Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Trash-filled property demolished

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Christmas Day pipe burst damages Hannan Jr./Sr. High School gym floor

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The effects of the bitter cold temperatures during the holiday weekend have made winter break feel like anything but a vacation for Hannan Junior/Senior High School officials. Concerned families reached out to WSAZ after learning a pipe burst in the ceiling of a boys’ restroom...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, faces a felonious assault charge, Champlin said in a release. The victim was treated for...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Facing Hunger Food Bank sees brisk turnout after holiday weekend

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Officials at Facing Hunger Food Bank (FHFB) say the food insecurity in Lawrence County is double the national average. “That kind of statistic doesn’t take days off,” said Billy Edwards with FHFB. “We’re fighting a battle we feel like we can win with the community’s help, so we’re not going to take the days off.”
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Name released in Christmas Day shooting

QUARRIER, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man shot and killed by his brother during a family fight on Christmas morning. The department said Tuesday Shane Bush, 26, of Cabin Creek, died of a gunshot wound suffered at a residence in the Quarrier community on Cabin Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

