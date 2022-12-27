ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County

On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

WLOX

99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Two more arrested after shooting injures woman in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a woman in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at a home on Smith Chapel Road, which was the scene of a shooting on Tuesday. Edward […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man gets prison for DUI crash that killed airman

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for plowing his truck into four airmen, killing one of them, at an Air Force base while under the influence of drugs. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Emmett Jason Bennett of Biloxi several months after he pleaded […]
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

MHP investigated seven fatal crashes during Christmas weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated seven fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday enforcement period which began on Friday and ended Monday. The seven fatal crashes resulted in seven deaths in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River counties. The Attala County crash happened...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WLOX

RAW VIDEO: Arson investigation into Hwy 67 woods fire

The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters. Mega Millions Jackpot soars to $565M. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend

Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

McComb man charged with cyberthreats after being found in air duct

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges after he was found inside an air duct in his home. Investigators said Roderick V. Matthews, of McComb, sent threatening messages to the victim in an ongoing investigation. Deputies went to Matthews’ home on Pioneer Drive in McComb. They said Matthews […]
MCCOMB, MS
WLOX

Officials believe woods fire intentionally started, urge caution when burning

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators looking into a woods fire off Highway 67 in Harrison County Tuesday believe it was intentionally started. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said someone saw the smoke and called it in right way. That meant firefighters were able to get out there quickly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading and threatening any structures.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after assaulting woman in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after receiving a report of a woman being assaulted on Tuesday, December 27. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Smith Capel Road around 12:00 p.m. Multiple agencies arrived at the scene. They alleged found an armed male inside of a mobile home with […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
wbrz.com

Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

