Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
WGNtv.com
Bianca Belle Cuisines Smothered Catfish Recipe
If you love gourmet dishes from a variety of cultures, then you’ll want to look into Bianca Belle Cuisines. Chef Bianca joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down her smothered catfish recipe. Facebook: BIANCA BELLE CUISINES. Instagram: @biancabellecuisines. Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from...
WGNtv.com
Comedian Olivia Carter Finds Her Comedy From Family and Her Embarrassing Moments!
This was Olivia’s first television news interview. I love to find new talent and give them a break whenever possible. She is one to watch. If you get a chance, check her out on stage. She has a very unique style and delivery. And she wears overalls once in awhile. What’s not to like?
