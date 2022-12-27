ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Tony Bennett, on UVA wins record, quotes Terry Holland: ‘Better than I deserve’

Tony Bennett is one win from tying former Virginia coach Terry Holland at 326 wins at UVA. All the same, he’d rather just keep Holland in the top spot in the record books. “Coach Holland is the best, his family and his daughters, just the way he has represented, you know, basketball and this program and what he’s built,” Bennett said after Virginia’s 66-46 win over Albany on Wednesday, which gave him 325 wins at Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Stinespring no stranger to VMI

In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
LEXINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Kihei Clark: The smallest guy on the court has come up big for Virginia hoops

I remember the first time I met Virginia guard Kihei Clark. It was on UVA’s media day in 2018, just before the start of the Cavaliers’ memorable run to a national title. As expected, reporters surrounded the Wahoos’ “big three” — Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter — that day, and as time was winding down, I decided to go get a few quotes from Clark.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Longwood opens Big South play with 87-73 win over High Point on Thursday

Longwood took care of business in crunch time on Thursday afternoon, earning an 87-73 win over High Point in Willett Hall. It took a little grit, as shots weren’t going in for the Lancers (9-5, 1-0 Big South, KenPom: 143) in their first game back from the holiday break. The team shot only 40.3 percent (27-of-67) from the floor, but Longwood found a way to win its fourth straight game.
HIGH POINT, NC
Augusta Free Press

Danny Rocco adds former Virginia Tech OC Bryan Stinespring to VMI football staff

VMI football coach Danny Rocco announced three additions to his coaching staff, including one high-profile name, former Virginia Tech assistant Bryan Stinespring. Stinespring will serve as an offensive assistant and associate head coach under Rocco, who was hired on Dec. 3 to succeed Scott Wachenheim. Rocco also named Rich Yahner,...
LEXINGTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dan River’s Coleman signs with UVA

Dan River senior Ty’Lyric Coleman made it official this week as he signed his national letter of intent to attend the University of Virginia. Coleman, the son of Marcquis Coleman and Latoya Motley, will continue his football career with the Cavaliers in Charlottesville as a wide receiver. Ty’Lyric had verbally committed to joining the Wahoos back in late June as the 6’3” 175-pound senior honor student picked Virginia over in-state schools Virginia Tech, James Madison, Richmond, and the College of William and Mary.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?

By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement.  The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville receives grant for planning, training related to flood preparedness

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation today announced $51,757,388 in supplemental awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. The City of Charlottesville received $94,276 for resilience planning and staff training. These newly funded projects will expand flood prevention and protection projects including mitigation, capacity building, planning and studies...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy