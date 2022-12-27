Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Related
LehighValleyLive.com
11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
Pedestrian struck on Route 33 dies from injuries, authorities say
A pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon on Route 33 died of her injuries, authorities report. Michele Gardner, 46, of Riegelsville in Bucks County, was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem Township of blunt-force injuries, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said Thursday. The manner of death remained pending further investigation.
Bucks County Woman Killed In Northampton County Crash On Xmas Day: Coroner
A Bucks County woman has died after being hit by a car in Northampton County on Christmas Day, officials say. Michele Gardner, 46, of Riegelsville Borough, was rushed to the emergency room at St. Luke's Hospital's Anderson Campus on Dec. 25 after being struck by a car near mile marker 3.6 on State Route 33, said county Coroner Zachary Lysek.
Passenger dies after driver is pulled from burning car in Bushkill Township, police say (UPDATE)
A passenger was pronounced dead after a vehicle crashed then caught fire Wednesday evening in the Slate Belt, authorities said. The driver was pulled to safety as the vehicle became engulfed in flames during the incident in Bushkill Township, according to a news release from township police. The driver and...
Lehigh Teen Found 'Safe' Exactly Three Years After Going Missing: Police
A Lehigh County teenager who went missing exactly three years ago was found safely, authorities announced. Brody McEntee, who is now 15, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2019, when he was only 12 years old. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Allentown police said he had been located and was safe.
Pa. taps 10 Lehigh Valley police departments to get $11M for new programs
Ten Lehigh Valley police departments will get more than $11 million as part of two new programs launched this year by the state to support local law enforcement. One program would also seek to curb gun violence in local communities, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a prepared statement. The new...
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
11-year-old killed after brother accidentally shoots him in Allentown: DA
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police say an 11-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Allentown. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Front and Tilghman Streets on Tuesday.In an investigation with the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and Allentown police, they determined the 11-year-old was accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother.Officials say the boys with their older brother and parents were at a family member's house and the legal owner of the gun was in the house at the time. The owner, a cousin, was planning to clean the guns after having them out of the lockbox according to...
Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown, Pa.
Police are investigating after a juvenile died from a gunshot wound in Allentown on Tuesday night.
fox29.com
Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
Pa. man, 25, arrested in deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
Police in Monroe County Pa., have arrested a man in the fatal stabbings of four sleeping students at the University of Idaho last month. The killings discovered Nov. 13 at the off-campus apartment house shocked people across the nation. The town had not had a single murder in seven years prior to the quadruple murder.
Man wounded in gunfire overnight on North New Street in Bethlehem, police say
One person was wounded in a shooting early Thursday in the 500 block of North New Street in Bethlehem, city police report. Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a report of shots fired, Capt. Nicholas Lechman told lehighvalleylive.com. The wounded man later turned up at an area hospital, Lechman...
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m. Police say Caba has been living with […]
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Kills Pennsylvania Driver
An 80-year-old man died from Carbon Monoxide poisoning following a Wednesday evening crash in Northampton County, authorities said.The crash occurred on Route 512 (Moorestown Road) at Broad Road in Bushkill Township just after 5:55 p.m., Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said.Michael A. Delv…
ID Sought For Person Of Interest After Trenton Woman's Body Found Along NJ Highway On Christmas
Authorities have released a photo of a person of interest in the tragic case involving Stephanie Carmody, the 31-year-old Trenton woman who was found dead along a New Jersey highway on Christmas night. Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership...
Forks Twp. man allegedly pulls gun on 7-Eleven clerk he knew
A Forks Township man is accused of pulling a gun on a 7-Eleven clerk in Northampton County, and then fleeing on an electric bicycle. Isaiah Lamar Walker, of the 4200 block of Shadowstone Drive in the township, wasn’t trying to rob the store, Upper Nazareth Township police said. Walker knew the victim and pulled out a gun during an argument with her, police said.
DA: Boy, 11, accidentally shot by younger brother while visiting relatives in Allentown
A tragic series of events led to the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, investigators say.
Mercury
Berks man accused of desecrating churches in 3 townships
A Shartlesville-area man is accused of desecrating churches in three rural northwestern Berks County municipalities around Christmastime, egging the buildings and scrawling defamatory or intimidating messages on signs. In addition to church vandalism, Bethel Township police have charged Paul A. Cohen, 53, with egging the home of one of the...
Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor
Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
Traffic alert: Lancaster County crash on Route 222 causing delays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County has caused some delays for those on the roads. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred around mile marker 32.8 in the southbound lane around 5:37 p.m. One person has been transported from the scene....
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0