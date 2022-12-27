ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

Saban on Tide post-transfers: 'All the blinking lights are gone'

NEW ORLEANS – One of the top storylines surrounding Alabama this postseason is the players that chose to transfer when the portal window opened Dec. 5. Nine scholarship players entered the transfer portal then, and although it has affected the Crimson Tide’s depth for its bowl game against ninth-ranked Kansas State, it hasn’t altered the team’s mindset.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class

BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama wing could make season debut after returning from blizzard

Alabama men’s basketball guard Dom Welch could make his season debut Wednesday night against Mississippi State, two days after returning to Tuscaloosa from snow-crippled Buffalo. Welch and Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, both western New York natives, had returned home for Christmas break last week. A prolonged weekend blizzard...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham airport sees more Southwest cancellations

More cancellations for Southwest out of Birmingham, Alabama, today. According to the latest Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport information, nine planes scheduled to arrive and eight flights scheduled to depart have been canceled from noon Thursday through midnight Friday. Officials ask passengers to check their flight status before coming to the airport. The cancellations are part of the thousands of flights Southwest continues to cancel after the winter storm earlier this week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours

Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvxu.org

For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nick Saban Playing Soccer Going Viral

Nick Saban is one of the world's finest football experts, but that only extends to the American version. Ahead of Alabama's upcoming Sugar Bowl contest with Kansas State, the head coach and Crimson Tide players spent time with kids at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. Per Bama Central's Katie Windham, Saban tried his foot at soccer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Alabama Theatre turns 95, sold 41,313 tickets over holiday season

On December 26th 1927, the ornate 2000+-seat theatre, also known as the “Showplace of the South,” debuted its first feature film. Earlier this week, the Alabama Theatre reported the results of its 2022 Holiday Film Series Presented by Regions Bank. Here were the results:. 41,313—tickets sold. 15,037—servings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store

Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

