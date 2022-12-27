BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department reports conditions this morning are extremely slick on I-15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. Road crews report at least seven cars off the road near milepost 105. ITD crews are treating the road, but winter conditions persist. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and other vehicles.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports area First Responders are aiding multiple slide-offs and crashes as a result of the rain and sub-freezing temperature. Motorists should slow down, clear windows, wear seatbelts, take extra time, and recognize the extreme black ice conditions in place right now.

Idaho Falls Police report area first responders are out on multiple slide-offs and vehicle accidents due to extremely slick conditions and black ice. Several vehicles have been involved in an accident at Yellowstone Avenue and G Street and Sunnyside and Yellowstone, as well as many others. Roads have been blocked off and traffic is delayed. Motorists are encouraged to avoid travel until conditions improve. If traveling, please slow down, clear all windows, wear seatbelts, use caution around first responders and tow truck operators, take extra time, and recognize extreme black ice conditions.

The post Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous appeared first on Local News 8 .