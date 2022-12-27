Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Trash-filled property demolished
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
WSAZ
Dangers of vaping for school-aged kids
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vaping can be very dangerous, especially for kids and teens. Dr. Dan Doyle and Cpl. William Templeton stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what to watch out for.
Comments / 0