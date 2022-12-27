ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police say an 11-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Allentown. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Front and Tilghman Streets on Tuesday.In an investigation with the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and Allentown police, they determined the 11-year-old was accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother.Officials say the boys with their older brother and parents were at a family member's house and the legal owner of the gun was in the house at the time. The owner, a cousin, was planning to clean the guns after having them out of the lockbox according to...

