware, the airline canceled more than 2,500 flights on Dec. 27 alone. At Gerald R. Ford...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bell’s Brewery expands Two Hearted brand
One of the Midwest’s most beloved beers is getting another sibling. Kalamazoo’s Bell’s Brewery earlier this month rolled out its new Hazy Hearted IPA, a brand expansion to its Two Hearted Ale family. The company also released Light Hearted Ale, a low-calorie and alcohol version, in 2020 and Double Two Hearted, a regular limited release from the brewery.
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Grand Rapids is One of the Snowiest Cities in the United States
If you think we've had a lot of snow in west Michigan this year...you might be right. So far this winter, the city of Grand Rapids has had 67.6" of snow (as of Tuesday, December 27th) In a typical year, we average about 23.7" at Christmas time, but this year...
The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023
WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker. The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road. The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker...
Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose Parade
The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will make it to California in time for the Rose Parade.
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
discoverkalamazoo.com
5 Reasons to Visit the Gilmore Car Museum
Depending on your hobbies and interests, the Gilmore Car Museum is either a national or hidden treasure, but rest assured, you don't need to be a car enthusiast or even a self-proclaimed history buff to enjoy this Southwest Michigan gem!. The Gilmore Car Museum tells the history of America through...
WOOD
There is help out there for chronic neuropathy pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – have you ever been told that the pain and numbness you suffer from is permanent and untreatable? Our next guest may have a solution for you! Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, from Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, and is a Neuropathy Survivor herself.
WOOD
Exodus Place helps people get back on their feet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. Donations of any size can help provide food and shelter, and are also essential due to the rising heating bills now that we are in the heart of winter. Robb...
As snow melts, take steps to protect your home
There are thousands of drains and catch basins in Kent County to keep up with melting snow.
New steak house and sushi restaurant opens in downtown Grand Rapids
A new steak house and sushi restaurant has opened in downtown Grand Rapids. Nagoya Hibachi Streak House & Sushi is located in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center Street Northeast.
After blizzard, West Michigan plow crews look ahead to melt, turn to side streets again
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With major streets clear and snow from the pre-Christmas blizzard melting, road crews in Kent and Ottawa counties are focusing on rural and secondary roads and working to keep catch basins clear for the upcoming snowmelt and rain. “We probably have upwards of 50 trucks...
New wedding and event center coming to historic building in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A new wedding and event center is coming to downtown Kalamazoo. The City of Kalamazoo was recently awarded a $25,000 grant earlier from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main program that will be used by Haymarket Event Center, LLC, according to a news release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
Comments / 0