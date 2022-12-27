Read full article on original website
Related
2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Speed Up Aging
This post has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal....
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
5 things a cardiologist would never do because they put your heart health at risk
About 20% of adults who died in 2020 from coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease in the US, were adults aged 65 and under.
Even in Advanced Liver Disease, It's Never Too Late to Quit Alcohol
Patients with advanced liver cirrhosis can live longer, with fewer complications, if they stop drinking alcohol. Complications can still develop, however, and regular checkups are recommended. These findings support longstanding recommendations to avoid booze altogether if you have cirrhosis. THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting alcohol can help...
TODAY.com
Very few Americans know drinking alcohol increases cancer risk, study finds
Very few Americans are aware of the link between alcohol and cancer, a new study suggests. Despite conclusive research showing that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, a survey of nearly 4,000 U.S. adults found that less than a third knew that alcohol consumption was a risk factor for cancer. Even fewer, just over 20%, realized that drinking wine could raise the risk of cancer, according to the report published Thursday in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention.
Drinking coffee is healthy for some people — but may increase the risk of early death for those with hypertension, study finds
Drinking coffee could be risky for those with high blood pressure but was not associated with death in people with normal or slightly high blood pressure.
studyfinds.org
Clueless about booze? Few Americans know drinking alcohol can cause cancer
PHILADELPHIA — While scientists have time and time again made the link between alcohol and an increased risk of cancer, people continue to drink. Now, a new study from the National Cancer Institute suggests it’s not people disregarding the facts but rather being unaware of all the health risks that come from drinking alcoholic beverages.
NBC San Diego
Understanding the Six Types of Heart Disease
The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial team. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. With the holidays approaching and your to-do list seemingly getting longer, checking in with your health may...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
A new study finds statins not only lower a person's risk of stroke due to a blood clot, but can also lower the risk of the deadliest kind of stroke, an intracerebral hemorrhage or bleeding stroke.
Health Digest Survey: What Time Do People Typically Go To Bed Every Day?
With daily responsibilities and activities, the times adults go to bed vary. Here's what researchers (and Health Digest readers) say is the best time for bed.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Coffee may reduce risk following gestational diabetes diagnosis
Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. The condition can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Data from a recent study shows that regular coffee consumption is associated with a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes among people with a prior history of gestational diabetes.
Healthline
Cholesterol-Lowering Statins May Reduce Risk of Common Type of Stroke
High cholesterol is a risk factor for many serious conditions such as heart disease. Many people manage their cholesterol with a class of prescription drugs called statins. A new study reviews whether statins may reduce the risk of certain kinds of stroke. Someone in the United States has a stroke...
Medical News Today
Hypertension: Can 15 minutes of yoga a day help control blood pressure?
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a risk factor that can lead to more severe health problems. People can take proactive steps to improve their blood pressure through lifestyle modifications. A recent study found that yoga may provide more benefits for controlling blood pressure than other stretching methods. High...
Augusta Free Press
In memory of Summer Barrow: $900M earmarked for substance addiction prevention
President Joe Biden yesterday signed into law legislation to provide $900 million of support for programs that combat substance use disorder and addiction in Virginia and across the country. Signed into law as part of the end-of-year funding deal, the Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act will increase federal...
Gizmodo
An Effective Obesity Drug Has Now Been Approved for Teens
The Food and Drug Administration has recently expanded the eligibility of an effective obesity drug known as Wegovy to children as young as 12. In a clinical trial, children who took Wegovy lost far more weight than those who took a placebo. The label expansion is the latest success for this new generation of obesity treatments, though the drugs themselves continue to be in short supply and expensive without insurance coverage.
Comments / 0