Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball Notebook: Beekman, Franklin, Clark’s pickpockets, lineups
Reece Beekman was in sweats on the bench during Virginia’s 66-46 win over Albany last night. UVA coach Tony Bennett hopes the rest will get Beekman closer to full health with the bulk of the ACC schedule looming. “We need Reese as close to 100 percent as possible, and...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia rides hot third quarter to 69-63 win over Georgia Tech
Virginia trailed by seven early in the third quarter, but took control with efficient offense, and went on to defeat Georgia Tech, 69-63, on Thursday at JPJ. The Cavaliers (13-1, 2-1 ACC) made nine straight shots in a stretch of the third quarter to turn a seven-point deficit into a 55-47 lead at the end of three.
Augusta Free Press
After losing mother to cancer, Camryn Taylor becomes fan favorite at Virginia
Virginia senior forward Camryn Taylor has become a fan favorite after transferring from Marquette ahead of last season. After suffering a tragic loss that cut her junior year short, Taylor has put it all together in 2022-23 and has been a key contributor over the Cavaliers’ 12-1 start. Taylor...
Augusta Free Press
Switch eventually flips for Virginia in 66-46 win over Albany: Some observations
Following back-to-back losses to the Houston Cougars and the Miami Hurricanes, Virginia concluded the non-conference part of its schedule with a 66-46 win over the Albany Great Danes Wednesday evening in John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers struggled early, and the game was tied at 24 before a late first...
Augusta Free Press
A first at UVA: Jenna Reneau part of officiating crew for Virginia-Albany game
Virginia’s non-conference basketball game Wednesday evening against Albany went as expected, with the Cavaliers claiming a 66-46 win over the Great Danes. A ho-hum type of game. Except for the three-person officiating crew assigned to the game. Lee Cassell, Paul Szelc and Jenna Reneau officiated the contest, as assigned...
Augusta Free Press
Tony Bennett, on UVA wins record, quotes Terry Holland: ‘Better than I deserve’
Tony Bennett is one win from tying former Virginia coach Terry Holland at 326 wins at UVA. All the same, he’d rather just keep Holland in the top spot in the record books. “Coach Holland is the best, his family and his daughters, just the way he has represented, you know, basketball and this program and what he’s built,” Bennett said after Virginia’s 66-46 win over Albany on Wednesday, which gave him 325 wins at Virginia.
Reece Beekman OUT for Virginia vs. Albany, McKneely and Vander Plas Starting
There are some major shakeups in UVA's starting lineup for Wednesday night's game against Albany
cardinalnews.org
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA teammates remember Kenton Edelin, hero of the Cavaliers’ improbable ride to the ’84 Final Four
Eighty six seconds remained on the clock in the 1984 Elite Eight when Virginia’s most unlikely hero — one-time walk-on Kenton Edelin — stepped into glory and punched the Cavaliers’ improbable ticket to the NCAA’s Final Four. Bobby Knight’s Indiana team, fresh off an upset...
Augusta Free Press
Kihei Clark: The smallest guy on the court has come up big for Virginia hoops
I remember the first time I met Virginia guard Kihei Clark. It was on UVA’s media day in 2018, just before the start of the Cavaliers’ memorable run to a national title. As expected, reporters surrounded the Wahoos’ “big three” — Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter — that day, and as time was winding down, I decided to go get a few quotes from Clark.
Augusta Free Press
Longwood opens Big South play with 87-73 win over High Point on Thursday
Longwood took care of business in crunch time on Thursday afternoon, earning an 87-73 win over High Point in Willett Hall. It took a little grit, as shots weren’t going in for the Lancers (9-5, 1-0 Big South, KenPom: 143) in their first game back from the holiday break. The team shot only 40.3 percent (27-of-67) from the floor, but Longwood found a way to win its fourth straight game.
Augusta Free Press
Danny Rocco adds former Virginia Tech OC Bryan Stinespring to VMI football staff
VMI football coach Danny Rocco announced three additions to his coaching staff, including one high-profile name, former Virginia Tech assistant Bryan Stinespring. Stinespring will serve as an offensive assistant and associate head coach under Rocco, who was hired on Dec. 3 to succeed Scott Wachenheim. Rocco also named Rich Yahner,...
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River’s Coleman signs with UVA
Dan River senior Ty’Lyric Coleman made it official this week as he signed his national letter of intent to attend the University of Virginia. Coleman, the son of Marcquis Coleman and Latoya Motley, will continue his football career with the Cavaliers in Charlottesville as a wide receiver. Ty’Lyric had verbally committed to joining the Wahoos back in late June as the 6’3” 175-pound senior honor student picked Virginia over in-state schools Virginia Tech, James Madison, Richmond, and the College of William and Mary.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
NBC 29 News
Holiday Classic basketball tournament tips off
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The annual Daily Progress Holiday Classic basketball tournament tipped off on Tuesday. Here are some of the scores:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?
By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement. The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville receives grant for planning, training related to flood preparedness
The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation today announced $51,757,388 in supplemental awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. The City of Charlottesville received $94,276 for resilience planning and staff training. These newly funded projects will expand flood prevention and protection projects including mitigation, capacity building, planning and studies...
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
breezejmu.org
Old Town residents grow frustrated over JMU parties, disrespectful students
There’s a “big disconnect” between Harrisonburg residents and JMU students when it comes to parties, according to Kathy Whitten, a 35-year resident of Old Town, a downtown neighborhood located in the historic district of Harrisonburg. Whitten, who previously worked at the University Health Center from 2006 to...
Comments / 0