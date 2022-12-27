Read full article on original website
Related
This AI chatbot is dominating social media with its frighteningly good essays
Imagine if Siri could write you a college essay, or Alexa could spit out a movie review in the style of Shakespeare.
The Verge
Please don’t film me in 2023
In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
Bill Cosby Plans Tour: “So Much Fun To Be Had In This Storytelling That I Do”
Controversial comedian Bill Cosby is hoping to put his legal troubles aside and get back on the road next year, he revealed today in a radio interview. “WGH Talk” host Scott Spears asked Cosby if he would return to comedy in the coming year, and was told “Yes.” “When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said, then added, there is “so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do,” Cosby said. The 85-year-old Cosby’s last live stage appearance...
HipHopDX.com
Tyler The Creator Is Looking For Young Black Designers To Join Le Fleur
Tyler, the Creator is looking to expand his sprawling le FLEUR* brand, and he’s calling on young, black creatives to join the squad. Last week, Tyler jumped on Twitter to send out a notice to all black creatives looking for an opportunity to help build a brand. The rapper has been putting in work on his luxury lifestyle line, and the bigger it gets, the more help he’s going to need on deck.
TechCrunch
Netflix vs. Hulu: Which offers better value?
Netflix has always charged more than its competitors– January 2022 was the most recent time it raised its prices. However, now that Netflix launched a cheaper ad-supported tier, it’s possible more consumers will want to switch over to the platform. Price increases aside, there’s a lot to love...
Why There Won't Be a Paintball Scene in the Community Movie
Watch: Yvette Nicole Brown Confident a Community Movie Will Happen. Six seasons and a movie—but no paintball scene. After years of anticipation, the Community movie is finally happening. However, things are going to look a little bit different when we return to Greendale Community College. Over the course of...
TechCrunch
5 of the best apps to track your reading and discover new books
Some of the apps on this list are somewhat new, while others have been around for a few years. Amazon-owned Goodreads, which is arguably the most popular book-related app, isn’t included in this list because we’re focusing on newer, lesser-known platforms. StoryGraph. StoryGraph is an Android and iOS...
TechCrunch
Y Combinator-backed Poly uses AI to generate art assets
Poly is essentially a stock asset library along the lines of Adobe Stock and Shutterstock but populated exclusively by AI generations. While platforms like Getty Images have banned AI-generated content for fear of potential legal blowback, Poly is barreling full steam ahead. “Almost everyone knows the all-too-common pain of searching...
Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
K-pop star Solar released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend."
Lexington County Chronicle
How asynchronous work changes collaboration
Asynchronous communication is now essential to workday collaboration, whether working in a shared office or from home. ClickUp compiled a list of its pros and cons. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Today’s Voice Technology Allows Seniors to Improve Their Lives
Photo byPhoto by Matthew Ball on UnsplashonUnsplash. Voice technology, such as virtual assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home, can be useful for older people to improve their lives in a number of ways. Seniors can use the devices to shop, simplify daily tasks, provides news and information, and stay connected with others.
Comments / 0