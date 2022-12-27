Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, ALBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
wbrc.com
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina and Alabama sports fans alike
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 16th Annual TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl was Tuesday night in the Magic City. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers played the East Carolina Pirates at Protective Stadium. On Monday, there was a pep rally in preparation for the big event. Pirates fans told WBRC they didn’t mind the...
Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience
The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
Saban on Tide post-transfers: 'All the blinking lights are gone'
NEW ORLEANS – One of the top storylines surrounding Alabama this postseason is the players that chose to transfer when the portal window opened Dec. 5. Nine scholarship players entered the transfer portal then, and although it has affected the Crimson Tide’s depth for its bowl game against ninth-ranked Kansas State, it hasn’t altered the team’s mindset.
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
Alabama wing could make season debut after returning from blizzard
Alabama men’s basketball guard Dom Welch could make his season debut Wednesday night against Mississippi State, two days after returning to Tuscaloosa from snow-crippled Buffalo. Welch and Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, both western New York natives, had returned home for Christmas break last week. A prolonged weekend blizzard...
The last days of Bryant: Six weeks that changed the face, future of Alabama football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines Bryant’s decision to retire, the search for his replacement, his final victory in the Liberty Bowl and his death some four weeks later.
Birmingham, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Carver-Birmingham High School basketball team will have a game with Huffman High School on December 27, 2022, 17:30:00. The Northridge High School basketball team will have a game with Ramsay High School on December 28, 2022, 10:30:00.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham airport sees more Southwest cancellations
More cancellations for Southwest out of Birmingham, Alabama, today. According to the latest Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport information, nine planes scheduled to arrive and eight flights scheduled to depart have been canceled from noon Thursday through midnight Friday. Officials ask passengers to check their flight status before coming to the airport. The cancellations are part of the thousands of flights Southwest continues to cancel after the winter storm earlier this week.
Win Miller, Vestavia Hills knock off reigning 6A champion Cullman in Metro tourney
Vestavia Hills coach Patrick Davis knew Wednesday’s game against Cullman would center on toughness. “This type of game usually comes down to those tough plays,” Davis said. “Not flashy plays, but the tough plays. They pride themselves on toughness, and do a really good job in those areas, and we do the same.”
Bham Now
Barbeque & Biryani, authentic South Central Indian cuisine, opens near UAB Hospital
Barbeque & Biryani, a new family owned restaurant featuring South Central Indian cuisine has opened at Southside Station (401 19th Street South, formerly the Milo’s Hamburgers location) in the heart of the UAB medical district. Earlier this week, we caught up with the restaurant’s owner Mohammed Shahed about this...
wvtm13.com
Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours
Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
Alabama Players React to Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Returning for Sugar Bowl
Despite the news that both players will be participating in the game broke over a week ago, players for the Crimson Tide are still sharing their thoughts on the duo's decisions.
wvxu.org
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
Look: Video Of Nick Saban Playing Soccer Going Viral
Nick Saban is one of the world's finest football experts, but that only extends to the American version. Ahead of Alabama's upcoming Sugar Bowl contest with Kansas State, the head coach and Crimson Tide players spent time with kids at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. Per Bama Central's Katie Windham, Saban tried his foot at soccer.
The restaurants Birmingham lost in 2022
While many restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time this year, such as Slutty Vegan and The House of Found Objects, others closed them for the last time.
Popculture
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
Bham Now
15 places we were heartbroken to see close in 2022 in The Magic City
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. 1. Macy’s at Brookwood Village. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center...
wvtm13.com
North Alabama family son celebrates first birthday in NICU at Children's of Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. — Life hasn't been the easiest for the Steffen family. Their baby boy was born Dec. 9, 2021. However, his original due date was March 19, 2022. For almost 400 days, he has been in the hospital. He was born at 24 weeks gestation. His mother, Kelsey...
Bham Now
Alabama Theatre turns 95, sold 41,313 tickets over holiday season
On December 26th 1927, the ornate 2000+-seat theatre, also known as the “Showplace of the South,” debuted its first feature film. Earlier this week, the Alabama Theatre reported the results of its 2022 Holiday Film Series Presented by Regions Bank. Here were the results:. 41,313—tickets sold. 15,037—servings...
ABC 33/40 News
107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store
Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
