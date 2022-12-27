Read full article on original website
Grace Place apartments flood from burst pipe a week after Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority takes over
Just days after the Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority gained ownership of the Grace Place apartments, a burst pipe flooded the building leaving forcing some tenants out on Christmas Eve.
South Crater Road reopened after crash in Petersburg
A crash has closed all northbound lanes of South Crater Road near Interstate 95, as well as the ramp that leads from South Crater Road to the interstate.
WTVR-TV
Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes in Henrico
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The clean-up process following a tractor-trailer fire has closed lanes on I-295 in eastern Henrico County. "Two southbound lanes are closed near VA-5E Exit 22A (Mile Marker 22) due to a tractor-trailer fire," VDOT advised. "Clean up is expected to continue through the morning rush." VDOT...
NBC12
Baby pygmy hippo moves to public exhibit at Metro Richmond Zoo
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A pygmy hippopotamus born earlier this month at Metro Richmond Zoo can now be seen by the public. “There are viewing windows in the indoor pool area, and guests can now see mom and baby every day at the zoo,” the zoo said Friday. “Iris and her calf will stay in this area until the baby is large enough to navigate the outdoor habitat.”
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station
Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
Water main break on Jackson Street in downtown Richmond causes significant road damage
A water main break has caused significant damage to the road and sidewalk in an area of downtown Richmond.
Richmond’s Marshall Street Plaza closed indefinitely for repairs
The Marshall Street Plaza in downtown Richmond is closed until further notice for emergency repairs.
I-95 South clear after crash in Chesterfield
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 67, just after the Pocahontas Parkway interchange. The left shoulder, left lane and center lane are currently closed.
NBC12
Crews repair water main breaks in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Two water main breaks are impacting traffic in Hopewell on Wednesday and Thursday. Crews are making the repairs in the following areas:. North 9th Street between Davis Street and Division Street. Oaklawn Boulevard between Pine Avenue and High Avenue. City officials say traffic controls from the...
Crumbling bricks, abandoned apartments and absent assistance on Chamberlayne Avenue
Residents of an apartment building on Richmond's northside are speaking out after what they say has been years of neglect by an absent landlord.
Water main break affecting traffic in Hopewell
According to a release from the City of Hopewell, work to repair the water main began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and is expected to continue until Thursday.
Tragedy hit their home. Twice. But they're painting through the trauma together.
Residents who are part of the complex's artist residency program came together to offer a "paint and heal" session, hoping to change the way the community views their home.
Hopewell investigates two late-evening shootings one mile apart
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred Thursday night just one mile apart from each other and within an hour and a half timeframe. Police said officers responded to the John Randolph Medical Center around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 for a male who had arrived after being […]
NBC12
RVA Parenting: Navigating through a changing 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the past year, parents have navigated through some changing times when it comes to health concerns. We’re taking a look back at the highlights, as well as some other highlights from the past year in RVA Parenting:
ggwash.org
Best of 2022: Five crashes, over $100,000 in damages, and no answers
This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on October 25. Most people ring in the new year with a glass of champagne and perhaps even a kiss at midnight for good luck. Richmond resident (and my neighbor) Marilyn Joyner started her 2022 in a far worse fashion — with a driver slamming his sedan into the side of her home in the wee hours of the morning.
Power restored for over 1,000 Dominion Energy customers in Chesterfield County
Some residents in the neighborhood of Brandermill in Chesterfield County are currently experiencing a power outage.
Petersburg man arrested in connection to attempted Colonial Heights home break-in on Christmas Day
A Petersburg man is in jail after he was arrested in connection to a Christmas Day attempted break-in and shooting that injured a Colonial Heights man and killed his dog.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Hard work paves the way for road improvement
Some area citizens got an early Christmas present last week when a long-time dream become reality as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) began upgrade work on two horribly rutted dirt roads in Wakefield in preparation for paving this spring. With physical work on the Glyndon & Carver Lane Project...
NBC12
Hopewell police investigate two shootings
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Thursday evening. In the first shooting, police say a victim had arrived at the hospital around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his elbow. “Further investigation revealed that that incident occurred in the 1300 block...
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
