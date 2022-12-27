ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pedestrian struck on Route 33 dies from injuries, authorities say

A pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon on Route 33 died of her injuries, authorities report. Michele Gardner, 46, of Riegelsville in Bucks County, was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem Township of blunt-force injuries, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said Thursday. The manner of death remained pending further investigation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA
CBS Philly

11-year-old killed after brother accidentally shoots him in Allentown: DA

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police say an 11-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Allentown. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Front and Tilghman Streets on Tuesday.In an investigation with the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and Allentown police, they determined the 11-year-old was accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother.Officials say the boys with their older brother and parents were at a family member's house and the legal owner of the gun was in the house at the time. The owner, a cousin, was planning to clean the guns after having them out of the lockbox according to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m. Police say Caba has been living with […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Berks man accused of desecrating churches in 3 townships

A Shartlesville-area man is accused of desecrating churches in three rural northwestern Berks County municipalities around Christmastime, egging the buildings and scrawling defamatory or intimidating messages on signs. In addition to church vandalism, Bethel Township police have charged Paul A. Cohen, 53, with egging the home of one of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
centraljersey.com

Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor

Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
