Tech Times
How ElectrifAi Solves the Data Problem to Leverage AI Solutions
Large enterprises have a data problem. Organizations often treat data like it's gold, but data isn't actionable by itself. Brands might be obsessed with collecting and storing data, but they often don't know how to put it to use. Instead, they hold it in the hopes of using it someday, leaving it languishing in storage.
How to Make a Successful Error Monitoring Strategy
Customers have little tolerance for errors in web, mobile, and desktop applications. According to Riverbed, 80% of enterprises say a slowdown to a mission-critical application would have a moderate to severe impact on overall business performance. As a result, it's critical for software development teams to have an error monitoring strategy in place.
ceoworld.biz
Sonatafy Technology – Expanding Software Development Teams Like Never Before
Customers are a business’s most valuable resource, and knowing what a customer is looking for is vital for every business endeavor. How a customer views a business, or a company is essential for business operations, since it impacts its overall reputation. Therefore, to truly attain success, putting the customer and their needs above anything else is critical for a business.
The Wild Future of Artificial Intelligence
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. OpenAI’s impressive new artificial-intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, has intensified the debate over what the rise...
3DPrint.com
2023 3D Printing Predictions: 3D Printing in Healthcare
Technological innovations are considered among the top priorities for the healthcare industry, especially following the impact of the pandemic, which has challenged the traditional functioning of healthcare systems worldwide. Three years after the onset of Covid-19 took center stage, it has become clear that a paradigm shift has accelerated the need for new and innovative ecosystems, promising to aid complicated surgeries, help patient recovery, and ease time and financial pressures for medical institutions.
NASDAQ
Viasat (VSAT) Secures 5-Year Deal for Improved Communication
Viasat Inc. VSAT recently secured a $325 million contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command to support improved communication and network capabilities. The five-year contract reinforces its position as one of the leading suppliers of tactical communications solutions for defense personnel. Viasat solutions will enable warfighters to enjoy high-quality communications...
constructiontechnology.media
Construction technology trends for 2023
As the engineering and construction industry continues to confront disruptions stemming from Covid-19, shifting project types, increased competition, and a retiring labour force, we are starting to see how the way we work has changed forever. In the construction industry, the primary use cases for new technologies during the pandemic...
marinelink.com
Tech File: A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind
STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo courtesy STL. With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm’ for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine Technology Limited), writes Elaine Maslin. .
Solar panel breakthrough could lead to cheaper renewable energy
Cheaper solar panels could be on the way after a scientific breakthrough.Using enhanced halide perovskite – a man-made material with repeating crystals shaped like cubes – in place of silicon could produce less expensive devices that stand up better to light and heat, according to researchers led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).Solar power still accounts for a little less than 3% of electricity generated in the US in large part because of the high cost to produce solar cells.One way to lower the cost of production would be to develop solar cells that use less-expensive materials...
earth.com
Greener energy is needed for the Internet of Things
The Internet of Things (IoT) connects and facilitates data exchange among a multitude of smart objects of various dimensions and shapes over the internet and other sensing and communications networks. Such smart objects include self-driving cars equipped with sensors to detect road obstacles, remote-controlled home security systems, and temperature-controlled factory equipment.
Auto Executives Are Losing Confidence In EV Adoption
Automaker executives across the world are increasingly growing concerned about the rate of electric vehicle adoption than they were only a year ago due to ongoing supply chain issues and rising inflation. Per CNBC, the annual global auto survey of 915 executives from KPMG, an international consulting and accounting firm, has found that 76% of them are troubled by the economy and high interest rates and how both will affect their business in 2023. US-based auto executives are even more concerned with 84% reporting back.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce Launches FinTech Business Group
The Dubai Chamber of Commerce has launched a new FinTech- and payments-focused business group. The aim of the group is to bring together companies in the FinTech and payments space to encourage collaboration, engage in dialogue, and advocate for policy change. Announced in a press release on Monday (Dec. 26),...
cioreview.com
An Overview of Customer Training
Customer Relationship Management has numerous benefits, such as increased collaboration, communication more effectively with customers, and retaining more customers. FREMONT, CA: Customers who are unaware of the product's working mechanism, benefits, and features will not be attracted to it or use it for long. They would treat it like any other item without them. Businesses need to help their customers build a close relationship with their service if they want to ensure maximum engagement and sustained revenue. Organizations can educate their customers, provide them with the information they need, and track the success or failure of their content by using an LMS (Learning Management System). There are different types of LMS platforms, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.
globalspec.com
"Piloting" project aims to automate critical infrastructure inspection
Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology alongside Norway-based SINTEF Energy Research have created autonomous aerial and ground-based drones for protecting critical infrastructure. Under a project dubbed "Piloting," the researchers have developed 10 drones and ground-based robots capable of automating the inspection and maintenance of critical infrastructure including...
salestechstar.com
DHgate wins the “Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform” at Global Brand Magazine’s Global Brand Awards 2022
DHgate has been recognized by Global Brands Magazine’s annual awards as the Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform. The Global Brands Magazine’s awards night took place at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, on the 10th of December 2022 in its bid to identify the world’s most prominent brands under various categories. As part of the judging process, more than 18,000 companies from 130 countries were evaluated. At the end of the year, more than 100 companies under technology awards category across different regions were announced.
kalkinemedia.com
Strategic Elements (ASX:SOR) reports moisture-powered battery developments; details here
Strategic Elements is riding high on the back of several successful developments in Energy InkTM. The latest developments indicated the technology’s potential to deliver more than enough power compared to a leading existing patch used to monitor glucose levels. Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has shared an upbeat update concerning...
Cult of Mac
Become a cybersecurity expert with more than 400 hours of training
Threats to your online security can come from any direction these days. For that reason alone, there’s no such thing as “too broad” when it comes to the knowledge base of a cybersecurity expert. The more systems you’re proficient with, the more problems you can solve — and the more valuable you are to employers.
hospitalitytech.com
Winning Back the Workforce in 2023
As this tumultuous year comes to a close, the hospitality industry continues to face steep staffing shortages. There is no denying that as tourism rebounds and bookings rise, the current hiring challenges are an acute source of stress for leaders across the industry. To compete in hospitality, the expectations of guests must be exceeded — a tough task made tougher without the staff needed to ensure every guest receives the attention they deserve.
TechRadar
Organisations must close the gap between employee needs and business priorities to stop the Great Resignation
Recruiting the best talent has always been a key competitive advantage for businesses of all sizes. And while the pandemic has put a spotlight on employee wellbeing, it has also triggered “the Great Resignation’ phenomenon, creating a war for talent in many sectors which are currently experiencing growth. A recent PwC survey found that almost a fifth of UK workers are seriously thinking of leaving their current job in the next 12 months, while research by McKinsey found that 40 percent of workers globally are thinking of leaving their jobs in the next 3 to 6 months.
CoinTelegraph
The phygital fashion revolution
Web3 is making waves in the world of fashion. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we shop, create and engage with fashion in a way that is more inclusive, sustainable and fun. One of the biggest benefits of Web3 for fashion is its ability to connect the...
