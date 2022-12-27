Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Trash-filled property demolished
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
WSAZ
Fitness goals with YMCA of Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - YMCA of Huntington is open on New Year’s Day from 12-6 p.m. Fit 3-D Scans are $10 Members/$15 Non-members. Call 304-525-8127 to sign-up.
Huntington Cabell Wayne animal shelter crowded in freezing temperatures
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With temperatures below freezing, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter has had to make adjustments to the animals’ living arrangements. Workers had to bring animals who could typically stay outside, inside to keep them warm. When the temperature drops below 40 degrees, they say, none of the animals are able […]
wymt.com
Members of one WV fire department mourning the loss of one of their own
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One volunteer fire department in Logan County, West Virginia is paying tribute to one of their fallen brothers. In a post on the Cora Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, officials announced the death of their safety officer Jeff Jones on Friday, December 23rd. We are...
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
WSAZ
Christmas Day pipe burst damages Hannan Jr./Sr. High School gym floor
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The effects of the bitter cold temperatures during the holiday weekend have made winter break feel like anything but a vacation for Hannan Junior/Senior High School officials. Concerned families reached out to WSAZ after learning a pipe burst in the ceiling of a boys’ restroom...
3 departments battle fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Dec. 27, 2022) – Cabell County dispatchers say a fire at a home in Lesage is now under control. There is still no word on if the home was occupied or if anyone was hurt. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Cabell County. […]
First responders on scene of Charleston, West Virginia, house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene of a working structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home on Crestlyn Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the home was occupied, but the homeowners were not […]
Drive-thru food distribution happening in Martin Co., Kentucky
MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Food Bank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Martin County, Kentucky. The event is happening at the Pigeon Roost Community Center in Lovely, Kentucky, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until the distribution runs out of food, on Wednesday. Members of Facing Hunger […]
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
WBOY
2 West Virginia restaurants have been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-ins & Dives’
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Since 2007, Food Network Star Guy Fieri has highlighted 1,350 diners and restaurants in over 425 cities for his hit series “Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.”. Throughout the years, Fieri has twice brought “Triple D” to the Mountain State, visiting two Cabell County restaurants....
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, faces a felonious assault charge, Champlin said in a release. The victim was treated for...
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
WSAZ
Facing Hunger Food Bank sees brisk turnout after holiday weekend
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Officials at Facing Hunger Food Bank (FHFB) say the food insecurity in Lawrence County is double the national average. “That kind of statistic doesn’t take days off,” said Billy Edwards with FHFB. “We’re fighting a battle we feel like we can win with the community’s help, so we’re not going to take the days off.”
18 arrested in Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
The Task Force says the month-long investigation "Operation Silent Night" led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on allegations that drugs, guns and stolen property were being brought into Scioto, Ross and Pike counties to be sold.
wchsnetwork.com
Name released in Christmas Day shooting
QUARRIER, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man shot and killed by his brother during a family fight on Christmas morning. The department said Tuesday Shane Bush, 26, of Cabin Creek, died of a gunshot wound suffered at a residence in the Quarrier community on Cabin Creek.
WSAZ
Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
