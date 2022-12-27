Read full article on original website
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
WLOX
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
darkhorsepressnow.com
WLOX
99,000 lbs. crane crashes on Hwy 15 causing traffic delays
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A very large crane, reportedly weighing 99,000 pounds, caused traffic delays after crashing into a Jones County highway. The accident occurred on Highway 15 north near the Highway 537 intersection around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the...
WLOX
TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
Two more arrested after shooting injures woman in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a woman in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies executed a search warrant on Thursday afternoon at a home on Smith Chapel Road, which was the scene of a shooting on Tuesday. Edward […]
Mississippi man gets prison for DUI crash that killed airman
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for plowing his truck into four airmen, killing one of them, at an Air Force base while under the influence of drugs. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Emmett Jason Bennett of Biloxi several months after he pleaded […]
Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
WDSU
Mississippi man identified as one of the victims in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS — The family of David Scarborough has identified him as one of the oil rig workers who went down in the helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning. Lacy Scarborough tells WDSU her husband had just completed a two-week shift and was on his...
WDAM-TV
3 dogs rescued from afternoon house fire in Hattiesburg; 1 rushed to vet care
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Corinne Street. According to HFD Assistant Chief Chris Carr, the department received a call about the fire around 1 p.m. Five fire engines arrived at the scene, according...
wtva.com
MHP investigated seven fatal crashes during Christmas weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated seven fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday enforcement period which began on Friday and ended Monday. The seven fatal crashes resulted in seven deaths in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River counties. The Attala County crash happened...
WLOX
RAW VIDEO: Arson investigation into Hwy 67 woods fire
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. Homeowner Thomas Brown told WLOX that his family of five was home at the time when the smoke detector sounded: he, his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters. Mega Millions Jackpot soars to $565M. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
hottytoddy.com
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend
Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
McComb man charged with cyberthreats after being found in air duct
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges after he was found inside an air duct in his home. Investigators said Roderick V. Matthews, of McComb, sent threatening messages to the victim in an ongoing investigation. Deputies went to Matthews’ home on Pioneer Drive in McComb. They said Matthews […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hinds County remains located near where vehicle of missing McComb woman was found
Further information has been released about some human remains found on Wynndale Road in Hinds County. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the decomposed remains were located near a water tower after someone saw a dog with some of the remains. Jones said the body appears to be that of a woman,...
WLOX
Officials believe woods fire intentionally started, urge caution when burning
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators looking into a woods fire off Highway 67 in Harrison County Tuesday believe it was intentionally started. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said someone saw the smoke and called it in right way. That meant firefighters were able to get out there quickly to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading and threatening any structures.
NOLA.com
Hours after 16-year-old wounded by gunfire, 2nd victim found dead at same location: NOPD
Two hours after a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded in New Orleans' Plum Orchard neighborhood Wednesday night, a second victim was found dead at the scene, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Authorities have not yet released the name of the 29-year-old deceased man, whose body was discovered...
Man arrested after assaulting woman in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after receiving a report of a woman being assaulted on Tuesday, December 27. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Smith Capel Road around 12:00 p.m. Multiple agencies arrived at the scene. They alleged found an armed male inside of a mobile home with […]
WLOX
UPDATE: Gulfport family survives house fire, officials attribute space heater
The arctic blast has some needing permanent shelter in Harrison County. WLOX's Stephanie Pool is live with details. RAW VIDEO: Arson investigation into Hwy 67 woods fire. Investigators looking into a woods fire off Hwy 67 in Harrison County Tuesday believe it was intentionally started. Children learn while playing at...
wbrz.com
Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
