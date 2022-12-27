ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Week 17 Odds: Panthers at Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

The biggest game of the year in the NFC South is set for this Sunday when the Carolina Panthers square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. A win for the Panthers would put them one win away from clinching the NFC South division title and would also give them the season sweep of Tom Brady and the Bucs.

According to SI Sportsbook , the Buccaneers are three-point favorites with the total currently set at 39.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

Carolina is 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Carolina is 1-4 SU in their last five games against Tampa Bay.

Carolina is 1-9 SU in their last ten road games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Panthers' last ten games played in January.

Carolina is 4-1 ATS in their last five against NFC South opponents.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS TRENDS

Tampa Bay is 0-5 ATS in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Tampa Bay's last 15 games.

Tampa Bay is 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine home games.

Tampa Bay is 4-1 SU in their last five home games against the Panthers.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Tampa Bay's last eight games against NFC South opponents.

