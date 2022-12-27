ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Tractor-trailer fire closes lanes in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The clean-up process following a tractor-trailer fire has closed lanes on I-295 in eastern Henrico County. "Two southbound lanes are closed near VA-5E Exit 22A (Mile Marker 22) due to a tractor-trailer fire," VDOT advised. "Clean up is expected to continue through the morning rush." VDOT...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Baby pygmy hippo moves to public exhibit at Metro Richmond Zoo

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A pygmy hippopotamus born earlier this month at Metro Richmond Zoo can now be seen by the public. “There are viewing windows in the indoor pool area, and guests can now see mom and baby every day at the zoo,” the zoo said Friday. “Iris and her calf will stay in this area until the baby is large enough to navigate the outdoor habitat.”
RICHMOND, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Crews repair water main breaks in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Two water main breaks are impacting traffic in Hopewell on Wednesday and Thursday. Crews are making the repairs in the following areas:. North 9th Street between Davis Street and Division Street. Oaklawn Boulevard between Pine Avenue and High Avenue. City officials say traffic controls from the...
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

RVA Parenting: Navigating through a changing 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the past year, parents have navigated through some changing times when it comes to health concerns. We’re taking a look back at the highlights, as well as some other highlights from the past year in RVA Parenting:
RICHMOND, VA
ggwash.org

Best of 2022: Five crashes, over $100,000 in damages, and no answers

This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on October 25. Most people ring in the new year with a glass of champagne and perhaps even a kiss at midnight for good luck. Richmond resident (and my neighbor) Marilyn Joyner started her 2022 in a far worse fashion — with a driver slamming his sedan into the side of her home in the wee hours of the morning.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Hard work paves the way for road improvement

Some area citizens got an early Christmas present last week when a long-time dream become reality as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) began upgrade work on two horribly rutted dirt roads in Wakefield in preparation for paving this spring. With physical work on the Glyndon & Carver Lane Project...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Hopewell police investigate two shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened Thursday evening. In the first shooting, police say a victim had arrived at the hospital around 9 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his elbow. “Further investigation revealed that that incident occurred in the 1300 block...
HOPEWELL, VA
Inside Nova

Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
RICHMOND, VA

