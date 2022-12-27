Read full article on original website
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future
The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
New, larger Bend Costco still has city hurdle to clear
The Bend City Council recently approved a revised master plan for the Gateway North development, which will include a relocated, larger Costco and hundreds of units of multi-unit housing, but it still needs city site plan approval for construction to happen, possibly starting next fall, NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield reports. The post New, larger Bend Costco still has city hurdle to clear appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
ODOT demolishing Bend storage units at center of dispute
Lucky Horseshoe Storage, where tenants were surprised earlier this year to learn they had to move their items, is being torn down by ODOT to make way for the North Highway 97 corridor realignment project. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
mycentraloregon.com
Bend Declares Hunnell Road Campsite Unsafe
The City of Bend has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a City administrative policy) which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the camps in March 2023. Based...
mycentraloregon.com
Road Work Continues On Old Bend-Redmond Hwy
Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive through Dec. 31. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road. Clearing, earthwork and utility...
COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus
Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian Apartments construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus along Northwest Shevlin Park Road, the school warned Tuesday. The post COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Shoppers step back in line after Christmas to make returns in Bend’s Old Mill District
If you received a gift from a family member and it turns out it doesn't fit, returns or exchanges can be challenging as rules tighten and fees arise. Also, avoid accidentally throwing away the gift receipt. No receipt could mean no refund. A shopper explained her experience.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Oregon spent $75 million on hotels for homeless shelters. How are they doing?
A handful of hotels across Oregon work a lot differently now than they did three years ago. In 2020, state legislators committed nearly $75 million to a novel housing strategy aimed at stemming the worst impacts of both the pandemic’s first year and a destructive fire season. Two years later, recipients of that funding are looking to long-term operations while the statewide outcomes of the new services aren’t exactly clear.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Boulder falls on Deschutes River Trail
With the recent precipitation and fluctuating temperatures, don’t be surprised to encounter rock slides around the region. One local example is a large boulder that fell onto the Deschutes River Trail near Archie Briggs Road in Bend. A viewer alerted us to the boulder’s location in the middle of...
mycentraloregon.com
Avoid Apartment Project Site At COCC
Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian construction site on the south side of COCC’s Bend campus (along NW Shevlin Park Road). Out of an abundance of caution, individuals are advised to avoid the area surrounding the construction site until further notice. The site is in the process of being wrapped with caution tape.
cascadebusnews.com
Buyer Acquires Bend Apartment Complexes for $110 Million
As 2022 draws to close, Central Oregon’s red-hot apartment market continued to set high watermarks for property sales prices this year, including one institutional group acquiring two complexes in Bend for a total of over $110 million. Recently, Seattle-based Security Properties (SP) bought the 168-unit multifamily community of Sienna...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA
Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
A reported four-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police seek public’s help as they continue search for missing, endangered woman
Bend police asked the public for help Tuesday night in finding a 38-year-old Bend woman who is missing and considered endangered. The post Bend police seek public’s help as they continue search for missing, endangered woman appeared first on KTVZ.
mycentraloregon.com
Extended Closure On Highway 26
As of 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, U.S. 26 remains closed between the junction with OR 35 near Mount Hood and Warm Springs (milepost 96), but winds are dying down and crews are now removing fallen trees. Clean-up work is expected to last late into the night. More Inf. As of 5:45...
KTVZ
Snow on the road causes issues for drivers, means more business for towing
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The snow so far this winter has made for consistently slick roads around the area. It's meant an increase in business for tow truck operators as drivers get into trouble. On Thursday there were three back to back cars that slid and hit sidewalks. Hitting the sidewalk, caused the tires to cave in toward the fender.
Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk
A Bend man was struck and seriously injured late Tuesday afternoon as he crossed a northeast Bend intersection outside of the crosswalk, police said. The post Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Restaurant Openings, Closings
A lot can happen in a year. Because we know readers love food, and they may not have yet been to all of the new places to open up this year, here's a little openings-and-closings recap for 2022. If we missed your favorite new spot, we're probably going to want to try it, so let us know about it.
Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner
With the help of the community, a 17-year-old Bend resident and his 18-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in last month's burglary of The Reptile Zone in northeast Bend and the stolen animals have been recovered, police said Wednesday. The post Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured
A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
