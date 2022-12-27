ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation

Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Three Down, One To Go

Way back in July, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh laid out four preseason goals for his Wolverines heading into the 2022 season. Harbaugh said that Michigan wanted to beat in-state rival Michigan State (1) and arch rival Ohio State (2) in the same season for the first time since 2003. The Wolverines also wanted to repeat as Big Ten champions (3), and go on to win the national championship (4).
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Teradja Mitchell “Locked In” with Ohio State for College Football Playoff Despite Entering Transfer Portal

Even though he entered the transfer portal earlier this month, Teradja Mitchell’s Ohio State career isn’t over yet. The fifth-year senior linebacker has remained with the Buckeyes throughout their preparation for the Peach Bowl, and he’ll be in uniform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Ohio State on Saturday ready to take the field if called upon to play against Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State star has strong message about Georgia

After a blowout loss to the archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game, the Ohio State Buckeyes face a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes are decidedly the underdog in the game, with Georgia currently sitting as a 6.5-point favorite in most sports books. But one Ohio State star doesn’t seem to think that should be the case.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Peach Bowl Trailer Reminds Us That All the Buckeyes Need is an Opportunity

All Ohio State needs is an opportunity. The Buckeyes have that in the College Football Playoff. It starts with a matchup against top-seeded Georgia in the Peach Bowl. "With every chapter comes a new opportunity, a new lease on life," the trailer's narrator Kamryn Babb said. "We know you don't want us here. We know you don't think we deserve this opportunity. But that's just how we want it. We have fought to get this shot – a shot at telling our story of the Ohio State football team. All we needed was an opportunity at this one game, this one moment. And now, we have our opportunity. One game that can change our legacy forever."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ regrets from the Michigan loss might surprise you

ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation along the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett

Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy