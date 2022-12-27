KCRA Today: Flight cancellations leave travelers stranded, timing out rain & breezy conditions, weather cancels NYE events

Read full article on original website
Northern California forecast: Soggy weather expected through New Years Eve, minor flooding possible
Rain moving through Northern California Friday and Saturday may lead to some minor flood concerns in the foothills and some smaller creeks and streams in the valley. Due to the possibility of creek and street flooding for the first half of the weekend, KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Saturday an Impact Day.
Storm Watch Forecast: Valley rain, heaviest in the high country Friday
CALIFORNIA, USA — After a mostly dry afternoon in the valley, moved in Friday morning. Rain will overspread the higher elevations and the valleys Thursday night. This will make roads wet for the morning commute. Some ponding on roadways and parking lots is possible, especially in areas with poor drainage.
Northern California forecast: Wet weather returns, prompting some flood concerns for Friday
More rain will move through Northern California for Thursday evening into Friday, according to KCRA 3’s weather team. Due to the possibility of flooding for the weekend, KCRA 3’s weather team is calling Saturday an Impact Day. Here’s more of what you can expect:. Northern California will...
KCRA Today: Unaccompanied minors impacted by flight cancellations, CA’s big rig & bus ban, more rounds of rain in NorCal
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
The Northern California forecast calls for repeated rainstorms. Here's what water managers say about the potential for flooding
December marked the start of the heart of the rainy season in Northern California. In 2022, the atmosphere is following along with the calendar. Since Sunday, many spots in the Valley have seen close to 2 inches of rainfall, with more than twice that in the Foothills, and more rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storm
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend, prompting some flood concerns across the area. Due to these flood concerns, KCRA 3's weather team is calling Saturday an Impact Day. Several cities and counties are preparing residents for the upcoming storms by opening up warming centers and offering...
New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Oakhurst, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the rain and snow forecast totals for this weekend's major event.
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region over the next few days, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
Depending where you were, the Sierra either had great snow or slushy, slick roads
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — Despite wet weather on Tuesday, the road up to the Sierra was not snow-covered. It was soaked and slushy. Drivers along Interstate 80 in Northern California met challenging driving conditions even though chain controls were not in place for much of the day. The forecast for Tuesday called for rain in the Sacramento Valley and snow in higher elevations, but somewhere in between, that rain and snow mix led to vehicles having plenty to contend with.
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
Passengers stranded across SoCal as Southwest cancels and delays flights during winter storm
Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers remained stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline's winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation.As of midday Tuesday, the airline had canceled nearly 2,600 flights nationally, including many from Los Angeles International Airport and other airfields across Southern California, according the tracking website FlightAware. At LAX, a total of 61 departing flights from all airlines had been canceled as of Tuesday morning, with 94 others delayed.Stranded passengers were left with few alternatives, with the Southwest Airlines' website listing all flights departing from Southern California as "unavailable" through Saturday.Some flights...
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
NorCal braces for more stormy weather, outages, possible floods
SHELDON – As a winter storm rolls out, more precipitation is on the way later this week.Gusty winds meant people woke up to lost power Tuesday, but crews worked quickly to restore it within hours. The moderate rainfall caused traffic to snarl along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove. Just a few miles north, drivers passed standing water on the interstate and a crash clean-up site.Police had to shut down Elk Grove Boulevard between Bradshaw and Grant Line roads after reporting a phone line toppled over the road.The whipping wind and moderate rain in the valley are only round one of...
Storm Tracker Forecast - Overnight Rain And Snow; Much More Active Weather Ahead
The final Wednesday of the year was a pleasant one for northern California, but there have been some areas of fog to contend with. Our next storm will deliver rain and snow overnight, with much more active weather ahead! We started the week with a powerful storm late Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday was fairly quiet. Late tonight a fast-moving wave will move overhead, delivering our next round of rain and high elevation snow. Much of the rain and snow will be done by late morning Thursday. We'll only have a few hours of quieter weather around midday Thursday before a much larger mass of moisture moves overhead, and that will bring more rain and mountain snow from late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
NorCal drivers urged to be extra careful on roads ahead of rainy weekend
A driver experienced a close call on Thursday after his vehicle flipped down an embankment on Highway 50 west near Cameron Park in El Dorado County. With nothing but his coat and cell phone, the man was able to walk away, seemingly unhurt. He told KCRA he was on his...
Rain slams Bay Area, snow covers Sierra
OAKLAND, Calif. - California’s warm and dry Christmas holiday turned into pounding rain and stormy weather, expected to last through the New Year’s weekend. Heavy precipitation began late Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout Northern California, followed by heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges.
Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.
Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
